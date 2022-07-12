ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Discovery Capital Management Sends Letter to Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Board of Directors Regarding Proposed Merger with Frontier Airlines (ULCC)

Discovery Capital Management, LLC (collectively with its affiliated entities, “Discovery” or...

US News and World Report

Spirit Shareholder Discovery Capital Urges Board to Abandon Frontier Deal

(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc shareholder Discovery Capital Management LLC on Tuesday urged the low-cost carrier to abandon its merger with Frontier Group Holdings Inc in favor of a bid from JetBlue Airways Corp. Discovery became the second major Spirit shareholder to publicly back a merger with JetBlue, which is...
US News and World Report

Frontier Airlines Says It Lacks the Votes for Spirit Merger

Frontier Airlines, facing likely defeat in its bid to merge with Spirit Airlines, says it is done with a bidding war and is asking for another delay in a shareholder vote on the deal. Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in a letter made public Monday that his airline is “very...
Daily Mail

Computer glitch sees TWELVE THOUSAND scheduled American Airlines flights left without pilots between Sunday and the end of July, as summer travel hell continues

A glitch in American Airlines' staffing systems left 12,000 flights without pilots between July 3 and the end of the month - as fed-up travelers face mounting flight cancelations and delays across the globe. According to the Allied Pilots Association, over 12,000 flights were scheduled with nobody to fly them...
The Independent

American Airlines passenger drives 45 minutes to airport for ticket help after waiting on hold for four hours

An American Airlines passenger has revealed that he drove 45 minutes to the airport to receive help in person booking seats for his flight after waiting on hold for four hours with customer service to no avail.Brian Driver, a radio station manager, was in Denver, Colorado, for a business trip the week before Juneteenth and Father’s Day when he called American Airlines about changing his flight home.According to Driver, who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, he began trying to change his flight on Thursday, after he learned his business trip would be ending two day early.At first, Driver...
Benzinga

Chart Wars: A Look At American Airlines, Southwest After The Airline Stocks Confirm Reversal

American Airlines Group, Inc AAL and Southwest Airlines Company LUV rallied Tuesday after completing a period of consolidation that took place between July 6 and Monday. American Airlines said on Tuesday that it expects second-quarter sales to increase 12% from pre-pandemic levels when it reports its financial results on July 21, which boosted the airline sector.
BoardingArea

Die neue Virgin Atlantic A330neo Business

Bei Virgin Atlantic gibt es eine neue A330neo Business …. Virgin Atlantic übernimmt neue A330neo und gibt sich eine frische Business Variante. Die Thompson VantageXL sind zur alten Virgin Atlantic Business sicher eine Verbesserung, aber kommen an die A350 Business nicht ran. Auch in den A330neo wird Virgin Atlantic...
US News and World Report

Analysis-Spirit Airlines Winning Bidder May Need Years to Recoup Price Tag

(Reuters) - The bidding war for Spirit Airlines Inc between Frontier Group Holdings Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp may leave the acquirer taking years to earn back their investment. JetBlue's latest cash-and-stock bid values Spirit at $3.7 billion, while Frontier's latest cash-and-stock bid, which Spirit recommends its shareholders should back,...
BoardingArea

Comparison of Basic Economy Fare Restrictions Between Airlines 2022 in the United States

Some airlines suspended some of their draconian restrictions of their Basic Economy products during the currently 2019 Novel Coronavirus pandemic — such as Delta Air Lines and United Airlines as two examples — but with the surge in demand for air travel, not only have the restrictions returned; but even more restrictions have been applied with some of the airlines.
US News and World Report

Frontier Declines to Further Escalate Bidding War for Spirit Airlines

(Reuters) -Low-cost carrier Frontier Group Holdings Inc has declined to further raise its bid for takeover target Spirit Airlines Inc, potentially drawing curtains on its months-long bidding war with JetBlue Airways Corp. Spirit signed a cash-and-stock deal with rival Frontier in February to form a new no-frills airline and compete...
