ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Podcast launched to inform public about Kentucky hiking

By Krista Spadaccini
FOX 56
FOX 56
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hwrs_0gcilypS00

LEXINGTON, KY. ( FOX 56 ) — The pandemic prompted many Kentuckians to branch out and explore the great outdoors. Now, finding new hiking trails just got a lot easier thanks to the Kentucky Hiker Project. The site has launched a new podcast .

The podcast is meant to inspire, equip, and connect hikers to the best hiking adventures in the Commonwealth. It is hosted by Michael Harr, a self-described “one-man band.” His goal is to publish a 30-minute episode at least once a week. Episodes one and two are available now on all major audio streaming services.

“Especially when you talk about Kentucky, it’s not traditionally thought of nationally as a massive hiking destination,” said Harr. “But, I think if people really understood what hiking was all about here, they would probably come out a lot more often.”

Lexington Burger Week kicks off

Each episode starts with Harr discussing a recent hike. He hopes his love of hiking off the beaten path will inspire others to explore beyond the state’s traditional trails.

The podcast also equips hikers to have a better experience while minimizing the impact on the environment.

Additionally, each episode raises money for the Kentucky Natural Lands Trust . The nonprofit works to protect, connect and restore the state’s wildlands. It’s actively trying to purchase property to expand hiking opportunities for everyone.

Harr’s podcast is trying to speed up that process.

At a minimum, each episode will donate $20 to Kentucky Natural Lands Trust. In one year, the podcast will raise enough money to buy at least one acre of land.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

For $20, you can be recognized at the beginning of the episode. $10 gets your advertisement read, and as little as $5 pays for a shoutout to your hiking pals.

“As far as impact, this isn’t going to have some life-changing type of impact,” said Harr. “But what it can do, is it can help fill in some of the gaps that are out there.”

So far, the podcast has raised $40. Donate online to help reach the $1000 goal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ultimate Unexplained

This is the Grave of the Dancing Ghost South of Lexington, Kentucky

In Kentucky sits the unknown grave of a woman who has been called the "dancing ghost." We all know the Disney version of Cinderella, a beautiful woman shows up at the ball and no one knows her real identity, she dances with the prince only to run off at midnight before her carriage turns back into a pumpkin. She leaves a shoe behind, and that's the prince's only clue as to her true identity. This story is kind of like that, just without the royalty and instead of leaving a shoe behind, the beautiful unknown woman just, well, died.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Lexington, KY
Lifestyle
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
WOMI Owensboro

The Story of the Unknown Grave of Kentucky’s Dancing Ghost

In Kentucky sits the unknown grave of a woman who has been called the "dancing ghost." We all know the Disney version of Cinderella, a beautiful woman shows up at the ball and no one knows her real identity, she dances with the prince only to run off at midnight before her carriage turns back into a pumpkin. She leaves a shoe behind, and that's the prince's only clue as to her true identity. This story is kind of like that, just without the royalty and instead of leaving a shoe behind, the beautiful unknown woman just, well, died.
KENTUCKY STATE
LEX18 News

Kentucky dispatchers prove family is just a call away

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 911 dispatchers who send police to calls are people too. After the tragedy where three police officers and a K-9 were killed in Floyd County, dispatchers from all over Kentucky went to cover shifts to allow the 911 dispatchers in the county a chance to mourn and attend funerals.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Kentucky Man Named World’s Top Chainsaw Carver [VIDEO]

With this story, I'm diving into another opportunity to lament my lack of artistic ability. Sigh. cr. As I've mentioned, everyone in my family could draw, paint, sew, cross-stitch, or sculpt. You name it. But not me. I had to wait until the Microsoft Paint program before I could spread my wings artistically. Of course, that'll never be making a quilt, an article of clothing, or a mural. And we can forget about sculpting.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Trails#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Kentuckians#Commonwealth#Lexington Burger Week
Travel Maven

The Most Remote Lake in Ohio is Beautiful

Tucked within Ohio's Wayne National Forest is a breathtaking lake that relatively few people visit. Lake Vesuvius is a 143-acre lake that was named after the historic Vesuvius Iron Furnace, the remanents of Ohio's iron industry.
OHIO STATE
FOX 56

Medical marijuana town hall planned in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A medical marijuana advisory team formed by Gov. Andy Beshear will hold a town hall on the issue in northern Kentucky. The Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee is traveling around the state to gather views on the issue and provide feedback to the governor’s office.
FRANKFORT, KY
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Kentucky

If you live in one of these Kentucky towns...you might be a redneck. There's nothing wrong with being considered a redneck. Heck, some of the finest men consider themselves a redneck. Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Painting Still Shrouded in Mystery a Year Later

After the long passage of time, the painting remains a mystery. Taylor Miller is trying to find her lookalike after this painting was found in a Kentucky antique store. Their similar facial features are clearly visible in the photo. She's been searching for a year in the hopes of meeting her doppelganger.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Sports
WHAS11

New kiosks improve access to social services in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Social Services throughout Kentucky are now accessible on-the-go. Family Scholar House, a Louisville-based nonprofit, rolled out kiosks that connect residents with resources they may need in seconds. The launch coincides with the organization’s new website, MyKY.info. They formerly used louieconnect.com, which only provided resources in Jefferson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

New ‘Porch Pirate’ law to take effect soon in Kentucky

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - New laws are set to take effect Thursday from issues discussed in this year’s General Assembly. One could change the punishment for people caught stealing packages from doorsteps and porches. Senate Bill 23 was designed to cut down on “porch pirating.”. Police in...
DANVILLE, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Extension Notes: Fighting the battle with chiggers

It’s chigger time across Kentucky. Just talking about them may make you itch. Chiggers are actually the immature stage of certain mite species. You’ll find them most often in overgrown, bushy areas. They also congregate in shady, humid areas near stream banks, under or around shade trees or in berry thickets.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Berea Craft Festival wraps up wet weekend

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hundreds of vendors and thousands of people came through the Berea Craft Festival over the weekend, despite the rainy weather Friday and Saturday. Over 100 vendors, both local and out-of-state, gathered to sell their art in a rich, forest environment. Some vendors have been coming for decades, others, brand new and coming to experience the Berea community.
BEREA, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy