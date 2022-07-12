No Arrests Made In Shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two burglary suspects are still at large after they broke in and stole products from a local Tri-State business. Henderson Police say the burglary was reported around 7:30 the morning of July 3. In the video, you can see two hooded suspects hastily run into...
Casey White, former Alabama fugitive has been charged with felony murder in the death of corrections officer Vicky White. The grand jury indictment alleges Casey caused Vicky’s death in the course of committing escape in the first degree. He is already serving a 75 year sentence for a crime...
The widow of a former Evansville firefighter is behind bars on a perjury charge. Records show 50-year-old Elizabeth Joanne Fox-Doerr was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Tuesday on the charge of perjury. Elizabeth is the widow of Robert Doerr, a former firefighter with the Evansville Fire Department who...
A home was hit by gunfire in Evansville on Monday. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a home on Maxwell Avenue near Stringtown Road about a shooting on Monday. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found handgun shell casings, and bullet holes in the...
Police said Wednesday that a Henderson, Kentucky man had been arrested on drug trafficking charges after a search of a home on N. Adams Street. The Henderson Police Department says the investigation started after someone made a complaint about suspected drug trafficking in the area of N. Adams Street near 8th Street.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says detectives are trying to identify a suspect after a car was stolen earlier today just outside the Audubon area. According to police, officers were dispatched to the EZ Shop at the intersection of Clay Street and Atkinson Street around 6:04 Tuesday morning.
Authorities in Evansville are investigating after a local business was hit by a catalytic converter thief. Evansville Police Department officers were called to Ohio Valley Medical Gas & Supply on North Royal Avenue on Monday afternoon to take a report on a stolen catalytic converter. Someone with the business told...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – One person has died following a motorcycle wreck. OPD says on July 13 at 9:25 a.m., OPD responded to the intersection of New Hartford Road and East 27th Street for a motorcycle vs vehicle collision. Police say the motorcycle operator sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where […]
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office charged a teenager on July 11 for his involvement in a wreck on July 7. He was also charged for auto theft, no operating license, leaving the scene of an accident, credit card fraud and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. DCSO, Mosleyville Fire Department, Daviess County […]
Two people in Evansville are charged with neglect after police say they left a young child alone on the front porch of their home on Saturday. Police were called about a 1-year-old baby seen alone on the porch of a house in the mid-afternoon. The caller told police they were...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Owensboro Police Department say crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday morning. They say it happened at the intersection of New Hartford Road and East 27th Street where a car and motorcycle collided. According to a press release, The driver of...
An Owensboro, Kentucky teen is facing multiple charges after crashing a stolen car and trying to run from the scene, according to authorities. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says it all started on Thursday morning around 8 a.m., when crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on Windy Hollow Road.
A Grayville woman will be spending the next five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers, which is a class 4 Felony. On June 17th, 2022, 42 year Evelyn J Morris was arrested after a lengthy pursuit that required the deployment of stop sticks on Morris’s vehicle. Morris was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of the Carmi Police Department and the Grayville Police Department. In court today (Wednesday) Morris was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case while Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding Judge.
There is a heavy police presence at the McCurdy Apartments in downtown Evansville. Dispatch says the call came in at 5:16 this morning for a report of a person down. We understand that the coroner has been called to the scene. We’re working to get more information.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police and the Evansville Fire Department are investigating an arson. It happened over the weekend at a duplex in the 1200 block of S. Lombard Avenue. No one was hurt. We’re reaching out to authorities to learn more.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to the 600 block of Washington Avenue for an assault in progress. They say that happened around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. According to a media report, officers arrived on scene and found two victims, a mother and juvenile daughter that had...
The investigation into a Fourth of July burglary at an Evansville business is still ongoing. Justin Parrish, General Manager of Computers Plus, says his boss received a security alert on July 4th when the store was closed. Two men were caught on camera shattering the glass door and stealing several...
