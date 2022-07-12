This Sacramento rooftop bar is hosting a limited live music series. Here’s where, when

instagram.com/_freequency

A new Sacramento rooftop lounge is hosting weekly performances by local artists this summer, offering music, community and a cityscape view for the rest of the summer.

Sacramento native, D’Aramis Byrd, better known as DJ Aramii, is performing a weekly get-together called City Sunsets at the Hyatt Centric’s Clayton Club, a rooftop lounge at 1122 7th St. that opened last fall.

Through his group, Freequency, Aramii partnered with the venue to cultivate a vibrant nightlife every Wednesday night in the city of Sacramento, beginning July 13 through Sept. 14.

DJ Aramii wants you to enjoy a sunset view of Sacramento’s skyline from six stories up. He said to expect high frequencies and a “damn good time.”

“(It’s) introducing a new space for our community to congregate in an elevated fashion,” said Aramii.

The goal of Freequency is to provide a safe social environment that offers cultural enhancement in the region.

“Our mission is to build community and cultivate moments for our tribe of people who appreciate life as it presents itself,” said co-founder Sydney Haydel. “Freequency breaks new ground with an unmistakable and unforgettable aesthetic for the new wave of paradigm shifters.”

The weekly event, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., contains a collection of R&B and Soul music, mixed amapiano and aesthetically soothing edits in a sophisticated midweek evening.

While patrons are jamming out to the sounds provided by DJ Aramii, bartenders will be serving small plates and mixing cocktails by partners, Don Julio, Ketel One Botanicals, George Dickel Bourbon, and Ciroc Vodka.

The City Sunsets series will feature partnerships with other Sacramento natives, Dev Anglin, founder of Nine Sixteen Luxuries, and Mikaela Baker, founder and owner of Sac City Stems.

Reservations are highly encouraged. This event is expected to be first come, first served. RSVP is available here.