ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangs, TX

Bangs City Council approves selling excess equipment, no action taken on City Administrator position

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGS – The Bangs City Council met Monday night, and the lone item on the agenda in which action was taken was the approval of declaring computer-related equipment as excess and placing it for sale on govdeals.com. Among the items discussed was amending the budget for a possible...

www.brownwoodnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownwoodnews.com

Early City Council rejects all bids for Autumn Drive reconstruction

EARLY – During Tuesday night’s meeting, the Early City Council unanimously rejected all bids for the Autumn Drive construction projects, citing the rising costs based on the money originally budgeted for the endeavor. “A couple of council meetings ago we went out for bids for the Autumn Drive...
EARLY, TX
ktxs.com

Brown County Water System enters stage 1 of water-use restrictions

BROWN COUNTY, Texas — As of today, the Brown County Water System has entered Stage 1 of water-use restrictions. According to a press release from the Brown County Water Improvement District (BCWID), the district is experiencing mild drought conditions and residents have been advised to help conserve water resources. No outdoor restrictions have been placed, but all controllable leaks must be repaired within a reasonable amount of time.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Water District Raises Water Rates in New Budget

At the July meeting of the Board of Directors of the Brown County Water Improvement District #1, approval was given to a new budget for the 2022/23 Fiscal Year. The total budget will be $4,007,514, an increase of 21.29% over the 2021/22 budget of $3,304,150. Almost all of the increase...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

City Council to seek proposals for landfill construction

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood City Council, a resolution was unanimously approved to seek sealed proposals for the construction of cells 14-16 at the landfill. “The City of Brownwood has the regional landfill and it services all of Brown County and some of the smaller counties in the area,” said Brownwood City Manager Emily Crawford. “Based upon our projections of waste, we have about a year and a half left of cell space in the landfill. We have known we would have to be constructing additional cells at the landfill for a few years now, and we have begun the engineering work for the construction in this current fiscal year. What was approved today was the City to go out for bids for the construction of two additional cells at the landfill.”
BROWNWOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Llano, TX
City
Bangs, TX
BigCountryHomepage

This high-demand job could pay $100k+ in Taylor County with no 4-year-degree

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A high demand for court reporters has prompted Taylor County to consider increasing the pay for theirs to more than $100,000 per year. During this year’s annual budget hearings, 104th District Judge Jeff Propst began his time in front of commissioners by asking for this raise, saying that he and all other judges in the county agree that pay for court reporters needs to be raised from the current annual salary of $85,673.83 to $100,238.38, which is a 17% increase.
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Chamber Luncheon Features Heartland Assoc. of Realtors

The July luncheon of the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce today featured the local real estate industry. The Heartland Association of Realtors presented the program. The speakers were Laura Tilley, CEO of the Association; Rodney Martin of Setzler and Assoc. Realtors, President of the Association; Christy Meinecke of Texas Gold Star Realtors, President-Elect of the Association; and Jackie Randle, of Setzler and Assoc. Realtors.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Marshal McIntosh

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. An eight-year journey within the walls of City Hall has led Marshal McIntosh into the role of Deputy City...
BROWNWOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Attorney#The Bangs City Council#The City Administrator
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 7/15/22

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from July 8 through July 14:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from July 8 through July 14:. Brown County Appraisal District (BCAD)...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood Police Department re-accredited by Texas Law Enforcement Professionals

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood City Council, Brownwood Police Chief Ed Kading addressed the council on a recent achievement for the department. “The law enforcement accreditation program is a voluntary process where police agencies in Texas prove their compliance with 170 Texas law enforcement best practices,” Kading said. “These best practices were carefully developed by Texas Law Enforcement Professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service for the best reduction of risk and protection of individual rights. Since its inception in 2006 over 180 Texas law enforcement agencies have been accredited. The Brownwood Police Department has been accredited since 2013 and in May and as a result we have been awarded re-accreditation.”
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County 4-H News: July 14

July 26 – Deadline to Apply for Bronze, Silver, & Gold Star Awards. If you are interested in applying for the Bronze, Silver, or Gold Star Awards you must fill out an application and submit a recordbook. The age groups for the awards are Bronze (Junior member), Silver (Intermediate member), and Gold (Senior member). 4-Hers that meet the criteria need to fill out an application/recordbook and have it turned back into the Extension office by July 26th. For more information, please contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Fire Heavily Damages Home on Belmeade Street

An overloaded electrical outlet is believed to be the cause of a house fire Tuesday evening, July 12, in Brownwood. The Brownwood Fire Department received the call at 6:33 pm to 2005 Belmeade Street. According to Brownwood Fire Chief, Eric Hicks, there was no one at home at the time but a family pet, a cat, perished in the fire.
BROWNWOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Saydie Bradley

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Experiences during her youth shaped the career path of a former restaurant manager and dog groomer to a life...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood ISD School Spotlight: Brownwood Middle School

Brownwood Middle School (BMS) welcomes students for the 2022-2023 school year, continuing its tradition of offering students a wide variety of educational choices. Sandra Richardson returns for her third year as BMS Principal, her passion for the district stronger than ever. “Brownwood has been my district of choice to raise and educate my own children, Cody, Cory, and Carlee, who are all proud Brownwood Lion graduates, and are now members of the Fighting Texas Aggie Classes of 2019 and 2025. Whoop!” stated Richardson. She joined Brownwood ISD in 2008 as a high school assistant principal and Career and Technical Education (CTE) Coordinator. “Previously, I was principal at Priddy ISD and before that, I was CTE Director for Marble Falls ISD,” Richardson said. She has been an educator for twenty-nine years, instructing English, Theatre Arts, Business Education, Computer Programming, Accounting, and Career Investigations classes.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Texas Monthly

After Serving the Oil Fields, This Barbecue Joint Starts Anew in the Hill Country

Junior Urias introduced the modern style of Texas barbecue to Midland when he opened Up in Smoke BBQ in 2018. That location, a victim of the COVID-related oil and gas industry bust, shuttered in late 2020. Urias did it again in the Hill Country town of Brownwood as the pitmaster at the 76- year-old Underwood’s Cafeteria and Bar-B-Q, known for its unique barbecue beef steak. He and his wife, Jennifer, resurrected Up in Smoke BBQ in Early, and the brick-and-mortar opened five months ago. This one is producing better brisket and sausage than before, and it comes with a retail meat market.
MIDLAND, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Grand Jury June 2022 Indictments

The June 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned 40 true bills against 32 persons. Stacy Allen Darnell: Possession of a controlled substance, habitual offender. Channing James Kappel: Ct. I-II Failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. Effrin Reyna: Assault against a public servant. Amanda Mae Miller:...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Grand Jury List: Drug + assault cases make up nearly 2/3 of Taylor County indictments

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, July 14. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Hunter Dakota Kennedy – Prohibited Substance in Community Correction Facility, Possession of Methamphetamine  Roberto Hernandez Cano – Possession of Methamphetamine  Mario […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Report: July 13

On Friday, July 8, Deputy Saydie Bradley, located an illegal dumping at 2400 block of CR 180, which was called into our dispatch. A report was made. On Monday, July 11, Lt. Pete Bastardo was advised to contact an individual in regard to theft of property. Contact was made, and the individual wished to report his wallet stolen. Information was gathered and a report was taken.
BROWN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy