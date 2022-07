BROCKTON, Mass. — Teamwork between patrol officers and detectives paid off in Brockton this week as multiple people were arrest on gun charges, according to authorities. On Monday, Brockton Police say an Audi A4 was driving recklessly throughout the city. Bernaldino Tavares, 18, refused to stop for officers and continued to speed and violate traffic laws until detectives helped in getting the car to stop, according to law enforcement officials.

