ProKidney to Go Public Via Merger with Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (DNAC)

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

ProKidney LP (“ProKidney”), a leading late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused...

www.streetinsider.com

The Associated Press

Unity Announces Merger Agreement with ironSource

SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, and ironSource, (NYSE: IS), a leading business platform that empowers mobile content creators to turn their apps into scalable, successful businesses, announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which ironSource will merge into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unity via an all-stock deal, where each ordinary share of ironSource will be exchanged for 0.1089 shares of Unity common stock. Once closed, current Unity stockholders will own approximately 73.5% and current ironSource shareholders will own approximately 26.5% of the combined company. The companies’ complementary offerings create a unique end-to-end platform that allows creators to create, publish, run, monetize, and grow live games and RT3D content seamlessly. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005473/en/ Unity Announces Merger Agreement with ironSource (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
Black Enterprise

1863 Ventures Addresses Shortfall Of Capital For Black And Brown Entrepreneurs By Investing In 13 Portfolio Companies

1863 Fund is 1863 Ventures’ multi-sector investing strategy for New Majority entrepreneurs (i.e., business owners who have been historically marginalized). Established in 2020, 1863 Fund provides capital to 13 Black, Brown and women-owned businesses, with more than $2 million in non-predatory financing to accelerate entrepreneurs from high potential to high growth and to reduce barriers for these founders across the nation, according to a press release.
ECONOMY
u.today

Cardano's ADA Payments Now Available to 7 Million Businesses via This Plug-In

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TECHNOLOGY
geekwire.com

Uplevel, a Seattle startup that measures engineer productivity, raises $20M

The news: Seattle startup Uplevel landed $20 million to fuel growth. The 5-year-old company helps engineering teams analyze the effectiveness of their developers by pulling data from various software tools. It has doubled customer accounts over the past year. The details: Uplevel’s software can show whether engineers are stuck in...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnac#Therapeutics#Prokidney
DELCO.Today

King of Prussia’s Qlik Reaches Milestone with Security Compliance in the Automotive Industry

Qlik has achieved Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) compliance, the standard for information security in the automobile industry, for all Qlik products and services, including Qlik Cloud, Qlik Sense, and Qlik Data Integration. Developed exclusively for the requirements of the automotive industry by the VDA (Association of the German...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
The Associated Press

Ferring Announces Ground-Breaking and Inclusive Family Building Benefits Package for All Its Employees Globally

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is committed to building families of every shape and size. As part of this commitment, Ferring has announced the introduction of a new global family building benefits package for its employees. The holistic three-tier support model provides family building financial benefits, a ground-breaking 26-week global minimum standard of equal paid parental leave for both birthing and non-birthing parents as well as increased awareness and support at work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005467/en/ (Infographic: Business Wire) The comprehensive package recognises the complexities of building a family and aims to enable different family building options by removing the financial barriers and providing access to quality care. Unlimited financial assistance is provided within the scope of its providers’ services.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Using predictive modelling to enhance public service delivery

In recent years, funding cuts, staff shortages and a lack of end-to-end digital transformation (opens in new tab) have placed an inordinate amount of pressure on public sector organizations and the services they provide. However, over the past few months, spiraling inflation, rising energy bills and an escalating cost of living crisis have fostered a rising dependency on the public sector. With the public sector now under significant strain, it’s imperative that organizations are able to respond to growing demand for their services, while also meeting changing citizen expectations for fast and effective service delivery.
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Are NFTs a Good Investment?

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
The Associated Press

oddschecker Global Media & Playmaker Capital Inc. Brand Yardbarker Media Launch Strategic Partnership To Activate An All-New Sports Betting Vertical

TORONTO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Industry-leading sports betting media group, oddschecker Global Media (“oddschecker”), has entered into a partnership agreement with high-profile digital sports media publisher, Yardbarker Media (“Yardbarker”), to deliver innovative technology and engaging content for online sports betting in the U.S. Yardbarker is a wholly owned subsidiary of Playmaker Capital Inc. (“Playmaker”) (TSXV: PMKR). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005276/en/ New sports betting hub to launch on yardbarker.com (Graphic: Business Wire)
GAMBLING
The Associated Press

Celtx Names Ashley Stamps-Lafont as Vice President of Customer Success and Mike Duquet as Vice President of Marketing

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Celtx, a leading media production software developer, today announced the appointments of Ashley Stamps-Lafont as vice president of customer success and Mike Duquet as vice president of marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005191/en/ Celtx, a leading media production software developer, appointed integrated marketing veteran Mike Duquet to vice president of marketing. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Omnicom Media Group and Publicis Media Lead Forrester Agency Assessment

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Omnicom Media Group (OMG) and Publicis Media emerged as industry leaders in Forrester’s latest media agency Wave report, receiving praise from analysts for their...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Terran Orbital Appoints Jonathan Siegmann as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Siegmann as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Mr. Siegmann will lead Terran Orbital’s investor relations, M&A, and venture efforts among other development initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005057/en/ Jonathan Siegmann (Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Mavenir Inks BSS Upgrade Deal with Multiple CSPs

Mavenir this week announced multiple Communications Service Providers (CSPs) are upgrading their Business Support System (BSS) with Mavenir’s Digital Enablement Platform (MDE) to offer new digital services that monetize 5G network investments. MDE is a cloud-native, catalog-driven digital BSS that enables CSPs to easily create new 5G digital offerings...
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE ENTRY INTO A SPECIAL COLLECTIVE EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT VALID UNTIL December 31, 2024

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel,, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced today that further to the Company's report dated December 14, 2021 regarding the signing of a collective employment agreement for a period of three years until December 31, 2024 (the "Collective Employment Agreement"), the Company, the employees' representatives and the Histadrut New General Labor Organization (the "Parties"), signed a special collective employment agreement, that is valid until December 31, 2024 (the "Special Collective Employment Agreement"), that regulates, among other things, a salary increase mechanism for the years 2023 and 2024 and a mechanism for employee participation in the Company's profits from year 2023 onwards.
BUSINESS
@growwithco

Business Intelligence vs. CRM

Business intelligence and CRM are two tools to help your business organize its data. Here’s what each does and how they can improve your internal processes. For some businesses to keep up with competition, it can be beneficial to invest in a computer program that organizes essential data. Depending on the needs of your business, a business intelligence system or CRM system may be beneficial in the advancement of your company.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Seclore Announces Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Seclore, a platform leader in data-centric security, announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator formed through the merger of Tech Data and Synnex. This partnership enables enterprises to access complete solutions to solve their data protection challenges. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005179/en/ Seclore Announces Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Hackernoon

Blockchain - AI Symbiosis and the Future of the Digital Age

Artificial intelligence and blockchain are trending technologies that are improving business models and transforming entire industries. Deloitte refers to them as the most exciting trends of 2022, and Gartner predicts their rapid development for decades to come. Don Tapscott talks about the possible merging of blockchain, AI, and the Internet in a trivergence. This will be the basis of the second era of the digital age, where blockchain will record and protect data as AI will analyze it. For enterprises, it is becoming a business intelligence tool or a mechanism for protecting against cyber-attacks. The convergence of blockchain and AI opens up many new business opportunities.
COMPUTERS

