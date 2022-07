On July 4 at 9:51 p.m. while officers were working traffic control for the Bay Days Festival, a driver went through a closed intersection. Officers were able to stop the driver, a 58-year-old Lodi resident. After an investigation, officers suspected that the man was under the influence. The man failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. At the police station, the man submitted to an Intoxilyzer test which showed a .116 percent blood alcohol content.

BAY VILLAGE, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO