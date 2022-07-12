VIDEO: Gunmen narrowly miss girl in wheelchair during Brooklyn shooting

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Two gunmen narrowly missed a girl in a wheelchair as they fired shots at another man on a Brooklyn sidewalk Monday, new video shows.

The NYPD released the video Tuesday as they search for two suspects in the Brownsville shooting, which happened just before 7:45 p.m. at Junius Street and Liberty Avenue.

Video shows the gunman’s target—an unidentified man—sitting on a scooter outside a deli on Junius Street when the men turn a corner and immediately start firing.

Two gunmen narrowly missed a girl in a wheelchair as they shot at a man on a Brownsville sidewalk Monday evening. Photo credit NYPD

The shots “narrowly missed” the man, as well as a woman and the girl in a wheelchair, police said.

Video shows the woman quickly pulling the girl to safety as the shots are fired just steps away.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.