Premier League

Fabrizio Romano Drops Liverpool Transfer Update - Fans May Be Worried

By Robert Worthington
 1 day ago
Liverpool fans may be hoping to see their club make a few more signings this summer, but any further incomings are unlikely to materialise. That’s according to Italian Journalist Fabrizio Romano who was speaking to Caught Offside. The transfer guru revealed “new signings don’t currently look like an...

Forgotten Liverpool Defender May Leave Club This Summer

Liverpool are in talks with Blackburn Rovers over the sale of central defender Ben Davies, according to the Daily Mail. The 26-year-old signed for the Reds as part of their emergency contingency window to replace all of their injured central defenders in 2021, but he has failed to make a single appearance for Liverpool.
The Independent

Everton charged over pitch invasions in Crystal Palace clash

Everton have been charged over the pitch invasions which marred their Premier League match against Crystal Palace on May 19.Supporters came on to the field at Goodison Park after the 3-2 victory over the Eagles guaranteed the Toffees’ top-flight survival, and one became involved in an altercation with Palace manager Patrick Vieira.The Football Association said on Monday that the Merseyside club had been charged with two breaches of its rules.A statement from the governing body read: “It is alleged that in the 84th minute and then following completion of the fixture, Everton FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and/or violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch area.”The FA said Everton had until next Monday – July 18 – to respond to the charges.Similar charges have been issued against Huddersfield and Bristol Rovers after end-of-season incidents. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
Jurgen Klopp Addresses Major Criticism Of His Liverpool Side

Jurgen Klopp has opened up about Liverpool’s transfer activity this summer, and has defended the club's decision not to sign another new midfielder. At the beginning of the transfer window, the Reds did initially look to reinforce their midfield. One of their main targets was the French international, Aurelien...
