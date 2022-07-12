ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightspeed raises $500 million for its new India and Southeast Asia fund

By Manish Singh
TechCrunch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fund, fourth for Lightspeed India, was hard-capped at $500 million, meaning the firm didn’t want to raise additional capital, said the firm, which unveiled its $275 million third India fund in 2020. The Tuesday announcement confirms TechCrunch’s April report, which said Lightspeed had initiated fundraising deliberations for...

techcrunch.com

WORLD

