ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

These Robot Vacuums Are Still On Sale For Prime Day — Here's How to Save Hundreds on Roombas & More

By Olivia Harvey
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qGlpV_0gcio9EN00

Click here to read the full article.

Amazon Prime Day is finally here and it’s the perfect opportunity to get that splurge-worthy item you’ve been eyeing. And if a robot vacuum has been on your wish list for a while now, then these Prime Day deals might make you finally click that “buy” button.

If you’re looking to pick up the top-tier robot vacuum, then the iRobot Roomba i7+ is the one you need to check out. First, it’s a whopping 50% off today! Plus, the i7+ learns the layout of your home so it can clean in tight, effective rows back and forth, and won’t miss a single spot. It can effortlessly glide over hardwood, tile, carpeting, and uneven flooring, and by way of your home assistant or the iRobot app, you can activate your Roomba with just your voice.

This model also comes with an automatic dirt disposal that can house dirt for up to 60 days. “I have been using the iRobot Roomba i7 for about a month. It is SO expensive, and I have been actively looking for things that it does “wrong” or that I don’t like,” one five-star reviewer joked . “Needless to say, I have failed because it is AWESOME.”

iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal,$499, originally $999.99

Buy Now

$499.99


Buy now

Sign Up

Shark also sells a high-quality vacuum called the AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum that can also be controlled through an app on your phone or through your Alexa devices. The Shark vacuum maps out the layout of your home so you can tell it where to specifically clean, or if there are areas it should avoid.

“This vacuum does EVERYTHING FLAWLESSLY,” one five-star reviewer wrote . “Thick rugs are no problem, and bathmats have the same perfectly vacuumed lines my carpets and rugs have … This vacuum has really changed my life. My home is not constantly battling dog hair anymore, my floors, rugs, mats, and every room ALL look amazing and I barely have to lift a finger to get this all done every day.”

Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base, now $299, originally $549.99

Buy Now

$299.99


Buy now

Sign Up

If you’re new to the robot vacuum game and want to start with something simple yet effective, the iRobot Roomba 692 is a great model to start with. It glides over all types of flooring and has powerful suction that lifts away all dust, dirt, and hair. You can customize your cleaning schedule and control the vacuum through the iRobot app. A single charge gives you 90 minutes of cleaning time, and the Roomba will automatically dock itself back on the charger when it’s done vacuuming.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, now $179, originally $299.99

Buy Now

$179.99


Buy now

Sign Up

The iRobot Roomba 14+ EVO robot vacuum features a 20% larger battery than the standard Roomba, which means it can clean for longer periods of time. It’s quiet, app-controlled, and cleans various surfaces with powerful suction and detail brushes. And when the job is complete, it empties itself into the dirt disposal bin.

“This is one of my Top 10 purchases EVER!” one reviewer wrote . “Works perfectly, gets all the areas we humans don’t usually get to (under the couch/bed) and suction is really good … I leave for work and my house gets clean.”

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, now $399, originally $649.99

Buy Now

$399.99


Buy now

Sign Up

Now’s the time to kick vacuuming by hand to the curb.

Happy Prime Day shopping ! If you still need to sign up for Amazon Prime, you can do that here .

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yFEOQ_0gcio9EN00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Last Chance to Stock Up On Every Shade of This Long-Lasting Lip Stain That’s Only $5 For Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether it’s a lip gloss or a good old-fashioned lipstick, no makeup look is complete without the perfect lip. However, finding the perfect ones for our lips can be a bit difficult, but like always, we turn to TikTok for the answers. The verdict? Everyone is loving these colorful and long-lasting lip tints.
MAKEUP
SheKnows

This Bestseller is An Absolute Must-Have for Nintendo Switch Owners - & It's on Sale for Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. There are no two ways about it: kids are hard on stuff, even when they don’t mean to be. Whether they’re breaking it or losing it, nearly everything that comes into a kid’s hands is in peril at some point. That’s bad enough when it’s, say, your favorite tube of lip balm or that cheap plastic toy they got in a kids’ meal somewhere — but when it’s an entire video game system, damage or loss is a whole different ballgame. Enter the BOOGIIO Nintendo Switch carrying case, which just so happens to be...
VIDEO GAMES
SheKnows

TikTok & Amazon Are Going Crazy Over This Under Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ & Only $20 for the Last 5 Hours of Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down ASAP. Not only is the product a favorite on Amazon, but for a...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SheKnows

Cricut Machines Are on a Rare Sale for an Unbeatable Price During Amazon Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Known as the ultimate DIY machine for crafty mommas everywhere, the Cricut Maker is perhaps the one tool that can significantly up your do-it-yourself game. This precision cutting and embellishing machine is how the best crafters are achieving those awe-inspiring custom cards, iron-ons, banners, and more. Of course, all that creative magic doesn’t come cheap — unless of course, it’s Amazon Prime Day and Cricut machines are on on a rare sale! With discounts of up to 19% off, Cricut is offering both its powerful, versatile Maker model and its full-featured Explore models at...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacuuming#Irobot Roomba#Amazon Prime Day#Roombas More#Irobot#Alexa
SheKnows

Your Dogs Will Feel Like Royalty In This Adirondack Outdoor Pet Bed At Costco

Click here to read the full article. There’s nothing we like to do more on a nice summer day than sit out in our Adirondack chair, enjoying the beautiful weather, relaxing, and thinking about life. But we can’t be the only ones who feel a pang of guilt when we look over and see the dog sitting on a dirty, hot patch of ground when we’re basically sitting in summer’s answer to a throne. What’s the solution? It’s not overcompensating with doggy treats, nor is it allowing your 80 pound golden lab to sit in your lap. Costco has the...
PET SERVICES
SheKnows

Shoppers Are In Love With These Luxurious Area Rugs That Gets ‘Tons of Compliments’ & They’re Up to 82% Off This Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Looking for a sign to give your home a new look? Well, Amazon Prime Day gives the perfect excuse to decorate your home with anything it may or may not need — but who’s judging when there are so many amazing deals. And the easiest way to spruce up every space in the household? Area rugs. They come in so many colors, sizes, and designs to fit any decor taste while also making a room feel so much more welcoming. Luckily, we’ve found the most stylish yet affordable rugs to add to your cart immediately. Loloi Rugs will elevate your home with their vintage look, and they’re deeply discounted right now. These artisanal rugs are up to 82 percent off, and it’s literally the best deal we’ve seen in a while.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Face Toning Tool Is Dubbed an ‘Age Rewind Machine’ & You Can Snag The Starter Kit For 30% Off on Amazon

Click here to read the full article. It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston has great skin, and she’s not afraid to share her secrets. In an interview with InStyle, the actress revealed that she uses a NuFACE device, which keeps her skin looking tight and toned. Since then, we can’t get enough of it. And, right now, it’s on sale! But first things first. If you’re new to the NuFACE, here’s what it does: The small device uses microcurrents to stimulate facial muscles. And even though it sounds scary, it’s actually relaxing and soothing. The device promises to visibly tone the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

This Amazon-Favorite Anti-Aging Serum Is 'Botox in a Bottle' — & It's Only $8 For The Last Hours of Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Before YouTube took over, we had to fend for ourselves when it came to learning how to do a proper skincare routine. We used our mother’s products, hairspray as setting spray, and a lot of unfortunate trends we need to let die. But now we’re moms! While our old skincare concerns were covering that pimple before the dance, we’re looking at our crows’ feet a little more. Whether you care about aging, it’s good to pamper yourself with some lavish products. This time, we found one that many are calling “Botox in a...
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
SheKnows

Only a Few Hours Left to Get Amazon’s Bestselling Vitamin C Serum With Over 100,000 Ratings That Is Said to ‘Erase Wrinkles’

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to skincare star players, it’s hard to beat vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that pretty much does it all, from treating hyperpigmentation (aka dark spots) to preventing signs of aging that appear due to sun and environmental damage and leaving skin feeling and looking bright, smooth, and supple. It’s also natural and gentle, which is why even the most sensitive of skin types rely on vitamin C serum to keep skin in tip-top shape. If you don’t have a go-to vitamin C serum in your arsenal yet, don’t fret, because Amazon...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Shoppers Swear Their Skin ‘Feels Years Younger’ Thanks to This Olivia Wilde-Approved Cream — Just $15 for Today Only

Click here to read the full article. No one is a huge fan of tired-looking skin. But it’s difficult to prevent it, especially if you find yourself in a consistent state of exhaustion. Fatigued skin hastens the aging process too, starting with our eyes to the overall face. And if there’s a remedy that’s under $16, it’s impossible not to try. CeraVe’s Skin Renewing Cream is on sale right now where you can get 12 percent off at Amazon for today only. Celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Olivia Wilde already swear by this affordable drugstore brand. So when this CeraVe cream...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This Under-$40 Amazon Dress Is Superior to More Expensive Brands—Here's Why

Click here to read the full article. You can’t scroll through your social media these days without being hit with a video raving about that Halara dress. Chances are you already know the one — it’s the brand’s Wannabe Everyday Activity Dress that has a built-in bra and exercise shorts. Outdoor Voices sells a similar dress, too, for $100. But before you click “buy,” check out this Amazon dupe first. The Ewedoos Tennis Dress, which is currently on sale for just $36.99, is made with a comfy 4-way stretch sweat-wicking spandex material that lets you move how you want to. The...
TENNIS
SheKnows

This LeapFrog Learning Toy is the Perfect Travel-Sized Companion & Is Under $15 For the Next Few Hours

Click here to read the full article. Keeping kids occupied on the go can be a tricky situation. You face side-eye from Judgy McJudgersons if your kid gets bored and acts out, but those same judgmental folks (non-parents, obviously) will also scorn you for handing your child anything with a screen. It can feel like a no-win situation sometimes! Luckily, there’s a solution that puts a (screen-free!) library of over 70 stories, songs, poems, and lullabies at your kid’s fingertips and is the perfect portable size … and it just so happens to be on big sale today over at Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
SheKnows

Oprah’s Favorite Hot Sauce Rarely Goes on Sale — But You Can Still Get It for $11 On Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. In both 2018 and 2019, Oprah declared TRUFF hot sauce one of her “Favorite Things” because it’s seriously that good. And it’s not often that the truffle-chili sauce blend goes on sale. But for Prime Day this year, you can snag a bottle of TRUFF for just $11, and now’s the time to try all the flavors. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime here to get shopping. TRUFF is a unique blend of black or white truffle, organic agave nectar, and spicy chili peppers that Oprah has called “sublime.” You can...
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Last Chance to Get This Meghan Markle-Approved ‘Cure-All’ Oil For Blemishes For Only $14 on Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Whether it’s one of her favorite Tatcha products or a body care product, we always want to know what Meghan Markle has in her makeup bag. And this time, it’s a shockingly versatile oil. Meghan told Allure back in 2017 that she swears by The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil, a multipurpose product that she calls her ‘cure-all’ for everything from bites to pimples. “It’s not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it’s my little cure-all. It’s inexpensive,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Last Chance to Snag These Chic Oprah-Approved Sandals That Have Been Called ‘Heaven’ for Up to 38% Off

Click here to read the full article. Stylish, comfy, and Oprah-approved? We’re drooling too. No, we’re not messing around because one of the biggest sales amongst the thousands of products on sale during Amazon Prime Day is a beloved chic sandal from Vionic. If that brand sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because you’ve seen Vionic products on Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2016, 2017, and even 2018. So you just know she adores this company as much as we’re about to. For Amazon Prime Day, you can run to Amazon to grab a pair of chic sandals for nearly 40...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

This 16-Piece Caraway Dupe Set Is 30% Off for Only 10 More Hours & It Comes in So Many Fun Colors

Click here to read the full article. Amazon’s annual Prime Day starts today, and that means snagging all the amazing savings start now. Amazon just dropped a Prime Day deal on a “healthy” nonstick cookware set that gives major Caraway vibes. Like Caraway pots and pans, the GreenLife Healthy Ceramic 16-Piece Cookware Set is as non-toxic as it is nonstick. The pots and pans are completely free of PFAS (nasty cancer-causing chemicals often found in nonstick cookware) and feature a nonstick ceramic coating over a recycled aluminum base. For just $84, you can grab a set of 16 GreenLife cookware pieces, including...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Hurry—Bobbie Organic Baby Formula Is Back In Stock at Target But Supply Won't Last Long

Click here to read the full article. The shortage on baby formula across the United States has been one of the most stressful supply chain issues that Americans have had to deal with post-COVID. One of the most popular formula brands, Abbott, was just cleared to resume production in the U.S. by the FDA, so production should be picking up soon again, but in the meantime, Target is making an effort to bring European and European-style baby formula brands to stores. To combat the issue of waning stock, Target has picked up two brands to make formula more accessible to Americans....
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Margot Robbie ‘Can’t Live Without’ These Acne-Fighting Correcting Pads & They’re 30% For Less Than 12 Hours on Amazon

Click here to read the full article. One of the coolest and arguably most beautiful actresses of our time is the ever-so-lovable Margot Robbie. The Suicide Squad star recently divulged her step-by-step skincare routine, and within the extensive routine, we found a possible, acne-fighting holy grail good for any age. In an in-depth skincare routine interview with the Skincare Edit, the Birds of Prey actress divulged that she swears by a cult-favorite brand. She uses the Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads religiously, saying, “I honestly stumbled across them, and now I can’t live without them. Your skin is better...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

These Wipes With 32,000 Five-Star Ratings Are ‘Preferred By Labor & Delivery Nurses’ — & They’re 2 Cents For a Few More Hours

Click here to read the full article. For parents everywhere, keeping an ample amount of baby wipes in stock in your nursery is no easy task. It seems like as soon as you restock, you reach for a wipe, and you’re out. Well, we have a solution for you. Thanks to Amazon, you will be able to keep wipes on hand and ready to go with this 720-count package of wipes that retails for under $20. And, they cost even less since they are a Prime Day deal, which ends tonight. The Amazon Elements Baby Wipes are a favorite for shoppers...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

There's a Pokemon Advent Calendar Exclusively at Target & You Can Pre-Order It Now

Click here to read the full article. I know summer is only halfway over, but that doesn’t stop me from fantasizing about the holiday season. October through January is definitely my favorite time of the year because I get to decorate my apartment in theme for the festivities. If you’re already over the sweltering heat and are dreaming about the cozy chilly season, it’s never too early to get into the holiday head space. Plus now, at Target, they’re selling preorders for certain holiday items, like this Pokemon-themed advent calendar that’s fun for the whole family to pop open and...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

SheKnows

57K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy