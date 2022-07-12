ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Holmgren's Double-Double Leads Thunder To Summer League Win Over Orlando

By News On 6
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUe3L_0gcimoDD00

Chet Holmgren took advantage of the bright lights of Las Vegas to make the Orlando Magic disappear in an 84-81 win Monday night.

News On 6's John Holcomb has the highlights.

Comments / 0

 

Chet Holmgren
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

