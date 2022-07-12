ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Cullman man charged with animal cruelty

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29v6zQ_0gcim4tA00

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman man was recently arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to animals. The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred last month.

Cullman County Animal Control Director Rodney Banister said a call was received for a welfare check on two canines at a county residence back on June 17. He said the animals were seized that day.

“Officer Jarrett quickly responded and found two canines, (one bulldog mix and one shepherd mix) without proper nutrition and shelter at an abandoned residence,” Banister said. “They were quickly taken to a local veterinary hospital, seen and released. They are at the animal shelter where their health has improved greatly.”

Arrest warrants were issued, and Levi Joseph Gerst, 40, recently turned himself in.

Comments / 1

Related
weisradio.com

Hueytown Man Facing Drug and Weapon Charges in Cherokee County

A Jefferson County man was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center early Tuesday morning on drug and weapon charges. Patrick Winslette, age 48 of Hueytown, was arrested by the Centre Police Department and charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit. He was...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported July 13

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 13, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.  GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear     Cullman County Sheriff’s Office  No incidents or arrests reported.  Cullman Police Department  Incidents  July 11  theft of property – 4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $52  July 12  forgery – 3rd degree, theft of property – 3rd degree; Professional Coatings, Inc; forged check unlawful breaking and entering of motor vehicle; pistol; $349 theft of property – 4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $53 unlawful breaking and entering of motor vehicle; Veterans Dr. S.W; cash   Arrests  July 12  Coots, Linda B; 71  theft of property  Gilley, Greycee M; 20  theft of property – 4th degree  Lay, Rachel L; 31         public intoxication  Lenz, Sean T; 35      possession of forged instrument  Mannery, Joshua I; 43  FTA – unauthorized use of vehicle  Naramore, Jerry D; 40  public intoxication  Weaver, Stefanie N; 28  theft of property – 4th degree  Hanceville Police Department  Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.  Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com. 
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Magistrate still on the job following arrest on menacing charge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A city magistrate is still on the job nearly a month after turning himself in on a menacing warrant in Huntsville. Daniel Todd Cranor faces the charge after a man says he put him in fear of his life. Cranor is accused of pulling a gun on the man on city property. Not just any property, this is right outside of his place of work. He turned himself in to the police on June 16.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Decatur Daily

Decatur man charged with making terrorist threat

A Decatur man is facing a felony terrorist threat charge after allegedly endangering people in a Danville home, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Thomas Powers, 41, was arrested at a home in the 1600 block of Kirby Bridge Road early Tuesday morning. He was also charged with a misdemeanor drug charge.
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman, AL
Crime & Safety
Cullman County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Cullman County, AL
CBS 42

Arrest made in murder of 22-year-old man in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder of a 22-year-old man back in June. Jarvas Henderson, 22, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with the murder of Justin Jai Brown on June 19. Police found Brown lying on the ground in the 5900 block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for people involved in theft

UNION GROVE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public after a theft was committed between July 8-11. According to the sheriff’s office, a county-owned mobile caution sign for traffic control had the tires, wheels, batteries and wiring removed. The sign was being used on Union Grove Road and Drift Wood Lane to direct traffic during bridge construction.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Animal Welfare#Animal Hospital#Cruelty To Animals#Nutrition
Hartselle Enquirer

Former restaurant employees charged with fraud

Two former employees of a Priceville restaurant are facing felony fraud charges after the restaurant reported about $14,000 worth of unauthorized fuel charges on a company gas card, according to Priceville police. June 6, JW Steakhouse in Priceville reported fraudulent use of a gas card and former workers Michael Deangelo...
DECATUR, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Man Arrested Monday in Jefferson County Bank Robbery

A Tuscaloosa man was arrested Monday morning and accused of committing a bank robbery in neighboring Jefferson County Friday. According to a Facebook post from the Trussville Police Department, the robbery occurred at 3:36 p.m. Friday afternoon at the PNC Bank Trussville branch, located at 3501 Roosevelt Boulevard. The suspect...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Man charged with capital murder arrested in prison for screwdriver

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man currently awaiting trial for capital murder was arrested again while staying in the Marshall County Jail, this time for having a screwdriver in jail. According to an arrest report filed by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Kevon Williams, 24, was charged with first-degree promoting...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man killed during apparent assault

BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was killed during an apparent assault on Monday, July 11, at approximately 8:10 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 35-year-old Alonzo Colvin sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault that occurred on Pratt Highway at Heflin Avenue West in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtvy.com

Seven dead inside Donaldson Correctional facility in last 12 days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are following up on our On Your Side investigations stories regarding prison conditions in Alabama. Seven Donaldson Correctional Facilities prisoners have died since the calendar turned to July. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates says the recent string of deaths are not connected and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Standoff with armed person in Danville over; suspect in custody

----- 9 AM UPDATE: Deputies were able to remove three children from the home. They're now attempting to communicate with the armed, barricaded person. ORIGINAL: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is at the scene of a standoff with an armed person. It's happening on Kirby Bridge Road in Danville. The...
DANVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy