Trial for Ebony Sonnier in 2017 triple homicide on track for Aug. 8

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
 1 day ago
Sonnier, 36, no longer faces the death penalty in the October 2017 slayings of Jeremy Deon Norris, 28; Kendrick Dwann Horn, 33; and Latish Renee White, 42.

When her 33-year-old brother, Matthew Sonnier, accepted a plea agreement in February, part of it included dropping the death penalty against her. Matthew Sonnier currently is serving three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Ebony Sonnier still faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of being an accessory after the fact. Two felony charges of obstruction of justice are in a separate indictment against her.

No capital punishment:Bail set for woman in 2017 triple murder after state drops death penalty against her

Brother takes deal:Matthew Sonnier gets 3 consecutive life sentences in 2017 deaths

A status conference was held on Monday before 9th Judicial District Court Judge Mary Lauve Doggett, and she gave the state until July 22 to provide Sonnier's defense with the crime scene photos it intends to use during trial.

The defense will have until July 28 to make any objections.

A final status conference was set for Aug. 2, according to online Rapides Parish Clerk of Court records.

The bodies of Norris, Horn and White were found in two different locations in Rapides Parish on Oct. 18, 2017. Norris and Horn had been shot, while White had been stabbed multiple times.

The Sonnier siblings were arrested about a week later.

Because she no longer faces the death penalty, a bail of $800,000 was set for her last month. However, she remains in a Rapides Parish Detention Center facility.

