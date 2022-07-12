ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Start your engines, annual car cruise hits the road on Friday

By By MICHELLE VLASAK
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WlEK1_0gcijbqP00

When traditional car shows weren’t an option in the summer of 2020 due to the pandemic, Faribault’s Car Show Committee decided they could safely host a car cruise.

A route through town was made. The great response from both participants and spectators setting up chairs in their yards to cheer on the passing vehicles encouraged the committee to organize more. A cruise held in June 2020 brought it an estimated 400 vehicles, including classics, customs and motorcycles.

Faribault Main Street Coordinator Kelly Nygaard said as COVID-19 guidelines changed, the need to be mobile was eliminated and the events were able to resume downtown.

“But the events had been so popular, the committee decided that we would continue to host one cruise each summer, as part of the car show series,” Nygaard said.

This year’s annual cruise hits the road for a cruise around area lakes on Friday. It’s followed by the opportunity for spectators to see the cars up close in a car show on Central Avenue in downtown Faribault. A DJ will also be spinning tunes throughout the evening.

Participants meet at the Faribault Middle School, 710 17th St. SW, Faribault by 5:30 p.m. and will depart the school at 6 p.m. Committee members remind participants that all traffic laws must be obeyed.

The car show portion of the evening, Nygaard said, gives participants the opportunity to mingle with spectators and support local businesses through food purchases.

“Local residents get so excited to see all of the amazing classics, customs and bikes, but shining a light on how beautiful the Faribault area is to visitors is also a wonderful component,” Nygaard said.

Mayor Kevin Voracek, who has been a spectator of most of the cruises, said he likes the socialization that happens during these types of events. It also gives people the chance to see what’s developed in the downtown area.

“Stop on down, you never know what you’ll see,” Voracek said.

The car shows, Nygaard said, were initially started downtown by Dave Thiele with the goal of bringing people to downtown Faribault and providing a “fun backdrop” for car enthusiasts to show off their wheels.

“It’s become a fun summer tradition, and a great chance to connect with people,” Nygaard said. “The annual cruise allows people to partake, or be spectators, who might not feel comfortable in large crowds, and is a great opportunity to highlight the beautiful lakes and farm country surrounding Faribault.”

A tradition for local people, Nygaard said the car shows and car cruise have also drawn in car clubs and classic car owners from surrounding communities, the metro, western Wisconsin and northern Iowa.

In 2020 Nygaard said every other car show in the state had hit pause or canceled entirely and Faribault was the only community hosting car events until at least July.

As a result, Nygaard said word quickly spread about Faribault’s events, and the committee received calls from car clubs and community group across the state wondering how they had safely hosted the event.

Nygaard said she’s grown love the cruise.

“Because we travel around the lakes, passing area farms, and end downtown, it showcases so much of the Faribault area’s beauty,” Nygaard said. “I really enjoy the kids that make signs requesting burn outs, the pride of ownership and beautiful design of so many vehicles and bikes, and the people I have gotten to meet.”

Faribault Transportation has led many of the cruises and is a sponsor.

“We always have a lot of drivers interested in it,” President Garrett Regan said. “It’s a fun way for us to get out in the community and say ‘thanks’ to everyone for their support.”

This event, along with the car shows downtown, would not be possible without the partnership of the Faribault Police Department, Rice County Sheriff’s Office, CERT team, “and the many volunteers who all work to ensure this event is safe and enjoyable to partake in, and watch,” Nygaard said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

IDS Center tower faces flooding, evacuations in downtown Mpls Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a night of rain coming down heavy across the Twin Cities, workers in the IDS Center building were dealt another wet surprise on Wednesday - numerous offices in the IDS tower in downtown Minneapolis had flooded. "The safety of IDS Center tenants and visitors is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Faribault, MN
State
Wisconsin State
Faribault, MN
Cars
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
KDHL AM 920

Scooters Arrive in Owatonna; What You Need to Know

The Birds have arrived in Owatonna. This is not an Alfred Hitchcock story. Therefore there is no need to take shelter in a phone booth. But drivers and pedestrians should be aware of the extra means of transportation now available in town. Between 50 and 75 Bird scooters landed around town during the first week of July. This follows an agreement between the City of Owatonna and Bird Rides, Inc. approved on April 5, 2022.
OWATONNA, MN
KIMT

Fatal motorcycle crash in Dodge County

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Dodge County. It happened on Highway 30 around 10:21 am Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 75-year-old man from Glencoe was riding east when his 2011 Harley Davidson Cruiser went into the ditch near 115th Avenue. The rider was thrown from the cycle and killed.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Teen Cited for Filming, Not Helping in Aftermath of Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester teenager has been cited for allegedly filming instead of helping in the aftermath of a serious scooter crash. Court records indicate 18-year-old Bill Benjamin was cited for violating Minnesota’s Good Samaritan law after he allegedly filmed an unresponsive scooter driver who crashed in a parking lot along Broadway Ave. South on July 7. At last report, the scooter driver was in critical condition following the crash.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Car Shows#Volunteers#Classic Car#Vehicles#Car Show Committee
103.9 The Doc

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Minnesota’s first Slim Chicken’s restaurant opens in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents wanting a taste of fresh chicken have a new restaurant to try out. Today is the grand opening of Minnesota’s first ever Slim Chicken’s restaurant located in Mankato. The restaurant will be taking over the spot on Madison Avenue that most-recently housed Grizzly’s...
MANKATO, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Glencoe motorcyclist killed in one-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Dodge County Wednesday morning

A motorcyclist from Glencoe was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Dodge County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2011 Harley Davidson Cruiser being driven by a 75-year old man from Glencoe was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 at approximately 10:21 a.m. Wednesday morning when the bike went into the ditch and the driver was ejected near 115th Avenue in Westfield Township.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Power 96

‘Herpes’ is to Blame for a Large Fish Kill on This Minnesota Lake

It appears that a strain of herpes is to blame for a large fish kill on a Minnesota lake recently. According to the local watershed and pathology tests conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Koi Herpes Virus was the culprit that caused the death of between "1,000 - 2,000 common carp and a handful of catfish, largemouth bass, and black bullhead observed dead."
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN
KDHL AM 920

International Business Icon From Minnesota Passes Away

Kathleen G. Putrah, CEO of KGPCo in Faribault, Mn. passed away Friday at the age of 80 at her home surrounded by family. Putrah owned and operated a successful international company long before many women were given the opportunity to be in such leadership positions. Heidi Nelson, Executive Director of...
KAAL-TV

Update: Woman, three children injured in I-35 rollover

(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota State Patrol, Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a crash on I-35 north of Albert Lea Tuesday evening. Ella Gangodo, 38, of Austin's 2006 Buick Rendesvous left the interstate near mile marker 20 and rolled into the median ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Bring Me The News

23-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash in northern Minnesota

A 23-year-old Waterville man is dead following a crash involving an off-road vehicle in northern Minnesota. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the yet-to-be identified 23-year-old was driving a 2021 Can-Am Maverick ATV on Lake Alice Road in rural Akeley when he lost control, went into the ditch and "struck a large oak tree and caught fire."
WATERVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Waterville Man, 23, killed in northern Minnesota ATV crash

AKELEY, Minn. – A 23-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash Sunday morning in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff's office says the crash happened sometime after midnight on Lake Alice Road Northwest in Shingobee Township, near Akeley. A driver encountered the aftermath of the crash at about 10:28 a.m. and called 911.
WATERVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Injuries after firework set off in Eagan movie theater

A firework was set off inside the Emagine Movie Theater in Eagan Tuesday night. Police said they received several calls reporting that a firework was going off just before 8:30 p.m. Authorities noted that "several" people were treated for minor injuries and released. An early investigation shows that a suspect...
EAGAN, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
662
Followers
613
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy