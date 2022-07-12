ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A passing cold front could bring us an isolated shower or thunderstorm

By Ariella Scalese
WBKO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Most of us stay dry for today, but some of us could see an afternoon shower or storm. An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible for those along and east of 65. Lower humidity dominates for the second half of the week....

WBKO

Lower humidity for a wonderfully sunny Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some showers and storms passed by yesterday and now we are feeling lower humidity. Lower humidity lingers through the end of the week. This morning is feeling more comfortable as lower humidity takes over. The nice and quiet weather lingers through the end of the week with pleasant mornings and seasonably hot afternoons. A chance of showers returns Sunday into early next week.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Staying Seasonable Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was WONDERFUL! Expect similar conditions Thursday with humidity levels staying in check, for now. The rest of our work week features more sunshine by day and mainly clear skies at night to with seasonably warm readings. Thursday and Friday won’t be all that humid. However, by Saturday, things start feeling stickier. We have a small chance for a bit of rain late Friday night, with a better opportunity at getting wet on Sunday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

A Small Shower Chance Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday brought abundant sunshine and near normal temps to the area. We may be just a tad hotter Tuesday before the arrival of a weak front late day. Tonight stays warm and muggy ahead of a cold front tomorrow that could bring us a few...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

A nice start to a decent week of weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After receiving much needed rain, it’s nice to have a calm weather pattern. Today will be hot and a bit humid, but overall a nice day. Tonight stays warm and muggy ahead of a cold front tomorrow that could bring us a few more showers. Otherwise tomorrow will be hot, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be comfortable as lower humidity takes over. The nice and quiet weather lingers through the end of the week with pleasant mornings and seasonably hot afternoons.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

History uncovered by tornado: Hunt’s One Stop Service

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- In the wake of destruction left by the December 11th tornadoes… a piece of Bowling Green history was uncovered along the 31 W Bypass. An old, worn sign advertising ‘Hunt’s One Stop Service’ was revealed behind the current façade of the building at the corner of the 31 W Bypass and Cabell Lane.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Barren, Metcalfe, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Allen; Barren; Metcalfe; Monroe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Monroe County in south central Kentucky Northeastern Allen County in south central Kentucky Southern Barren County in south central Kentucky Southwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 315 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Glasgow, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Monroe, northeastern Allen, southern Barren and southwestern Metcalfe Counties, including the following locations... Dry Fork, Eighty Eight, Bristletown, Gum Tree, Lucas, Haywood, Sulphur Lick, Austin, Nobob and Tracy. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Squirrel caused large power outage Monday in Todd County

For the second time in the last few weeks, a squirrel in a substation knocked out power to much of Todd County Monday morning. About 5,000 Pennyrile Electric members in Todd County were without power for a little less than 30 minutes. Crews responded and restored service quickly.
TODD COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Sinkhole at Olde Stone Golf Course

Warren County Parks upgrades security after losing over $25,000 in equipment. Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east. The good news is that after this wraps up we stay dry and less humid into the week ahead. CPSB UNIFORM. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Green Alert issued for missing Metcalfe County veteran

EDMONTON, Ky. – The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 35-year-old man. On July 10, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office and Metcalfe County Emergency Management were dispatched to the area of 5416 Breeding Road in Edmonton for a missing person, according to a social media post by emergency management.
METCALFE COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Multiple sinkholes found in Olde Stone Golf Course pond

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Olde Stone Golf Course got a rude awakening Sunday morning, finding the water levels in their pond receding rapidly. Workers at the golf course drained the pond and found indents of three different sinkholes. The sinkholes were promptly dug out and filled with cement and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

VIDEO: Cocktails and Trails returning to Lost River Cave in August

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cocktails and Trails, presented by Tanner Deweese Paving, is returning to Lost River Cave on Aug. 5. Cocktails, refreshments and games will be along the trail from the Carolyn Hardcastle Bridge to the Cavern Nite Club. Every dollar contributed either through ticket, sponsorship, game play,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Pet of the Week: Piper

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Piper is an 8 year old female Treeing Walker Coonhound, who came from the recent torture/abuse case in Edmonson County. Piper is the sweetest girl who seems to get along with other dogs and LOVES humans. She is heartworm negative and is up to date on all vaccines, but has not yet been spayed. She will be spayed before going home! We would love to see this girl go to an indoor home as she has lived her last 8 years in pain and distress. Piper is one of the 3 hounds we still have left for adoption and is ready to find her forever! For more information about how you can adopt Piper or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS.
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

KSP confirms one dead after dump truck collides with train in Cave City

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police confirmed that one person is dead after a dump truck collided with a moving train located at 454 State Quarry Road in the Cave City community Wednesday afternoon, just before 3 p.m. Preliminary investigation indicates that Timothy J. Duvall, 33, of Leitchfield,...
CAVE CITY, KY
WBKO

United Way of Southern Kentucky gives over $585,000 in local investments

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way of Southern Kentucky announced over $585,000 in investments in local programs this afternoon. In total, $968,514 will be invested across the Barren River Area Development District. Money was disbursed among various education, health, and income safety net programs in Warren County. “We’re grateful...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Grayson County man dies in Barren train crash

CAVE CITY — A Grayson County man is dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon. Kentucky State Police said they were called just before 3 p.m. to investigate a fatal collision. Troopers responded to the crash, which happened at 454 State Quarry Rd. A preliminary investigation indicates Timothy J. Duvall,...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY

