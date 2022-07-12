ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Here's How To Get a PS5 During Best Buy's Black Friday In July Sale

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon's Prime Day has grown into one of the biggest shopping events of the year, so it's no surprise that other retailers are trying to get in on the action with their own events. Best Buy is no exception with their Black Friday in July sale, and it will offer Totaltech...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

10 of the Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Only for Members

Amazon's Prime Day sale is still a few weeks away, but Prime members can score special savings in the weeks leading up to the big event — and beat the rush in the process. Amazon already dropped tons of early Prime Day deals, and there are droves that are just for Prime subscribers. Many are featured in its Just for Prime hub, but the majority are scattered across the online store, making it a little tricky to track them down. But don't fret, we rounded up 10 of the best deals happening right now — and the savings are up to 68 percent off. (FYI, non-members can unlock access to these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime).
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best iPad Deals for June 2022: Grab the 2021 Apple iPad Mini for Just $409 at Walmart

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Looking for the best iPad deals for June 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you’re always getting the best possible deals. With March already about halfway over, we’ve really been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. While there aren’t many steep discounts out there to mention at the moment, there...
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

PS5 Restock Prime Day: Best Buy Has Consoles In Stock

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has brought a mountain of deals, but there's also a PS5 restock. Best Buy has the PS5 in stock right now (9 AM PT / 12 PM ET). The restock is only available if you're a Best Buy Totaltech member, Best Buy's loyalty program that costs $200 per year. Meanwhile, GameStop will have PS5 bundles in stock at select stores this Saturday, July 16. While Amazon hasn't announced a Prime Day PS5 restock, Prime members can request an invitation to purchase the PS5 or the Horizon Forbidden West PS5 bundle to secure a spot in line.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday Sale#Best Buy#Black Friday Deals#A Best#Video Game#Totaltech#Geek Squad
Digital Trends

5 early Prime Day deals you can’t afford to miss at Walmart today

Amazon’s Prime Day deals are set to roll out, but before the retailer officially launches its annual shopping event, competitors like Walmart are trying to draw attention to themselves with their own discounts for all kinds of products. It’s highly recommended that you look around, because there’s a chance that what you’re planning to buy from Amazon on Prime Day is already cheaper elsewhere.
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The 45+ Best Amazon Prime Day Alternative Day Sales Happening Online Right Now

As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Day on July 12 and 13, many retailers are piggy-backing off the epic two-day shopping event and offering their own deals to compete with the e-commerce giant. Amazon Prime membership costs $15 per month or $139 annually, and only members can access the online marketplace’s exclusive deals during the retail therapy bonanza. For those looking to avoid shelling out extra money on an Amazon Prime membership, the great news is that there are plenty of end-of-season savings to shop elsewhere online. Retailers including Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target have announced their own...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Verge

The best anti-Prime Day tech deals happening at Best Buy

Best Buy, along with a host of other retailers, is getting in on the action to take a bite out of Amazon Prime Day. The retailer’s ongoing “Black Friday in July” promotion is bringing sweeping discounts on a wide array of awesome tech, including laptops, gaming keyboards, and noise-canceling headphones. The event runs from now through Wednesday, July 13th — the same Prime Day ends — so it’s worth checking back here if Amazon doesn’t have what you’re looking for. It’s also worth noting that Best Buy has a generous price-matching policy, so if you prefer to buy from a brick-and-mortar retailer but see a better price elsewhere, it’s worth looking into.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals At Best Buy Right Now: Sony, LG, Samsung and More

Best Buy never disappoints when it comes to major electronic sales, and the tech retailer is taking on Amazon Prime Day with a 'Black Friday in July' Sale that kicked off today — one day before Prime Day. Through Wednesday, July 13, Best Buy's major summer sale has incredible offers on big-ticket items like major appliances, Apple products, laptops and more. In particular, the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale is bursting with can't-miss TV deals.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Anti-Prime Day Deals: Shop All the Best Amazon Prime Day Alternative Deals

Amazon's Prime Day sale is here. But if you're just not interested in signing up for an Amazon Prime membership to save during this two-day event, or you prefer to not shop at Amazon, there are tons of other options. Following Amazon's announcement of Prime Day 2022, loads of other retailers have followed suit with deal events of their own.
SHOPPING
CNET

Best Buy Has a Fantastic Apple Earbuds Deals Right Now (With a Small Catch)

Best Buy has several headphones and earbuds on sale as part of its Black Friday in July Sale, including the AirPods Pro for $180 and the AirPods Max for $450. Those are pretty good prices, but the deals that stood out to me were for a trio of Geek Squad Certified refurbished Apple earbud models. You can pick up the black version of the Beats Fit Pro for $90 ($110 off their list price) or the black Beats Studio Buds for only $50 ($100 off their list price). And finally the AirPods Pro are $130 ($40 off what they would cost new at Amazon, where they are currently $170). Those only come in white, of course.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

You can buy a 70-inch 4K TV for $500 today (seriously!)

If you’re looking for a large TV and you don’t want to spend a fortune, we’ve spotted one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. Right now at Best Buy, you can buy an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for just $500. With a chunky savings of $150 of its normal $650 price, it’s an ideal way to enjoy a big-screen experience without spending a ton. You’ll likely need to be quick, though, as we can’t say how long this 70-inch TV deal will stick around. At this price, you won’t want to miss out.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The 5 best Prime Day deals under $25 that end at midnight

Prime Day is here, and we’ve already seen some epic Prime Day deals. If you haven’t yet found a deal you fancy, we’ve got some of the best Prime Day deals under $25 coming right up. These deals prove you don’t need to blow the budget to bag a Prime Day bargain, with some great Prime Day Amazon Echo deals, as well as deals on everything from LED strip lights to smart plugs and more. While you’re here, why not check out our pick of the best Walmart Prime Day deals and peruse our roundup of Best Buy Prime Day deals?
SHOPPING
Daily Beast

PSA: Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Has Savings Better Than Prime Day

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. With Amazon’s Prime Day set up as one of the biggest days for shopping every year, many other big options have jumped in with their own major sales. This includes Best Buy, which just launched its Black Friday in July sale. With tons of tech items, gadgets, and appliances heavily marked down, many of the deals you’ll find on Best Buy are even better than anything on sale during Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event. This includes up to $300 off select laptops, up to 50% off popular appliances, and exclusive deals on Apple products such as the Macbook and iPhone. There are also tons of markdowns on brands that rarely get discounted, including vacuums and purifiers by Dyson and premium workout equipment from NordicTrack.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Amazon Echo Frames (2nd Gen) deal puts intelligence on your face

Smart glasses have a bit of a reputation, and not necessarily a good one. They can look too weird, technical, or geeky. Amazon helped break that trend with its Amazon Echo Frames (opens in new tab), smart, prescription-friendly eyewear it introduced in 2019. But the $249 Alexa-enabled frames cost as much as prescription eyeglasses without the lens. Amazon's early Prime Day deal, though, slashes 60% off the price (opens in new tab) to bring them down to $99.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy