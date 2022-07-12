ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six-year-old boy bitten by alligator during family’s weekend trip to Louisiana lake

By Magnolia State Live
 1 day ago
A 6-year-old boy is recovering after he was bitten by an alligator during a Sunday afternoon swim at a Louisiana lake.

The Cressione stopped on a sandbar during a boat ride at Lake Maurepas Sunday when 6-year-old Gavin Cressione felt something bite him in the water.

Images from WAFB news show the boy’s foot covered in bite marks and also images of a gator taken In Lake Maurepas.

Family members said they could see the gator swimming away as they leaped into action to rescue the boy. The boy was then taken to the hospital where he was attended to and released.

Officials with the Livingston Parish Fire District 2 recently issued a warning to folks on Facebook to stop feeding the gators. It says too many folks are feeding them, which is causing them to feel more comfortable approaching boats and swimmers.

Patty Banta
1d ago

grew up swimming, fishing &skiing in Louisiana waters with gators. Very unusual for them to attack unless you are near a nest with babies or as the article says about feeding them.Never feed wild animals..Prayers for the child to recover fuller.

