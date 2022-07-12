ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
is Android 9 end of support

By Android Central Question
Android Central
 3 days ago

Welcome to Android Central! It depends on what you mean by "end of support". If you're wondering about security patches, then you're correct, phones with Android 9 would no longer be getting security patches (since Pie was released 4 years ago, and no phone from that release year would still be...

forums.androidcentral.com

Parade

Why Verizon Is Sending Free Phones to Certain Customers

Some Verizon are suspicious after the phone company announced that it will be sending out free cell phones to select customers. Verizon opened in 2000, and like most cellular service providers, had its ups and downs over the years. With the rise of iPhones, 5G service, and other changes in the industry, it's tough to hold onto customers.
CNET

Android 12 Hidden Settings You Might Not Know About

Android 13 is still a few months away from its public release, but there is still a lot to explore on Google's current mobile operating system -- Android 12. Whether you own a Pixel 6 Pro or a Samsung Galaxy S22, you can find a number of hidden settings and features on Android 12 that can completely change how you use your Android device.
SlashGear

Why You Need To Stop Charging Your Android Phone To 100%

If you're concerned about your phone's battery life and making it last as long as possible, you certainly aren't alone. A survey conducted by USA Today showed that battery life was the most common factor chosen by Android users when asked what'd get them excited about buying a new phone. There are plenty of ways the average Android smartphone user can improve their battery life in the short term, but today we're focusing on one of the most important factors in battery longevity.
BGR.com

Here’s a hidden Android security feature you won’t find on any iPhone

With Apple and Android handset makers constantly jockeying back and forth to one-up each other, the gap between the iPhone and Android user experience has only narrowed in recent years. Admittedly, the days when the iPhone was undoubtedly a superior platform relative to Android are long gone. Today, comparing the iPhone to Android is a far more nuanced affair. In fact, it’s not uncommon to see iPhone users clamoring for Apple to bring some Android features to the iPhone. One such example is the ability to create a Secure Folder on Samsung devices.
Phone Arena

Now is the best time to install the Android 13 beta on your Pixel phone. Here's why.

Now that Google has released Android 13 beta 4, the next release will be the final version of Android 13. As Google wrote on its Android Developers Blog, "We’re just a few weeks away from the official release of Android 13!" With the Release Candidate (RC) version of the Android 13 Operating System available, those who have been on the fence about installing a version of the Android 13 beta have the odds in their favor.
Android Central

"Gaming" SD Cards, are they worth looking into?

Do "gaming" SD Cards make a difference and are they worth looking into?. I'm inferring that 'Gaming' cards are faster and may have better durability...typically good. Right? However, many newer Android phones don't take an SD card any longer. If it's an older phone I don't know how much benefit you'd get from a faster SD card as the phone's hardware may not be able to benefit from the faster SD storage. A newer phone that allows SD storage might see some benefit but I have a feeling it'd be minimal. My 2 cents.
GeekyGadgets

How to speed up an Android phone

If your device is Android running slow, this guide will show you how to speed up your Android phone and tablet, we have a range of tips that can help you speed up your device. If you want to have your Android phone or tablet run faster then there are a number of things that you can do to get your device running faster.
SlashGear

Why You Should Be Using An Antivirus App On Your Android Phone

Over the years, Android phones have become an essential part of our daily routine. You use your smartphone to stay in touch with your friends and family, you use it to navigate your professional life, and at the end of the day, you use it to blow off some steam by watching Netflix or playing your favorite video game. As you go about your day, you are, through no fault of yours, providing a lot of personal information to your smartphone, including your email address, which could be linked with other services, your address, bank account details, and other sensitive information that should not be shared with others. However, in a time when the cases of cyberattacks are increasing rapidly, users need to be extra cautious.
Android Central

So, which of us are upgrading to GW5??

The only model that looks noticeably different is the GW5 Pro. I like it, but I'm not upgrading unless Samsung gives us a huge trade in credit for our GW4's. I know not all the specs and details have been released yet, but so far I don't think there's going to be enough difference between that and my 46mm GW4 Classic.
Android Central

Pixel 6 Pro "UC" Turning Off and Off Repeatedly (dozens/minute)

I got my Pixel 6 about two months ago and unlike many, haven't had any of the various issues that people are posting about. That being said, I've noticed that while I'm in my office, my "UC" indicator comes and goes frequently. By frequently it can be dozens of times per minute. The phone still shows 5G the entire time but "UC" symbol on the phone comes and goes. I can't be 100% sure but I believe this is causing some battery issues while I'm in office.
ZDNet

Microsoft OneNote app for Android just got even better. Here's what's new

Microsoft's powerful and popular note-taking app, OneNote, is about to get a visual refresh to the Home tab on Android devices. The main change to OneNote mobile takes effect on the Home tab in the app, Microsoft announced in a blog post. It will let users capture naturally with text, voice, ink and camera as well as remember rich note preview cards.
Android Central

Hello from Poland

Some time ago I came up with an idea of a fitness app. I created a fully functional prototype and would like to share with it. Can I post a link to the Play Market with some screenshots somewhere around here?. Thanks. Like 1. 21,162. 07-13-2022 06:15 AM. Like 1.
Android Authority

Chromecast with Google TV gets a fresh update after 7 months

Sadly, it's not what you've been waiting for. The Chromecast with Google TV is getting a new update after seven long months. It still doesn’t update the device to Android 11, let alone Android 12. The update brings the May 2022 security patch and improvements. The Chromecast with Google...
