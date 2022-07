Road warriors rejoice! Amazon Prime Day brings us deals on three outstanding noise cancelling wireless headphones. Both the Sony WH1000XM4 and Bose QuietComfort 45 over-ear headphones are on sale, and at the same price - $228 for Amazon Prime members. That's about 10% less than the previous lowest price we've seen for either headphones. The Apple AirPods Pro is also down to its lowest price on Amazon Prime Day to $169.99. The Sony and Bose headphones are an over-ear style that's more comfortable for multi-hour marathons. The AirPods Pro is an in-ear earbud that offers even better noise isolation due to its design and a smaller form factor. Whatever you choose, you can't really go wrong.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO