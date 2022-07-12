Holmgren's Double-Double Leads Thunder To Summer League Win Over Orlando

Two of the Summer League favorites are set to battle it out Wednesday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Jazz prediction and pick. According to FanDuel, the Jazz own the fifth best odds to win the Summer League at +750. These odds change each day, but as of now, the oddsmakers are going the Jazz are a serious shot. The Raptors are ninth with +3000 odds and have a tougher shot at winning it all, but you never know what can happen in Las Vegas. The Raptors are (1-1) in Vegas after losing to the Chicago Bulls 93-83 last night. The Jazz are (2-0) and took down the Dallas Mavericks 83-82 on Monday night. This should be a fun battle during the hot summer.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 15 HOURS AGO