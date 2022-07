Despite what you might think (or were told), your Amazon Ring camera might be giving video data to police without your knowledge or consent. Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey revealed on Wednesday — during Amazon’s Prime Day event — that Amazon admitted to sending footage to police without a court order or users’ permission 11 times this year alone. While the number is relatively small, this is also the first time the company has said that it released data this way, according to Politico. It’s also a reminder that if your data is out there and under the control of someone else — Amazon, for instance — you have little or no say over whether law enforcement gets it.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO