ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

R. Kelly's 'Fiancée' Joycelyn Savage Wrote Plea To Judge Denying She's A Victim: Report

By Vianne Burog
IBTimes
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAspiring singer Joycelyn Savage, who claims to be R. Kelly's fiancée, wrote a plea to the judge in the R&B singer's sex trafficking trial saying she's "deeply in love" with the artist and she is not a victim, a report has claimed. "My name is Joycelyn Savage, and...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

R. Kelly Got Engaged to Alleged Victim Before Sentencing

Less than two weeks after being hit with a 30-year prison sentence for an avalanche of crimes committed around his alleged sex trafficking enterprise, it was revealed that R. Kelly is apparently engaged to one of the women he was accused of abusing. On Monday, TMZ reported the existence of an unsigned letter submitted to Judge Ann Donnelly ahead of the disgraced singer’s sentencing, purported to be from Joycelyn Savage, who identified herself as “Robert Kelly’s fiancé [sic]” and said they were “deeply in love.” Savage, in pleading for leniency, wrote that: “I’m not the victim the government has portrayed me to be” and “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.” She was one of two women who defended Kelly in a 2019 interview with Gayle King; the second woman, Azriel Clary, later said that Kelly had “coached” the pair on their answers. Savage’s family told TMZ through an attorney that they “strongly” doubt the letter is real. Her mother, Jonjelyn Savage, told Buzzfeed News in 2017 that it appeared as though her daughter had been “brainwashed” by Kelly.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Here's Potentially Why R. Kelly Got 30 Years In Prison While Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Got 20

Judge Ann Donnelly — United States district judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York — sentenced R. Kelly to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking on Wednesday (June 29). Naturally, Twitter blew up with reactions to the hefty sentence, but some couldn’t help wonder why Kelly received more time than Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate who was sentenced to 20 years earlier this week for aiding Epstein with his sex trafficking scheme.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R Kelly
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s Last Words Revealed During Suspect’s Murder Trial

Click here to read the full article. A witness in the murder trial of Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, revealed the late rap star’s last words before his death while testifying on Monday (June 20). Shermi Villanueva, 47, who was also injured during the 2019 shooting that took Hussle’s life, says the entrepreneur and philanthropist acknowledged that Holder had shot him before collapsing to the ground. “’He shot me. He shot me,’” Villanueva said of Hussle’s final declaration prior to his passing. “I heard it, and then I saw Nipsey fall. When I looked and see Nipsey, I started to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Us Weekly

Wendy Williams’ Health and Personal Struggles Through the Years

How she doin’? Through the years, Wendy Williams has made headlines for much more than just her brutally honest opinions and on-air spats with her A-list interviewees. The talk show host, who was once dubbed “New York’s Shock Jockette” during her radio days, has found herself face-to-face with numerous health and personal struggles. She was […]
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell's Cellmate Claims She Was 'Offered Money' To Kill Her & 'Strangle Her In Her Sleep'

Ghislaine Maxwell's cellmate claims she was offered some major dough to kill the socialite, who is currently in prison after she was found guilty of five federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three related counts of conspiracy.According to documents filed by Maxwell's attorneys on Wednesday, June 15, "one of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep."PRINCE HARRY CONTINUES...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#R B
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell complains R Kelly is treated better and cellmate threatened to kill her for cash

Ghislaine Maxwell has said that a fellow inmate at her Brooklyn lockup allegedly threatened to strangle her in her sleep in exchange for money, her lawyers claimed in a new court filing on Wednesday.“[One] of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep,” the filing said.Her lawyers also said that “other similarly charged defendants” – namely sexual abuser and cultist Keith Raniere and pop star and paedophile R Kelly – were both given...
BROOKLYN, NY
Vibe

Nicki Minaj Addresses Pregnancy Rumors, Says “I’m Just Fat”

Click here to read the full article. Before hitting the Wireless Festival stage as a headliner on Sunday (July 10), Nicki Minaj logged onto Instagram Live to answer some burning questions from her fans. One question in particular that continued to surface is, “Are you pregnant?” “Am I pregnant?” a shocked Minaj said. “Oh, I did mean to tweet this: ‘I’m not fat, y’all, I’m pregnant.'” Shortly after her statement, she said, “Oh wait, did I say it wrong? I’m sorry. I think I said it wrong. I meant to say I’m not pregnant, I’m fat. But thanks guys for all the congratulatory...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

R. Kelly Sues Prison After Being Placed on Suicide Watch for 'Purely Punitive Reasons': Lawyer

R. Kelly has been placed on suicide watch after being sentenced to 30 years in prison for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges earlier this week. Kelly's lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, said in a statement to PEOPLE Friday that the decision to put her client on suicide watch was for "purely punitive reasons" because he's a "high-profile inmate," and violates his Eighth Amendment rights.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Voices: R Kelly’s prison sentence is the least men like him deserve

On Wednesday 29 June, the rapper R Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison, after being found guilty for sex trafficking and racketeering last year. Breon Peace, US attorney for the eastern district of New York, said Kelly showed a “callous disregard for the devastation his crimes had on his victims and has shown no remorse for his conduct”, despite facing seven of his victims in court and hearing of the impact his actions had on them. Some of them were just children when the abuse began.One victim, Jovante Cunningham – who first met Kelly at age 14 and...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy