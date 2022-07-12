BBC director-general Tim Davie says corporation is 'showing incredible restraint' over pay for biggest stars with Gary Lineker named as top earner for fifth consecutive year with £1.35m a year

The BBC's director-general has defended pay figures of between £150,000 and £1.3m for the corporation's top stars saying the national broadcaster has been 'showing incredible restraint'.

Tim Davie said in light of 'extreme hyper-inflation and competition that has increased pay for some stars – and Gary Lineker remaining the the BBC's top earning on air-talent for the fifth consecutive year - it's only a 'fraction' of its total spend on staff.

But the TaxPayers' Alliance has argued that the Beeb's huge salaries have 'barely budged' and instead hit pensioners and the 'struggling' public who are 'fed up' with the annual licence fee of £159 a year.

Lineker was paid between £1,350,000 and £1,354,999 in 2021/2022 for work including Match Of The Day and Sports Personality Of The Year - a reduction of £10,000 on the previous year.

The 61-year-old pundit and former footballer - who has been locked in a battle with HMRC over his employment status and £4.9m of tax it says he owes - first topped the list for 2017/18 with a pay bracket of £1,750,000 to £1,759,999, and in 2020 it was announced he had taken a voluntary pay cut.

Lineker is also the only name to earn over £1m annually Zoe Ball remains the broadcaster's second highest paid talent, with a salary of £980,000 to £984,999, but figures show her salary falling for a second consecutive year.

Gary Lineker is the BBC 's top earning on-air talent for the fifth consecutive year and the only name to earn over £1 million annually, new figures show. The 61-year-old pundit and former footballer was paid between £1,350,000 and £1,354,999 in 2021/2022 for work including Match Of The Day and Sports Personality Of The Year - a reduction of £10,000 on the previous year

BBC director-general Tim Davie has said that the corporation is 'showing incredible restraint' over pay for biggest stars

Zoe Ball remains the broadcaster's second highest paid talent, with a salary of £980,000 to £984,999. Alan Shearer has seen a year-on-year increase of £60,000, bringing his salary to £450,000-£454,999

Her salary has now slipped to below £1 million and reflects approximately 210 editions of The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2.

Alan Shearer has seen a year-on-year increase of £60,000, bringing his salary to £450,000-£454,999, which puts him joint third with Steve Wright, whose salary this year reflects a £15,000 decrease.

The corporation's annual report for 2021/22, which also marks its centenary, shows four out of the top 10 best paid names have seen their salaries fall.

Speaking at a press conference, BBC director-general Tim Davie said: 'Critically, if you look at the overall spend for our top talent I think we are showing incredible restraint in a market that is being driven by extreme hyper-inflation and competition.

'If you look at the value we get. And I know this is a source of a lot of understandable attention, actually if you step back the actual amount paid for that group of talent, which only represents a tiny fraction of the 200,000-odd people who come on our airwaves every year, the return we get in terms of audience value is very strong.

'And actually our research (shows) people want to see the best people presenting and delivering for the BBC.'

The only new addition to the top 10 is Greg James, whose salary has increased by £80,000.

The 36-year-old earns between £390,000 and £394,999 for work including the Radio 1 Breakfast Show, Rewinder on Radio 4, Radio 1's Big Weekend and Out Out! Live, with Sports Personality Of The Year also listed.

This year's top 10 features fewer women that last year, dropping from four to three

Lauren Laverne does not feature in this year's top 10, with figures showing her salary has fallen by £15,000 to the bracket of £380,000-£384,999.

Fiona Bruce (left), the presenter of the BBC One television programme Question Time, is paid £410,000 to £414,999. Victoria Derbyshire (right), who has recently moved to Newsnight and formerly presenter her own eponymous show, has seen a £70,000 increase

BBC rich list 2021 top ten

1. Gary Lineker - DOWN

2021: 1,360,000-£1,364,999

2022: £1,350,000-£1,354,999

Pay cut taken: £10,000

2. Zoe Ball - DOWN

2021: £1,130,000-£1,134,999

2022: £980,000-£984,999

Pay cut taken: £150,000

3. Steve Wright - DOWN

2021: £465,000-£469,999

2022: £450,000-£454,999

Pay cut taken: £15,000

= Alan Shearer - UP

2021: £390,000-£394,999

2022: £450,000-£454,999

Pay increase: £60,000

Huw Edwards, who presents BBC News at Ten, has seen a pay decrease of £15,000 from £425,000- £429,999 to £410,000-£414,999

5. Stephen Nolan - UP

2021: £405,000-£409,999

2022: £415,000-£419,999

Pay increase: £10,000

6 Fiona Bruce - UP

2021: £405,000-£409,999

2022: £410,000-£414,999

Pay increase: £5,000

= Huw Edwards -DOWN

2021: £425,000- £429,999

2022: £410,000-£414,999

Pay cut taken: £15,000

Vanessa Feltz, pictured as she attends the TRIC awards at Grosvenor House in July, has seen a pay increase from £390,000-£394,999 to £405,000-£409,999

8. Vanessa Feltz - UP

2021: £390,000-£394,999

2022: £405,000-£409,999

Pay increase: £15,000

= Scott Mills - UP

2021: £375,000-£379,99

2022: £400,000-£404,999

Pay increase: £25,000

10 Greg James - UP

2021: £310,000-£314,999

2022: £390,000-£394,999

Naga Munchetty, who presents BBC Breakfast, is now earning between £365,000-£369,999 which is up from £255,000 to £259,999

BBC STARS WHO HAVE TAKEN PAY CUTS

Gary Lineker

Match of the Day and Euro 2020

2022: £1,350,000-1,354,999

2021: £1,360,000-£1,364,999

Zoe Ball

The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2

2021: £980,000-£984,999

2022: £1,130,000-£1,134,999

Steve Wright

Steve Wright in the Afternoon and his Sunday Love Songs weekend mid-morning show on BBC Radio 2

2022: £450,000-£454,999

2021: £465,000-£469,999

Huw Edwards

Presents BBC News at Ten, BBC coverage of state events, international events, and BBC News at Five

2022: £410,000-£414,999

2021: £425,000-£429,999

Lauren Laverne

Breakfast show on BBC Radio 6 Music and Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4

2022: £380,000-£384,999

2021: £395,000-£399,999

Jeremy Vine

BBC Radio 2 lunchtime programme

2022: £290,000-£294,999

2021: £295,000-£299,999

Andrew Marr

Previously the Andrew Marr politics show on Sunday but now has moved to LBC and the New Statesman

2022: £265,000-£269,999

2021: £335,000-£339,999

Jon Sopel

Previously BBC's North America editor but have since left the BBC for LBC

2022: £225,000-£229,999

2021: £230,000-£234,999

Dan Walker

Formerly BBC Breakfast but has since left for 5 News on Channel 5.

2022: £220,000-£224,999

2021: £295,000-£299,999

Katya Adler

2022: £215,000-£219,999

2021: £220,000-£224,999

Emma Barnett

The main presenter of Woman's Hour on BBC Radio 4

2022: £215,000-£219,999

2021: £240,000-£244,999

Trevor Nelson

BBC Radio 2 / BBC 1Xtra Bookings

2022: £210,000-£214,999

2021: £230,000-£234,999

Rachel Burden

BBC Radio 5 Live weekday breakfast show and BBC Breakfast

2022: £180,000-£184,999

2021: £205,000-£209,999

Clara Amfo

Radio 1's Future Sounds

2022: £155,000-£159,999

2021: £165,000-£169,999

Steve Lamacq

Disc Jockey BBC Radio 6 Music

2022: £150,000-£154,999

2021: £155,000-£159,999

Jo Whiley

Host of Jo Whiley Show on BBC Radio 1

2022: £265,000-£269,999

2021: £275,000-£279,999

BBC STARS WHO HAVE TAKEN PAY RISES

Alan Shearer

Match of the Day

2022: £450,000-£454,999

2021: £390,000-£394,999

Stephen Nolan

BBC Radio Ulster

2022: £415,000-£419,999

2021: £405,000-£409,999

Fiona Bruce

Question Time and Antiques Roadshow

2022: £410,000-£414,999

2021: £405,000-£409,999

Vanessa Feltz

Early morning radio show on BBC Radio 2 and Breakfast Show on BBC Radio London and BBC Radio 2.

2022: £400,000-£404,999

2021: £390,000-£394,999

Scott Mills

Formerly Radio 1 host and now heading to Radio 2

2022: £400,000-£404,999

2021: £375,000-£379,999

Greg James

He is the host of BBC Radio 1's breakfast show, co-presenter on the cricket podcast Tailenders

2022: £390,000-£394,999

2021: £310,000-£314,999

Ken Bruce

Mid-morning show on BBC Radio 2

2022: £385,000-£389,999

2021: £365,000-£369,999

Naga Munchetty

BBC Breakfast and 5 Live show presenter

2022: £365,000-£369,999

2021: £255,000-£259,999

Amol Rajan

Presenter on the Today programme and BBC's Media Editor

2022: £325,000-£329,999

2021: £240,000-£244,999

Sophie Raworth

One of the main presenters of BBC News and does the broadcast on election night

2022: £305,000-£309,999

2021: £280,000-£284,999

Jason Mohammad

Host of Final Score on BBC One

2022: £285,000-£289,999

2021: £270,000-£274,999

Sara Cox

Hosts BBC Radio 2's drivetime show

2022: £275,000-£279,999

2021: £270,000-£274,999

Martha Kearney

Main presenter of BBC Radio 4's lunchtime news

2022: £255,000-£259,999

2021: £250,000-£254,999)

Clive Myrie

Host of Mastermind and Celebrity Mastermind

2022: £255,000-£259,999

2021: £205,000-£209,999)

Kirsty Wark

Longest serving Newsnight presenter who also does Election Night coverage

2022: £245,000-£249,999

2021: £210,000-£214,999

Victoria Derbyshire

Formerly a presenter of her eponymous show, which was cancelled, and she has now moved to Newsnight

2022: £240,000-£244,999

2021: £170,000-£174,999

BBC gender pay gap has worsened

The BBC's gender pay gap has widened for the first time since the broadcaster began recording figures in 2017.

It has increased from 5.2% to 5.9%, according to the corporation's annual report for 2021/22.

The BBC said the increase could be due to 'variations in attrition, more diverse hiring rates into entry level positions and as a consequence of initiatives that support our wider organisational objective to achieve a 50:20:12 BBC by 2026'.

The gender pay gap, which measures the difference in the hourly pay of men and women, is expressed as a percentage of male employees' hourly pay.

Recording the median involves listing all salaries in order from lowest to highest and picking the one in the middle.

The broadcaster has set a target of reaching 50% female, at least 20% black, Asian or minority ethnic, and at least 12% disabled employees by that date.

Since the BBC began regularly recording its gender pay gap in 2017, its median gap has reduced from 9.3%.

This year, the BBC has continued to reduce its headcount.

Employees fall into two categories: licence fee-funded staff such as on-air talent, and those employed by the BBC's commercial arms, which include BBC Studios.

The average number of licence fee-funded employees this year fell from 18,977 to 17,890.

Director-general Tim Davie said in the annual report the corporation 'will soon set out further plans to reduce costs and streamline the BBC'

Other notable increases on the overall list of top earning on-air talent, as shown in the annual report, include Naga Munchetty with a £110,000 increase and Amol Rajan with an increase of £85,000.

Meanwhile Victoria Derbyshire - whose eponymous show was a victim of the pandemic and has since been announced as a Newsnight presenter - has seen a £70,000 increase.

Graham Norton is also absent from the list after departing Radio 2 in December 2020 to start a show at Virgin Radio. His earnings from The Graham Norton Show are not counted as he makes the programme through a production company who is paid by the BBC.

The BBC has seen a number of high-profile on-air departures over the last year, with Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel, Andrew Marr and Dan Walker all leaving for rival broadcasters. This followed Sopel, Walker and Marr taking pay cuts in 2021/2022 while Maitlis saw no change in earnings.

It comes after Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced earlier this year that the BBC's licence fee will be frozen under inflation for the next two years.

Mr Davie said he was 'of course' concerned about retaining top talent in the face of inflation and a frozen licence fee.

He said: 'I think we are in a competitive market and I think the BBC has always been to a degree in this position. But it is more intense as we see well-funded global players enter the market.

'Certainly in news and audio we are seeing a globalised market so you are going to get more demand for talent.

'I would say that overall I would (say) look at the data. Actually, if you looked at our presenting talent, I was looking at our so-called - not the most attractive term - but attrition rate, and it is about 3%.

'So there are obviously headlines around individuals and some regretted losses but actually our number in terms of the people being retained in the BBC is high.'

Mr Davie said there there was 'no shortage of demand' for top positions at the broadcaster and added: 'I think that is good because we are the best booking in town in my mind.'

He also stressed the importance of bringing 'new talent' through the BBC and said the would always mean a 'degree of change'.

John O'Connell, chief executive of campaign group TaxPayers' Alliance, said: 'Despite it being the first year of pensioners paying the TV tax, the Beeb's top salaries have barely budged.

'These pay packets are taken from the pockets of hard-up pensioners and struggling taxpayers, who are fed up with the licence fee.

'Auntie may be moving in the right direction, but it's high time we axed the TV tax and stopped taxpayers' money going to these media millionaires.'

And the top earner you may never have heard of... BBC Radio 5 Live's 'shock jock' Stephen Nolan who rakes in £419,999

BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Stephen Nolan is the fifth highest-paid BBC star who has said previously that he wants to 'earn as much as I can'.

The broadcaster, who joined BBC Radio Ulster in 2003, is paid up to £419,999 (up from £405,000-£409,999) a year, it was revealed today.

In comparison, Naga Munchetty, who presents BBC Breakfast, is now earning between £365,000-£369,999 and Laura Kuenssberg is on up to £264,999.

Nolan has won 12 Sony Radio Academy Awards, including seven Gold, giving him the record for the most Golds in the history of radio's equivalent to the Oscars.

He presents on BBC Ulster and also appears on BBC 5 Live and does some TV work.

In 2005 and 2006 Nolan was named the Royal Television Society's Presenter of the Year.

Nolan said: 'I want to work as much as I can, I want to be the best I can be and I want to earn as much as I can.'

He earlier told BBC Radio Foyle: 'I am fair game for scrutiny and fair game for conversation.'

He added it was for others to decide on pay but said it was a pleasure for him to work at the BBC.

Graham Norton has been absent from the list after departing Radio 2 in December 2020 to start a show at Virgin Radio

Revealed: Full list of BBC on-air stars earning over £150,000 - with Gary Lineker, Zoe Ball and Alan Shearer in the lead

Here is a full list of BBC on-air salaries for 2021/22 above £150,000, as published in the BBC annual report.

The list is ranked by salary band, starting with the highest.

The equivalent salary band for 2020/21 is shown in brackets, with a description of the year-on-year change.

1 Gary Lineker £1,350,000-1,354,999 (down from £1,360,000-£1,364,999)

2 Zoe Ball £980,000-£984,999 (down from £1,130,000-£1,134,999)

3 Alan Shearer £450,000-£454,999 (up from £390,000-£394,999)

= Steve Wright £450,000-£454,999 (down from £465,000-£469,999)

5 Stephen Nolan £415,000-£419,999 (up from £405,000-£409,999)

6 Fiona Bruce £410,000-£414,999 (up from £405,000-£409,999)

= Huw Edwards £410,000-£414,999 (down from £425,000-£429,999)

8 Vanessa Feltz £400,000-£404,999 (up from £390,000-£394,999)

= Scott Mills £400,000-£404,999 (up from £375,000-£379,999)

10 Greg James £390,000-£394,999 (up from £310,000-£314,999)

11 Ken Bruce £385,000-£389,999 (up from £365,000-£369,999)

12 Lauren Laverne £380,000-£384,999 (down from £395,000-£399,999)

13 Naga Munchetty £365,000-£369,999 (up from £255,000-£259,999)

14 George Alagiah £325,000-£329,999 (no change)

= Emily Maitlis £325,000-£329,999 (no change)

= Amol Rajan £325,000-£329,999 (up from £240,000-£244,999)

17 Sophie Raworth £305,000-£309,999 (up from £280,000-£284,999)

18 Nicky Campbell £295,000-£299,999 (no change)

19 Jeremy Vine £290,000-£294,999 (down from £295,000-£299,999)

20 Jason Mohammad £285,000-£289,999 (up from £270,000-£274,999)

21 Sara Cox £275,000-£279,999 (up from £270,000-£274,999)

= Mishal Husain £275,000-£279,999 (no change)

23 Evan Davis £270,000-£274,999 (no change)

= Nick Robinson £270,000-£274,999 (no change)

25 Andrew Marr £265,000-£269,999 (down from £335,000-£339,999)

= Jo Whiley £265,000-£269,999 (down from £275,000-£279,999)

27 Laura Kuenssberg £260,000-£264,999 (no change)

28 Martha Kearney £255,000-£259,999 (up from £250,000-£254,999)

= Clive Myrie £255,000-£259,999 (up from £205,000-£209,999)

= Justin Webb £255,000-£259,999 (no change)

31 Mark Chapman £250,000-£254,999 (no change)

32 Sarah Montague £245,000-£249,999 (no change)

= Kirsty Wark £245,000-£249,999 (up from £210,000-£214,999)

34 Victoria Derbyshire £240,000-£244,999 (up from £170,000-£174,999)

= Faisal Islam £240,000-£244,999 (up from £205,000-£209,999)

36 Jeremy Bowen £230,000-£234,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

37 Jon Sopel £225,000-£229,999 (down from £230,000-£234,999)

= Michael Vaughan £225,000-£229,999 (up from £175,000-£179,999)

39 Jermaine Jenas £220,000-£224,999 (up from £195,000-£199,999)

= Dan Walker £220,000-£224,999 (down from £295,000-£299,999)

41 Katya Adler £215,000-£219,999 (down from £220,000-£224,999)

= Emma Barnett £215,000-£219,999 (down from £240,000-£244,999)

= Mary Berry £215,000-£219,999 (no change)

44 Fergal Keane £210,000-£214,999 (up from £205,000-£209,999)

= Trevor Nelson £210,000-£214,999 (down from £230,000-£234,999)

46 Clare Balding £205,000-£209,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

= Simon Jack £205,000-£209,999 (up from £190,000-£194,999)

48 Reeta Chakrabarti £200,000-£204,999 (up from £175,000-£179,999)

= Gabby Logan £200,000-£204,999 (up from £165,000-£169,999)

= Micah Richards £200,000-£204,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

= Louis Theroux £200,000-£204,999 (no change)

52 Alex Scott £195,000-£199,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

53 Mark Easton £190,000-£194,999 (no change)

= Sarah Smith £190,000-£194,999 (up from £185,000-£189,999)

= Charlie Stayt £190,000-£194,999 (no change)

56 Sue Barker £185,000-£189,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

57 Rachel Burden £180,000-£184,999 (down from £205,000-£209,999)

= John McEnroe £180,000-£184,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

59 Jonathan Agnew £175,000-£179,999 (no change)

= Stephen Sackur £175,000-£179,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

61 Ben Brown £170,000-£174,999 (no change)

62 Harpreet Bhullar £160,000-£164,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

= Orla Guerin £160,000-£164,999 (no change)

= Colin Murray £160,000-£164,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

65 Clara Amfo £155,000-£159,999 (down from £165,000-£169,999)

= Joanna Gosling £155,000-£159,999 (no change)

= Isa Guha £155,000-£159,999 (up from £150,000-£154,999)

= Chris Sutton £155,000-£159,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

= Claudia Winkleman £155,000-£159,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

70 Nihal Arthanayake £150,000-£154,999 (no change)

= Lyse Doucet £150,000-£154,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

= Steve Lamacq £150,000-£154,999 (down from £155,000-£159,999)

= Tony Livesey £150,000-£154,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

= Carolyn Quinn £150,000-£154,999 (no change)