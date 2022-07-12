ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, IL

Fun things to do in Logan County

 1 day ago
Third Friday's in Lincoln

When: from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 15

Details: Enjoy an evening of fun in downtown Lincoln. K&R Country will be performing on the corner of Pulaski and Kickapoo Streets to keep the energy fun and moving. A bags tournament returns in front of the Rusty Rail and the Railsplitter Antique Auto Club will be on the corner of Mclean and Pulaski Streets. Vendors will be selling items such as popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones, chips, ice cream and drinks. Crossway Church is providing free popsicles, and water. Sorrento’s will have pizza by the slice, Alley-Bi will be selling their famous cheeseburgers, and Guest House will have pineapple drinks and pastries.

Emden Homecoming

When: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16 and on Sunday, July 17 a community church service will be held at 9 a.m. west of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Where: Emden, Illinois

Details: Sons of the American Legion are hosting the Emden Homecoming. Friday running from 5 to 7 p.m. Hartem FFA is serving a chicken dinner at the Emden Community House basement. Cost is $10 and children Pre-k and under are free. Live music by Square of the Roots will play from 7 to 10 p.m.

A cruise-in will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16 at the Emden Grade School then at 2 p.m. Emden will host a parade and at 7 p.m. the band Stereo Typical will play favorite classic rock, country and pop music. Fireworks will start at 9:45 p.m. at the Emden spur. The public is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs to listen to the music.

Lincoln Memorial Hospital The Market

When: from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 16

Where: Logan County Fairground Expo building

IN THIS ARTICLE
