Iowa LGBTQ political candidates on the challenges of running

By Ian Richardson, Des Moines Register
 1 day ago
Good morning.

Iowa has fewer LGBTQ elected officials than most states. But more candidates are running this year than in previous years, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, a political action committee focused on electing members of the LGBTQ community across the country.

My colleague George Shillcock spoke with some candidates who are running this year about their experiences and the challenges they face on the campaign trail.

Among them is Iowa House District 91 Democratic candidate Elle Wyant, who is a transgender woman. She said she knows people make hateful comments about her because of her identity, but she has chosen to not make it an issue.

"You just have to ignore it because you don't want to give them any oxygen for that fire to get any bigger. That just encourages them more," she said.

You can read his story below in today's newsletter.

The effect of Iowa's school COVID-19 vaccine mandate ban

In other news, a new Iowa law that went into effect July 1 has prompted the only college in the state with a COVID-19 vaccine requirement to drop it ahead of the fall semester.

Grinnell College had required its approximately 1,700 students to be vaccinated for the virus prior to the 2021-22 school year. But the Iowa Legislature this spring passed a ban on COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and colleges, and the private college has now changed its policy. You can read more on the change below.

This has been statehouse reporter Ian Richardson. Are you seeing the impact of any of Iowa's new laws? You can reach me at irichardson@registermedia.com.

As always, you can encourage your friends to subscribe to this newsletter here.

