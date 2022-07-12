ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Arrests Made In Shooting

By Amy Adams
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvansville Police respond to a shots fired call and discover a home hit...

WEHT/WTVW

WATCH: Break-in suspects burglarize Henderson store

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two burglary suspects are still at large after they broke in and stole products from a local Tri-State business. Henderson Police say the burglary was reported around 7:30 the morning of July 3. In the video, you can see two hooded suspects hastily run into...
HENDERSON, KY
104.1 WIKY

Widow Of Murdered Evansville Fireman Arrested

The widow of murdered Evansville City fireman Robbie Doerr was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Tuesday afternoon charged with perjury. 50 year old Elizabeth Fox-Doerr was charged with obstruction of justice and false informing in 2019. Those charges were later dropped. It’s uncertain if the perjury charge is related...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville, IN
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
104.1 WIKY

Fugitive Charged With The Murder Of Correctional Officer

Casey White, former Alabama fugitive has been charged with felony murder in the death of corrections officer Vicky White. The grand jury indictment alleges Casey caused Vicky’s death in the course of committing escape in the first degree. He is already serving a 75 year sentence for a crime...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Widow of murdered Evansville firefighter arrested on perjury charge

The widow of a former Evansville firefighter is behind bars on a perjury charge. Records show 50-year-old Elizabeth Joanne Fox-Doerr was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Tuesday on the charge of perjury. Elizabeth is the widow of Robert Doerr, a former firefighter with the Evansville Fire Department who...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

House hit by gunfire in Evansville Monday

A home was hit by gunfire in Evansville on Monday. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a home on Maxwell Avenue near Stringtown Road about a shooting on Monday. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found handgun shell casings, and bullet holes in the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Do you know him? Police try to ID auto theft suspect

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says detectives are trying to identify a suspect after a car was stolen earlier today just outside the Audubon area. According to police, officers were dispatched to the EZ Shop at the intersection of Clay Street and Atkinson Street around 6:04 Tuesday morning.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Police investigating catalytic converter theft at Evansville business

Authorities in Evansville are investigating after a local business was hit by a catalytic converter thief. Evansville Police Department officers were called to Ohio Valley Medical Gas & Supply on North Royal Avenue on Monday afternoon to take a report on a stolen catalytic converter. Someone with the business told...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: One dead after wreck on New Hartford Road

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – One person has died following a motorcycle wreck. OPD says on July 13 at 9:25 a.m., OPD responded to the intersection of New Hartford Road and East 27th Street for a motorcycle vs vehicle collision. Police say the motorcycle operator sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police accuse teen of stealing and crashing car

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office charged a teenager on July 11 for his involvement in a wreck on July 7. He was also charged for auto theft, no operating license, leaving the scene of an accident, credit card fraud and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. DCSO, Mosleyville Fire Department, Daviess County […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wamwamfm.com

Two Arrested in Evansville on Neglect Charges

Two people in Evansville are charged with neglect after police say they left a young child alone on the front porch of their home on Saturday. Police were called about a 1-year-old baby seen alone on the porch of a house in the mid-afternoon. The caller told police they were...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Motorcycle crash turns fatal in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Owensboro Police Department say crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday morning. They say it happened at the intersection of New Hartford Road and East 27th Street where a car and motorcycle collided. According to a press release, The driver of...
OWENSBORO, KY
wrul.com

Morris Sentenced To Five Years In The Illinois Department Of Corrections

A Grayville woman will be spending the next five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers, which is a class 4 Felony. On June 17th, 2022, 42 year Evelyn J Morris was arrested after a lengthy pursuit that required the deployment of stop sticks on Morris’s vehicle. Morris was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of the Carmi Police Department and the Grayville Police Department. In court today (Wednesday) Morris was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case while Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding Judge.
GRAYVILLE, IL
104.1 WIKY

Coroner Called To The McCurdy In Evansville

There is a heavy police presence at the McCurdy Apartments in downtown Evansville. Dispatch says the call came in at 5:16 this morning for a report of a person down. We understand that the coroner has been called to the scene. We’re working to get more information.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Duplex arson under investigation in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police and the Evansville Fire Department are investigating an arson. It happened over the weekend at a duplex in the 1200 block of S. Lombard Avenue. No one was hurt. We’re reaching out to authorities to learn more.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

1 hospitalized after man assaults mother and daughter, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to the 600 block of Washington Avenue for an assault in progress. They say that happened around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. According to a media report, officers arrived on scene and found two victims, a mother and juvenile daughter that had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Evansville Police Still Searching for Burglary Suspects

The investigation into a Fourth of July burglary at an Evansville business is still ongoing. Justin Parrish, General Manager of Computers Plus, says his boss received a security alert on July 4th when the store was closed. Two men were caught on camera shattering the glass door and stealing several...
EVANSVILLE, IN

