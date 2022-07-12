ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SalterMitchell PR named a Top 100 Women-Led Business in Florida

By Special to the Chronicle
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2sX8_0gcimLoG00

SalterMitchell PR (SMPR) was recently named a Top 100 Women-Led Business in Florida by The Commonwealth Institute of Florida (TCI-FL). During the organization’s 17th annual luncheon on June 14 in Miami, SMPR Founder and CEO April Salter was honored as one of the state’s top 100 women business leaders.

“I am honored to have received this recognition,” said Salter. “Our firm has always been woman-led, and I’ve had the joy of watching and coaching many women develop their expertise here at SalterMitchell PR. Now, I love seeing a new generation of female business leaders rising up under my business partner and SMPR President Heidi Otway.”

Salter founded the firm as Herrle Communications Group in 1999 after serving as the communications director for Florida Governor Lawton Chiles. The company has since grown and evolved into SalterMitchell PR, an award-winning communications consultancy focused on helping good causes win.

Clients include Fortune 500 companies, state agencies, nonprofits and associations. Salter is a nationally-recognized communications counselor and crisis expert. She specializes in developing creative, cutting-edge strategies that build public support and minimize opposition on complex public policy issues. Salter is accredited by the Universal Accreditation Board for public relations and is a Certified Public Relations Counselor.

The top 100 list recognizes and celebrates the achievements of women who are leading the charge to the top of their industries in companies across the state.

TCI-FL is a nonprofit organization that works with women CEOs, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, sole proprietors, and the rising generation of women leaders to help them build successful businesses, organizations and careers in Florida.

“The organizations on this year’s diverse list are driving innovation across Florida and beyond with breakthroughs in product development, education and apprenticeship, and new approaches in the delivery of clinical care and therapeutics,” said Executive Director Jacqui Kiviat. “We are honored to recognize these 100 companies and the remarkable women who lead them.”

TCF-FL released an official announcement on their website. For more information about SalterMitchell PR, visit SMPRFlorida.com.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

Comments / 0

Related
wqcs.org

Florida Teacher of the Year Finalists Recognized

Orlando - Tuesday July 12, 2022: Five Florida Teacher of the Year finalists were recognized at the Teacher of the Year Conference in Orlando Tuesday. The finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year were chosen from nearly 185,000 public school teachers throughout the state. Each school district selected its teacher of the year, and then a statewide selection committee representing teachers, principals, parents, and the business community, reviewed each district's application on the basis of outstanding ability to teach and communicate knowledge of the subject taught, professional development, philosophy of teaching, and outstanding school and community service.
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hundreds of Citizens policies dropped after home values exceeded $700,000 cap

Rising inflation has cost hundreds of Florida homeowners access to affordable property insurance. New data provided by state-owned Citizens Property Insurance Corp., Florida’s “insurer of last resort,” shows that the company dropped 2,267 policies statewide during the 12-months ending June 30 because their homes’ replacement value exceeded $700,000.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Miami, FL
Business
State
Florida State
cltampa.com

Florida's ‘last resort’ insurance firm sees flood of new customers

Pointing to “almost incomprehensible growth,” the president and CEO of Citizens Property Insurance Corp. said Wednesday the state-backed insurer could have 1.2 million customers by the end of the year. Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, has received a flood of policies during the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawton Chiles
southeastagnet.com

Florida Finalizes Panhandle Land Deal

Florida has closed on a $9.47 million deal to buy just over 3,600 acres that will be part of a state wildlife corridor in Santa Rosa County. According to the News Service of Florida, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced Tuesday it finalized the acquisition, which will link Blackwater River State Forest and state-owned conservation lands buffering Whiting Field Naval Air Station.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smpr#Saltermitchell Pr
University of Florida

Weekly “What is it?”: Springs

There is just SO much water in Florida. Besides the tremendous amount of rain and 1,350 miles of coastline and beachfront, there are endless bays, bayous, creeks, rivers, and streams. In this state, it is extraordinarily difficult to live more than a few miles from a body of water. Among the the coolest (literally) types of water bodies in Florida, though, are our springs. Like brilliant gemstones, the state’s 700+ springs dot the Florida landscape like a strand of sapphires.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NBC Miami

Where Have Shark Attacks Happened the Most in South Florida?

They say the chances of getting attacked by a shark are few and far between—and with the odds being 1 in 3,748,067, this saying certainly proves to be true. For Florida residents, however, this number is a little bit smaller as the state holds the record for the highest amount of shark attacks in history.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Florida may get its Jan. 6 closeup

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Ready for a closeup— The spotlight of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol could have quite the Florida feel when it meets later today. Links— The committee is looking at how former President Donald Trump influenced groups, like the...
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy