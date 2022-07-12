ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

'I just don't understand it': Tiger Woods questions the mentality of golf stars joining mega-money LIV Golf series with 'no incentive to practice'... as he backs the R&A's decision to not invite breakaway's CEO Greg Norman to The Open

By Kate Mcgreavy For Mailonline, Phil Casey, Pa
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Tiger Woods has backed his decision to turn down nearly $1billion to join the controversial LIV Golf series as he questioned the mentality of golf stars signing up to the mega-money breakaway format.

The Saudi-backed LIV series event has dominated the headlines ever since it began and several leading golf figures have hit out at the competition in recent months, including former world No 1 Rory McIlroy and American star Billy Horschel.

LIV chief Greg Norman revealed last month that Woods snubbed a lucrative deal to be part of the Saudi revolution of the sport and now the 15-time major winner has re-iterated his opposition to it.

He said ahead of the 150th Open this week: 'I just don't understand it. Fifty-four holes, guaranteed money up front. Where is the incentive to practice?

'If LIV events don't get world ranking points, some of these players might never get to play in majors.'

Woods also backed R&A's decision to not invite Norman to The Open, despite him winning the Claret Jug on two occasions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scxDk_0gcioo8n00
Tiger Woods has backed his decision to turn down nearly $1billion to join the LIV Golf series

'Greg has done some things that I don't think are in the best interests of the game,' Woods added.

Saudi's breakaway tour, financed by $2bn of cash from the country's Public Investment Fund, has tempted a number of top players to defect from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, sparking mass outrage in the sport due to the country's alarming human rights record.

Ian Poulter and two other LIV rebels appealed a decision to ban them from last weekend's Scottish Open, as well as two more tournaments co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour.

Their legal action irked the likes of McIlroy, who said: 'This whole having your cake and eating it type thing is what the resentment [stems from] within the [PGA and DP World Tour] membership.'

Golfers do not acquire world-ranking points by competing at LIV events, meaning some players are concerned that their place at future major championships could be compromised by missing out on them in the rebel tour.

Despite its current format of 54-hole tournaments with no cut and just 48 players in the field, LIV chiefs believe they meet various criteria for ranking points.

It will be up to representatives of the four major championships, plus the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, to decide whether the new event can come under the official world golf ranking umbrella.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21F440_0gcioo8n00
Greg Norman won the Open in 1986 and 1993 but is now the CEO of Saudi-backed LIV Golf

The R&A confirmed on Saturday it had not invited LIV Golf CEO Norman to celebratory events at St Andrews ahead of the 150th Open - as the two-time champion would take the 'focus' away from the event.

'In response to enquiries regarding the R&A Celebration of Champions field and the Champions' Dinner, we can confirm that we contacted Greg Norman to advise him that we decided not to invite him to attend on this occasion,' the statement read.

'The 150th Open is an extremely important milestone for golf and we want to ensure that the focus remains on celebrating the championship and its heritage. Unfortunately, we do not believe that would be the case if Greg were to attend.'

Woods has not played since pulling out of the PGA Championship in May but he played a practice round at the Old Course on Sunday.

Woods will partner US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick for the first two rounds of the 150th Open Championship.

Fitzpatrick won his first major title at Brookline last month, with Woods opting not to play to ensure he would be able to compete at the Old Course, scene of two of his three Open victories in 2000 and 2005.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10RxGb_0gcioo8n00
 The Saudi-backed LIV series event has dominated the headlines ever since it began
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zbm0X_0gcioo8n00
Woods snubbed it and will be back in action at The Open this week following spell on sidelines 

Woods suffered severe leg injuries in a car accident in February last year, but returned to top-flight action in April's Masters and remarkably played all four rounds at Augusta National.

Woods also made the cut in the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills in May, but was clearly in pain and withdrew following a third round of 79.

Woods, Fitzpatrick and American Max Homa will tee off at 2.59pm on Thursday, with 2017 champion Jordan Spieth, former US Open winner Jon Rahm and American Harold Varner in the following group.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa, 2014 winner McIlroy and Scottish Open winner Xander Schauffele will get under way at 9.58am, followed 11 minutes later by 2019 winner Shane Lowry, US PGA champion Justin Thomas and Norway's Viktor Hovland.

Ryder Cup partners Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood will be joined by former world No 1 Justin Rose on the first tee at 8.14am, while world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, England's Tyrrell Hatton and Chile's Joaquin Niemann tee off at 1.26pm.

Former champion Paul Lawrie had already been announced as hitting the first tee shot at 6.35am and the 1999 winner will have Webb Simpson and Min Woo Lee for company.

The final group of Lars Van Meijel, Jack Floydd and Ronan Mullarney have to wait until 4.16pm to get their championship started.

Comments / 85

Fred Valls
1d ago

I don’t understand cheating on your wife but……. Hey far be it from me to criticize you since you are so great……How many black lives is this guy helping with his billions

Reply(7)
16
Donald Taylor
1d ago

Tiger shut up you already have your money, I bet if you were younger and need money for that divorce you would have took the money.

Reply(5)
21
I said it; believe it!
22h ago

Well well! Woods will finally learn in no uncertain terms he's Black! "They" love him as long as he remains in his place.

Reply
7
Related
ClutchPoints

Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship

Tiger Woods is ready to roll for the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Woods famously enjoys participating in the event, and even admitted to missing the US Open to rest for the Open Championship. There are some people in the golf world who believe Woods can win this year’s event. However, don’t include golf legend […] The post Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods, John Daly Photo

The 150th Open at St Andrews is bringing golf's best to Scotland for what's sure to be a memorable tournament. On Tuesday, Tiger Woods and John Daly were spotted together on the practice green prompting Caddie Network to point out:. "These men play the same sport at the highest level....
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Tiger Woods
Golf Channel

Lee Trevino says Tiger’s only problem is walking. The rest is good.

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Lee Trevino was on hand for Tiger Woods’ return last December at the PNC Championship, and he’s here again for what could be Woods’ final competitive rounds at St. Andrews. The Hall of Famers teamed up with Rory McIlroy and former Women’s...
GOLF
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Golf Course#World Golf#Saudi#American#Public Investment Fund
The Independent

The Open 2022: When does it start, how to watch, TV information and St Andrews odds

It’s The Open 2022 and St Andrews hosts the 150th edition on the historic Old Course. Tiger Woods is back, Rory McIlroy enters the week as favourite and defending champion Collin Morikawa is among a star-studded field looking to create more history at the Home of Golf.Jack Nicklaus once said “your career is not complete unless you’ve won an Open Championship at the Home of Golf” and Woods admitted he agrees as he bids to ignite the latest stage of an incredible comeback after missing the US Open due to the lingering effects of that serious car crash in...
GOLF
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Controversial John McEnroe News

Legendary tennis star John McEnroe was very outspoken during his playing days. That hasn't changed in retirement, either. The longtime United States tennis star is not happy that Novak Djokovic could be unable to play in the U.S. Open due to vaccine requirements. "These politicians are getting in the way...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Open 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 1 at St Andrews including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods tees it up for the 150th Open Championship with a late start alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa.The three-time Open champion, with two wins at the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, is bullish about his health heading into Thursday.But Woods has also been speaking about his loyalty to the PGA Tour amid the ongoing threat posed by LIV Golf. “Greg has done some things that I don’t think are in the best interests of the game,” Woods said. “I just don’t understand it. Fifty-four holes, guaranteed money up front. Where is the incentive to practice? If...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

2022 British Open: Tee times, pairings for Round 1 at St. Andrews

The 150th Open Championship — or British Open, if you're American — tees off Thursday at St. Andrews, with some compelling groupings to start the tournament. Weather is expected to be warm and breezy, which will make for some firm and fast conditions early in the tournament. The...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

LIV golfers voice frustrations with British Open treatment

One of golf’s most prestigious events is set to kick off on Thursday with the British Open, and the major topic surrounding the event has been the 23 LIV Golf players who are in the field. LIV has been the talking point of the sport for months now so...
GOLF
BBC

Tiger Woods says LIV golfers turned backs on what made them

Coverage: BBC TV, radio and online, on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app. Full coverage details. Tiger Woods believes some players "have turned their back" on what made them by leaving the PGA Tour...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus Photo Going Viral

Two of the greatest golfers in history got together for a photoshoot at The Open this Monday afternoon. Tiger Woods, 46, linked up with Jack Nicklaus, 82, to get a picture at St. Andrews on Monday. It might be one the most legendary pictures in the sport's history. "Tiger. Jack....
GOLF
Golf.com

Tiger Woods is making Open gear changes — starting with his iconic putter

It’s an Open Championship tradition unlike any other. That would, of course, be Tiger Woods making equipment changes right before the Open Championship. The 15-time major winner has tinkered with his setup at recent majors, but there’s one change we’ve come to expect from Woods at golf’s oldest championship.
GOLF
Golf.com

Ping introduces new short game solution: The Ping ChipR

To help make the short game a little bit easier for everyone, Ping is introducing the all-new ChipR – a short game club designed to help simplify the bump and run chip shot close to the green. Built to combine the best of both a putter and a 9-iron...
RETAIL
Golf.com

2022 Open Championship viewer’s guide: Tee times, TV schedule, streaming, how to watch

The 2022 Open Championship, the fourth and final major of the year, begins this week at the historic Old Course at St. Andrews. Here is our complete Open Championship viewer’s guide for the entire tournament, including full streaming and TV schedules. Tee times for rounds 1 and 2 will be announced shortly and will be reproduced at the bottom of this post.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

484K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy