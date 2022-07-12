ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanahan couple sentenced for role in Jan 6 riot

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

UPDATE: The Hanahan couple were each sentenced to 60 days in jail, plus three years probation, 100 hours of community service, and ordered to pay $500 each in restitution. Both spoke at the hearing and expressed sorrow for participating in the riot.

Former South Carolina Attorney General Charlie Condon says that the crime and punishment are like a petty misdemeanor.

“These charges are the least serious charges that would have been available for these defendants,” said Condon. “They had minimal involvement. They were remorseful.  They were citizens that went up there to support President Trump and they got caught up in the moment.”

While the arrests of both were for multiple crimes, the Getsingers only faced one charge of picketing, parading and demonstrating inside a Capitol building.

“The government had initially arrested them for a total of four different possible charges. If you look at what they are being sentenced for a pled to it’s this idea of being involved in a political event,” said Condon.

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – A sentencing hearing that was previously rescheduled for a Hanahan couple who pleaded guilty to participating in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is set to move forward on Tuesday.

The hearing for John Getsinger Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger was initially scheduled for April 21st and then moved to May 3rd, will now happen on July 12th, according to court records.

The couple was arrested in June after the Federal Bureau of Investigations received multiple tips from people who reported their involvement in the Capitol riot.

Witnesses sent screenshots of social media posts made by the couple, both planning and reflecting on the trip.

One person said that the couple was caught on video entering the Capitol saying “This is war! We’re storming the Capitol!” A second person said that Stacie posted about storming the Capitol in a Facebook group.

Trial to begin for man in 2018 shooting of Shem Creek restaurant manager

Surveillance footage appeared to show the couple inside the Capitol, which was supported by cell phone geolocation data. Ultimately, they pled guilty to one count each of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

The Getsinger’s originally pled guilty to one count each of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

