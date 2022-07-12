5th DUI: Suspect crashes into Madison company gate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect was reportedly charged with fifth DUI Monday night after police said he crashed his car into a key card scanner at a construction company in Madison.

Metro Nashville Police said John Hartigan, 49, was found in his vehicle at 712 Myatt Center Lane. Both Hartigan and his passenger were reportedly unconscious, and the Nashville Fire Department administered Narcan.

John Hartigan (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Hartigan was then taken to the hospital.

During a search, police said they found a makeshift bong with crack cocaine residue and a partially consumed bottle of liquor inside Hartigan’s vehicle.

MNPD said Hartigan was found to be driving with a revoked license and had several arrests on his record dating back to 1986.

