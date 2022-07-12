Holmgren's Double-Double Leads Thunder To Summer League Win Over Orlando
Chet Holmgren took advantage of the bright lights of Las Vegas to make the Orlando Magic disappear in an 84-81 win Monday night.
News On 6's John Holcomb has the highlights.
