ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

Middle Tennessee school districts look to solve bus driver shortage ahead of new school year

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FpHjZ_0gcinFTh00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many Middle Tennessee school districts are looking to fill dozens of bus driver positions with the start of a new school year being just weeks away.

Wilson County Schools spokesperson Bart Barker said he wishes he could wave a wand and provide the district with 15 new bus drivers needed for the upcoming school year. Barker said that’s how dire the shortage has become, and it isn’t exclusive to Wilson County.

In fact, in Maury County, the district is short by 23 bus drivers and is offering a three percent raise as an incentive to get those seats filled.

‘I should have made him stay’: $1K reward for information in 2020 fatal Clarksville hit-and-run

Metro Public Schools said it was short more than 70 bus drivers last year, which required the distinct to expand and combine bus routes. The district said it is diligently looking to hire as many drivers as possible this summer and into the upcoming school year to close that gap. New hires with the Metro school district are being offered a pay raise with the hourly pay increasing from $16.05 an hour to $22.25 an hour.

Barker said there’s no better time than now to become a bus driver.

“This is a very ideal position for someone who may be a parent that wants to go and have a schedule that goes along with their student in our district, or maybe a recent retiree that says you know what, I’m retired from my job, but you know what, I want to stay busy doing something and add some supplementary income to our household,” explained Barker.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Some school districts are starting to see results, such as Clarksville Montgomery County Schools, which had 50 applicants apply to fill driver seats this summer. The starting hourly pay for CMCSS bus drivers has increased from $16.27 to $18.66 per hour, with the maximum rate at $27.72 an hour. A sign-on bonus is also being offered.

Metro Public Schools will hold a career fair on Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Martin Professional Center for drivers, support employees, and teacher candidates wanting to apply to work with the district.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Nears Partial Solution in Eliminating Huge Percentage of Waste Going to the Middle Point Landfill

WGNS has more details on solutions to the growing waste generated in Rutherford County, which has been an ongoing battle as the lifespan of the Middle Point Landfill grows shorter. A company based in Conyers, Georgia is putting together a proposed contract that would form a Public / Private Partnership, known as a “P3” with Rutherford County. If that contract is given the green light by county commissioners, it would send plastic and cardboard to a recycling plant, instead of the Middle Point Landfill. County Mayor Bill Ketron told WGNS…
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Wilson County, TN
Education
County
Wilson County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Wilson County, TN
Government
The Associated Press

Tennessee gov: School voucher program to start immediately

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that his administration will immediately begin rolling out his long-blocked school voucher program after a judge lifted an injunction that had prevented it from being implemented. “Starting today, we will work to help eligible parents enroll this school year, as we ensure Tennessee families have the opportunity to choose the school that they believe is best for their child,” Lee, a Republican, said in a statement. Lee added that the Tennessee Department of Education will “make ESA resources available online” in the coming days. Wednesday’s decision comes as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed one of the most comprehensive school voucher systems in the country just last week. Under that program, every parent in Arizona would be able to take public money and use it for their children’s private school tuition or other education costs.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Bus Driver#School Districts#Bus Routes#Wilson County Schools#Metro Public Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
williamsonhomepage.com

Maury County Schools will deepen ties with Discovery Education

Maury County Public Schools announced Monday it has deepened its multiyear collaboration with Discovery Education, according to a press release. Discovery describes itself as "the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place." In latest phase of this long-term partnership, eight K-8 schools hosting the...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

USN hires first person of color to lead school in 107 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This week, a Nashville private school made history after hiring the first person of color to lead the school. After 107 years, the University School of Nashville will have its first person of color leading the k-12 school. Nashville is filled with dozens of private schools...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy