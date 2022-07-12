ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Billionaire Zell Warns That Fed Needs to Break Inflation Mindset

By Natalie Wong
Bloomberg
 2 days ago

Sam Zell, the billionaire made famous by his real estate deals, said...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#The Billionaire#Federal Reserve Chair
US News and World Report

Hot Inflation Fuels Bets on Supersized Fed Rate Hike

(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve is seen ramping up its battle with 40-year high inflation with a supersized 100 basis points rate hike this month after a grim inflation report showed price pressures accelerating. "Everything is in play," Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told reporters in Florida, when asked about...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Rivian Plans Hundreds of Job Cuts Following Surge in Staffing

Rivian Automotive Inc. is planning hundreds of layoffs to trim its workforce in areas where the electric-vehicle maker has grown too quickly, according to people familiar with the matter. The cuts will focus on nonmanufacturing roles, including teams with duplicate functions, said the people, who asked not to be identified...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Bloomberg

Fresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate Path

Inflation continued to heat up in June, hitting a fresh pandemic peak that keeps the Federal Reserve geared for another big interest-rate hike later this month, economists project. The consumer price index probably increased 8.8% from a year earlier, marking the largest jump since 1981, according to the median forecast...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Traders Fully Price 75-Basis-Point Fed Hike at July Meeting

Money markets are betting on a three-quarter percentage-point hike by Federal Reserve officials later this month, wagering the US will need to ramp up the pace of monetary tightening to tame inflation. The repricing comes ahead of a key inflation report due Wednesday. The headline figure for June is set...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

The Cost of Taming Inflation Will Be Exorbitant

At the start of the year, the issue affecting markets the most was the Federal Reserve’s reluctance to acknowledge the problem of faster inflation. That changed recently when Chair Jerome Powell accepted the need to make fighting inflation priority number one. Although the markets breathed a sigh of relief, what wasn’t acknowledged was the cost of this policy.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

European Stocks Drop as US Inflation Soars, Euro Reaches Parity

European stocks slumped on Wednesday as data showed a bigger-than-expected jump in US inflation, while the euro briefly fell to parity with the dollar, adding to the economic gloom. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed 1% lower, with automakers and travel and leisure leading the drop. The single currency during...
STOCKS
CNBC

Traders are betting the Fed could raise interest rates by 1% this month

Traders are betting the Federal Reserve could raise its target fed funds rate by 1 percentage point at its July 26-27 meeting. After June's super hot consumer price index, market expectations began to climb and they went even higher after the Bank of Canada raised its rate by 1%. Investors...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Rents in US Rise at Fastest Pace Since 1986, Buoying Inflation

Rents rose in the US last month at the fastest pace since 1986, helping to propel overall inflation to a fresh four-decade high. An index measuring rent of a primary residence was 0.8% higher in June than the month before, an acceleration from the 0.6% increase recorded in May, according to the Labor Department’s report on consumer prices published Wednesday. In the 12 months through June, rents were up 5.8%.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy