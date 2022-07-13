ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Adorable & Amazon-Bestselling Rainbow Pop Purse is On Rare Sale for Only $5 for Today Only

By Rita Templeton
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYVZ8_0gcioFRU00

Kids these days have so much cool stuff. When we were little, we had to get our kicks from popping the odd sheet of bubble wrap (and in the days before Amazon Prime was a thing, even bubble wrap was much harder to come by … not to mention that once you popped the entire sheet, the thrill was over!). But now thanks to the invention — and viral popularity – of fidget pop toys , kids can have that bubble wrap experience over and over again, because these pop fidget toys are absolutely everywhere .

Case in point: this cool rainbow pop purse we spotted on Amazon . With soft silicone, adjustable straps, and room to store … well, whatever your kid stores (sometimes it’s better not to even ask), it’s pretty awesome. And with over 1100 near-perfect ratings, you don’t even have to take our word for it. “The minute she opened it, she loved it. Even better than the $5 inside,” says one reviewer. Um, if a kid likes something better than a fiver, we’re all ears.

The Tckoll Fidgets Pop Purse is a must-have for your little one to help relieve stress fashionably. Now, fidget toys aren’t just hype; one preliminary study published in the Journal of At-Risk Issues found that kids who were allowed to squish on a stress ball showed improvements in “attitude, attention, writing abilities, and peer interaction.” (Honestly? We’re on board with anything that improves attitude.) Also, thinking back to our own bubble-wrap-popping glory days again — they’re just fun.

Did we mention that at the time of this posting, this rainbow pop purse is almost half off its usual price for Amazon Prime Day ? For that price, it’s time to add this little beauty to your Amazon cart. Stop scrolling and pop — er, hop — to it.

