ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

State police investigate a fatal motorcycle crash in Lafourche Parish

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dWgZY_0gcitk0C00
Photo credit WWL.com

Louisiana State troopers are investigating what led to a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of 50-year-old Robert Luent of Larose on Monday.

According to LSP, the preliminary investigation revealed Luent was riding a 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle north on LA Hwy 308 while in a curve. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle traveled off the roadway and overturned causing Luent to be ejected.

Although Luent was wearing a helmet, he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A standard toxicology sample was collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

Cut Off – On July 11, 2022, shortly after 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 37th Street. The crash claimed the life of 50-year-old Robert Luent of Larose. The preliminary investigation revealed...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Crash on LA 1 After Vehicle Becomes Submerged, Authorities Asking for Help Determining Who was Driving

Louisiana Man Dies in Crash on LA 1 After Vehicle Becomes Submerged, Authorities Asking for Help Determining Who was Driving. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on July 11, 2022, shortly before 1:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near West 55th Street in Cut Off, Louisiana. Michael Guill, 43, of Cut Off, Louisiana, died in the crash.
CUT OFF, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Lafourche Parish, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Accidents
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Larose, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Larose, LA
Larose, LA
Accidents
wbrz.com

Deputies make arrest in year-long double homicide investigation

DONALDSONVILLE - A man was arrested after an investigation revealed he had killed two people, including a 14-year-old girl, as well as shooting at three others. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported in a press release sent out Wednesday that Devonte Leblanc, 21, was arrested for a double homicide that happened in May 2021.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Police#Traffic Accident#Lsp#Kawasaki
WWL-AMFM

NOPD working Little Woods fatal shooting

New Orleans Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Trapier Avenue and Dinkins Street that left one person dead. At about 3:26 p.m., NOPD Seventh District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at the location. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim lying near the road and having sustained gunshot wound. The victim was transported via EMS to a local hospital, where he was later declared deceased.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WWL

Man dies in motorcycle crash in Cut Off

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A man died in a motorcycle accident Monday afternoon in Cut Off, according to police. State police said that 50-year-old Robert Luent from Larose was driving north on Louisiana Highway 308. When he reached a curve, the motorcycle veered off the road and flipped. Luent was thrown from the bike.
CUT OFF, LA
WGNO

One dead, another injured in New Orleans East shootings

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Two shootings in New Orleans East left one person dead and another injured, the New Orleans Police Department announced on Wednesday. The NOPD says the first shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the intersection of Trapier Avenue and Dinkins Street near the Little Woods area on a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the area.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Laplace 17-year-old arrested for murder in Kenner

KENNER, La. — On July 13, 2022, a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested at his home in Laplace for a second-degree murder warrant. On March 25, 2022, Kenner Police Department investigated the homicide of Terrall McGee, 26, Kenner, who was shot and killed in the 700 block of Vouray Drive, Kenner.
KENNER, LA
brproud.com

APSO: 37-year-old turns himself in after warrant

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Department arrested a 37-year-old man on felony gun law violations on Wednesday, July 13. According to Sheriff Leland Falcon, Bradrick Anthony Gilton, 37, was arrested for a shooting that happened May 30 in Labadieville. A warrant was issued for Gilton’s arrest. On...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Two killed, one injured in crash early Sunday morning in St. Tammany

Two Lacombe residents died Sunday morning after a two-vehicle, head-on crash in St. Tammany Parish, state police said. The crash, which occurred just after 3 a.m. on U.S. 190 near Dresden Drive, killed 33-year-old Shaunna Bickham and 58-year-old Bernard Palmer. Investigators with Troop L of the Louisiana State Police determined...
LACOMBE, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy