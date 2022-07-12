No Arrests Made In Shooting

A Grayville woman will be spending the next five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers, which is a class 4 Felony. On June 17th, 2022, 42 year Evelyn J Morris was arrested after a lengthy pursuit that required the deployment of stop sticks on Morris’s vehicle. Morris was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of the Carmi Police Department and the Grayville Police Department. In court today (Wednesday) Morris was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case while Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding Judge.

GRAYVILLE, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO