ProKidney to Go Public Via Merger with Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (DNAC)

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is committed to building families of every shape and size. As part of this commitment, Ferring has announced the introduction of a new global family building benefits package for its employees. The holistic three-tier support model provides family building financial benefits, a ground-breaking 26-week global minimum standard of equal paid parental leave for both birthing and non-birthing parents as well as increased awareness and support at work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005467/en/ (Infographic: Business Wire) The comprehensive package recognises the complexities of building a family and aims to enable different family building options by removing the financial barriers and providing access to quality care. Unlimited financial assistance is provided within the scope of its providers’ services.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO