Linda Green, 63 years old, of Leesburg, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Linda was born in Ulster, Pennsylvania on April 20, 1959. She was the daughter of Robert Earl Parker and Phyllis Parker. She grew up in upstate New York on her father’s farm. Linda was an Air Force Veteran, and her career in the armed forces led her to her husband, Dewey Green, Jr., who predeceased her in 2006. Linda and Dewey met in Tulsa, Oklahoma while serving in the Air Force together. Shortly thereafter, they relocated to Florida. Linda enjoyed stuffed animals, buffets, and flea markets. She always enjoyed sharing a meal with the people she was closest with.

