Hall of Famers: Former 'Noles Dexter Jackson, Barry Smith and FAMU's Pam Oliver earn honors

Even while in high school at Quincy Shanks, teenager Dexter Jackson was determined to play in the NFL one day.

"I used to take him home from school every day and Dexter would tell me he was going to play in the NFL," said Any Gay, the former football coach at Shanks.

"He always wanted to be at the top. Dexter's competitive spirit, he was very determined he was going to be the best at whatever he did."

Jackson accomplished his goals - and much more.

The former Shanks, Florida State and Tampa Bay Bucs star has been selected for induction into the Florida Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class.

The 12-member class was announced Monday and also includes former FSU and NFL receiver Barry Smith and former Florida A&M track star and NFL announcer Pam Oliver.

The 2022 induction ceremony will be held Nov. 2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

EMOTIONAL HOMECOMING

It expects to be an emotional homecoming for Jackson, who lives in Tampa and helped the Bucs beat the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII in January 2003. Jackson had two interceptions and was named the game's MVP, becoming the first safety to win the award since 1973.

Jackson, 44, is scheduled to return to Tallahassee Saturday to headline a the 5th annual WIN-WIN ELITE GOLDEN GALA AWARDS at the Dunlap Champions Club. The ceremony and fundraiser is part former Shanks and FSU defensive back Leroy Smith's non-profit to benefit youth.

Jackson is also involved with youth in Tampa Bay, where his Dexter Jackson MVP Foundation promotes outlets for children through after school and summer activities.

Jackson's success on and off the field hasn't surprised former FSU defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews. Jackson, considered one of the nation's most versatile athletes coming out of Shanks in 1994, was moved from quarterback to defensive back at FSU.

"The thing you look for in a prospect are his instincts. What kind of a player is he," Andrews said.

"That was always my No. 1 thing. Is he a football player? You can help him with fundamentals, technique. You can get him to a certain point ... Dexter was one of those guys who had really good instincts, anticipation. He was a very dependable player for us, a player you were proud of have on the team."

FOLKLORE STATUS

Jackson's heroics at Shanks continues to be discussed and celebrated decades later.

The dual quarterback rushed and threw for more than 1,000 yards a s senior, served as kicker and punter and was named the Democrat's All-Big Offensive Player of the Year. In the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs in 1994, Jackson accounted for three touchdowns with an interception as Shanks stunned heavily-favored Live Oak 35-28.

Additionally, Jackson was a state champion in the 300 intermediate hurdles and averaged nearly 14 points a game in basketball.

"He's one in a million, that's for sure," Gay said.

"Dexter was definitely the most-talented player of any the kids I was involved in. He just hated to lose and was so competitive."

The Florida Sports Hall of Fame attraction is housed in the MidFlorida Events Center in Port St. Lucie.

Former FSU baseball player Rick Hatcher serves as the organization's chairman and president.

FSU, FAMU CONNECTIONS

Dexter Jackson: Football

Jackson was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the the 1999 NFL Draft and went on to grab two interceptions to help Tampa beat the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII. He was named the game’s MVP, becoming the first safety to win the award since 1973 and the third defensive back overall. Jackson attended Florida State University and was named All-ACC as a junior. He finished his college football career with 194 tackles, 7 interceptions, 16 passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and blocked four field goals.

Pam Oliver: Sports Broadcaster

Renowned as a trailblazer in the sports media landscape, Pam Oliver long ago established herself as one of the premier sports reporters on network television. She has contributed to Fox Sports’ coverage of eight Super Bowls, was the lead feature reporter on Fox NFL Sunday for many years, and served as co-anchor of FSN South’s “Southern Sports Report” from 2000 to 2003. Prior to joining the network, she was an ESPN reporter, gaining football experience covering the NFL Playoffs and NFC Championship Games. In addition to her duties as feature reporter on “NFL Prime Monday,” Oliver covered each Monday Night Football matchup. She was a multi-sport athlete at Niceville High School in Niceville, FL and became a college All-American in both the 400-meter and mile relay at Florida A&M University.

Barry Smith: Football

Florida State has produced many great wide receivers and Barry Smith’s career puts him with the best of them. From 1970-72, Smith snatched the football for the Seminoles with remarkable precision. As a senior in 1972, Smith caught 69 passes for 1,243 yards and 13 touchdowns. He caught 11 passes against Kansas and 10 against Virginia Tech and Florida and was named first-team, All-American on squads selected by several groups including the annual Football Coaches team. Smith would finish his FSU career second in virtually every receiving category with 2,535 yards on 127 receptions and 27 touchdowns.

Smith was a first-round draft pick (21 overall) of the Green Bay Packers (1973). Smith went on to play for three seasons (42 games) with the Packers and one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Smith retired from the NFL in 1976 and has remained a loyal supporter of FSU athletics. The office complex housing the FSU softball and soccer offices is named after him and his wife.

Bios provided by Florida Sports Hall of Fame

OTHER 2022 INDUCTEES

Rick Ankiel: Baseball

Leiza Fitzgerald: Angler

Luis Gonzalez: Baseball

Renee Hildebrand: Speed Skating Coach

James Jones: Football

Vincent “Vinny” Lecavalier: Hockey

Chris Nikic: Special Olympics Athlete

Fred Ridley: Golf

Lisa Wagner: Bowling

