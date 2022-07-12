Man held in Texas County Jail after arrest on many charges

“If it sounds too good to be true, it’s not,” Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap warned senior citizens Tuesday. Millsap talked about scams at Tuesday’s Senior Day at the Cowan Civic Center. The event featured booths with representatives from local agencies of interest to seniors. One of the day’s activities was a presentation from Millsap alerting seniors to fraud. Millsap said scammers will often target senior citizens, attempting to get them to send money. “We have people falling for scams and they get taken for a lot of money,” he said. “One of them is, I get a phone call that says the Sheriff’s Department or the police office has a warrant out for your arrest,” he said. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO