Billionaire Zell Warns That Fed Needs to Break Inflation Mindset

Markets are flashing a warning: The Fed's quest to tame inflation will hit growth and force it to slash rates again. Traders shifted their expectations Wednesday, and now expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 50 basis points in 2023. The move comes after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said...
A US recession will hit in the second half of 2022, Bank of America predicted in a Wednesday note. The Fed's pandemic stimulus is starting to fade, and an "inflation tax" is weakening the spending power of Americans, analysts said. The report comes as accelerating consumer prices give the Fed...
Several major investment banks are predicting that the U.S. will enter a recession sometime this year. This month the Federal Reserve announced its highest interest rate hike in decades in an effort to control inflation. Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Emily McCormick joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss the latest on the economy.
The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it’s nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so too would the already-slowing U.S. economy.
Goldman Sachs strategists shared their $140 a barrel oil price target in a recent note. Crude briefly slipped into a bear market this week and has tumbled 15% over the past month. But commodities investors are worrying too much about a recession, Goldman Sachs said.
Sizzling inflation, frazzled Americans, and an aggressive Fed walk into a bar — and everyone and their uncles seem to have an opinion on what happens next. (Hint: Most of the punchlines aren't very funny.) I'm Phil Rosen, and today I'm breaking down why one top Wall Street firm...
(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve is seen ramping up its battle with 40-year high inflation with a supersized 100 basis points rate hike this month after a grim inflation report showed price pressures accelerating. "Everything is in play," Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told reporters in Florida, when asked about...
Rivian Automotive Inc. is planning hundreds of layoffs to trim its workforce in areas where the electric-vehicle maker has grown too quickly, according to people familiar with the matter. The cuts will focus on nonmanufacturing roles, including teams with duplicate functions, said the people, who asked not to be identified...
Wharton's Jeremy Siegel thinks the US economy is past the peak of inflation. He said he still expects the Fed to hike rates by another 75-basis points this month. But the central bank needs to be very careful in order to prevent an economic slowdown.
Inflation continued to heat up in June, hitting a fresh pandemic peak that keeps the Federal Reserve geared for another big interest-rate hike later this month, economists project. The consumer price index probably increased 8.8% from a year earlier, marking the largest jump since 1981, according to the median forecast...
Money markets are betting on a three-quarter percentage-point hike by Federal Reserve officials later this month, wagering the US will need to ramp up the pace of monetary tightening to tame inflation. The repricing comes ahead of a key inflation report due Wednesday. The headline figure for June is set...
At the start of the year, the issue affecting markets the most was the Federal Reserve’s reluctance to acknowledge the problem of faster inflation. That changed recently when Chair Jerome Powell accepted the need to make fighting inflation priority number one. Although the markets breathed a sigh of relief, what wasn’t acknowledged was the cost of this policy.
European stocks slumped on Wednesday as data showed a bigger-than-expected jump in US inflation, while the euro briefly fell to parity with the dollar, adding to the economic gloom. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed 1% lower, with automakers and travel and leisure leading the drop. The single currency during...
Analysts said in a report Monday that central banks are tackling inflation the wrong way."The Federal Reserve, for one, is likely to choke off the restart of economic activity and only change course when the damage emerges," BlackRock warned Monday of increased market volatility as the Federal Reserve and other...
Traders are betting the Federal Reserve could raise its target fed funds rate by 1 percentage point at its July 26-27 meeting. After June's super hot consumer price index, market expectations began to climb and they went even higher after the Bank of Canada raised its rate by 1%. Investors...
Rents rose in the US last month at the fastest pace since 1986, helping to propel overall inflation to a fresh four-decade high. An index measuring rent of a primary residence was 0.8% higher in June than the month before, an acceleration from the 0.6% increase recorded in May, according to the Labor Department’s report on consumer prices published Wednesday. In the 12 months through June, rents were up 5.8%.
Comments / 0