Tropics watch: NHC keeping eye on stalled system in Gulf of Mexico, 3 tropical waves

Gulf Coast residents — along with a good chunk of Florida — should be prepared for a dreary week.

Showers, thunderstorms and rounds of heavy rain will cover much of the northern and western areas of Florida as a system in the Gulf of Mexico shows a 30 percent chance for development, especially as it remains over open water, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"A stalled front will continue to bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms across the southeastern United States from the Carolinas to the central Gulf Coast," AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Richards said.

The Hurricane Hunters announced late Tuesday morning they planned to fly into the Gulf system Wednesday to determine if there is a closed area of circulation.

The Hurricane Center also is watching four tropical waves, including two in the Caribbean.

The next named storm of the season will be Danielle.

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m. July 12:

What's out there and where are they?

Gulf of Mexico: Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a trough of low pressure.

Tropical wave 1: An eastern Atlantic tropical wave extends from north of Cape Verde south through the islands. It's moving to the west at 13 mph.

Tropical wave 2: A tropical wave in the central Atlantic extends from east of French Guiana to east of the British Virgin Islands. It's moving to the west at 17 mph. Dry Saharan air is helping to prevent development of this system.

Tropical wave 3: A tropical wave in the central Caribbean extends from off Haiti south to central Colombia. It's moving to the west at 19 mph.

How likely are they to strengthen?

Gulf of Mexico: This system is expected to meander near the northern Gulf Coast through the end of the week, and gradual development is possible if it remains offshore.

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, 10%.

Formation chance through 5 days: low, 30%.

Who is likely to be impacted?

Gulf of Mexico: Regardless of development, heavy rains will pose a risk of flash flooding along portions of the northern Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle over the next several days.

This week, thunderstorms are forecast to move daily across areas from Louisiana and Mississippi eastward into Florida and the Carolinas, according to AccuWeather .

Rounds of heavy rain will continue for the next few days over parts of the Panhandle. Flash flooding will become increasingly likely over the next few days in this region, according to the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

Some areas of the Panhandle could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of rain through Friday.

Thunderstorms will continue to target the Southeast throughout the week. However, the heaviest of these storms will begin to hone in on a more confined portion of the Gulf Coast as a potential tropical concern arises, according to AccuWeather .

"The threat for flash flooding from persistent thunderstorm activity could be on the rise from the western Florida Panhandle to the swampland of southern Louisiana this week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

It's too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact on the U.S. from the other tropical waves out there.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared during what's expected to be an active hurricane season.

Weather watches and warnings issued for your area

The next five days

See the National Hurricane Center's five-day graphical tropical weather outlook below.

Excessive rainfall forecast

What's out there?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

What's next?

