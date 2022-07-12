State police investigate a fatal motorcycle crash in Lafourche Parish

Photo credit WWL.com

Louisiana State troopers are investigating what led to a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of 50-year-old Robert Luent of Larose on Monday.

According to LSP, the preliminary investigation revealed Luent was riding a 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle north on LA Hwy 308 while in a curve. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle traveled off the roadway and overturned causing Luent to be ejected.

Although Luent was wearing a helmet, he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A standard toxicology sample was collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.