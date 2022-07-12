Start your engines, annual car cruise hits the road on Friday

When traditional car shows weren’t an option in the summer of 2020 due to the pandemic, Faribault’s Car Show Committee decided they could safely host a car cruise.

A route through town was made. The great response from both participants and spectators setting up chairs in their yards to cheer on the passing vehicles encouraged the committee to organize more. A cruise held in June 2020 brought it an estimated 400 vehicles, including classics, customs and motorcycles.

Faribault Main Street Coordinator Kelly Nygaard said as COVID-19 guidelines changed, the need to be mobile was eliminated and the events were able to resume downtown.

“But the events had been so popular, the committee decided that we would continue to host one cruise each summer, as part of the car show series,” Nygaard said.

This year’s annual cruise hits the road for a cruise around area lakes on Friday. It’s followed by the opportunity for spectators to see the cars up close in a car show on Central Avenue in downtown Faribault. A DJ will also be spinning tunes throughout the evening.

Participants meet at the Faribault Middle School, 710 17th St. SW, Faribault by 5:30 p.m. and will depart the school at 6 p.m. Committee members remind participants that all traffic laws must be obeyed.

The car show portion of the evening, Nygaard said, gives participants the opportunity to mingle with spectators and support local businesses through food purchases.

“Local residents get so excited to see all of the amazing classics, customs and bikes, but shining a light on how beautiful the Faribault area is to visitors is also a wonderful component,” Nygaard said.

Mayor Kevin Voracek, who has been a spectator of most of the cruises, said he likes the socialization that happens during these types of events. It also gives people the chance to see what’s developed in the downtown area.

“Stop on down, you never know what you’ll see,” Voracek said.

The car shows, Nygaard said, were initially started downtown by Dave Thiele with the goal of bringing people to downtown Faribault and providing a “fun backdrop” for car enthusiasts to show off their wheels.

“It’s become a fun summer tradition, and a great chance to connect with people,” Nygaard said. “The annual cruise allows people to partake, or be spectators, who might not feel comfortable in large crowds, and is a great opportunity to highlight the beautiful lakes and farm country surrounding Faribault.”

A tradition for local people, Nygaard said the car shows and car cruise have also drawn in car clubs and classic car owners from surrounding communities, the metro, western Wisconsin and northern Iowa.

In 2020 Nygaard said every other car show in the state had hit pause or canceled entirely and Faribault was the only community hosting car events until at least July.

As a result, Nygaard said word quickly spread about Faribault’s events, and the committee received calls from car clubs and community group across the state wondering how they had safely hosted the event.

Nygaard said she’s grown love the cruise.

“Because we travel around the lakes, passing area farms, and end downtown, it showcases so much of the Faribault area’s beauty,” Nygaard said. “I really enjoy the kids that make signs requesting burn outs, the pride of ownership and beautiful design of so many vehicles and bikes, and the people I have gotten to meet.”

Faribault Transportation has led many of the cruises and is a sponsor.

“We always have a lot of drivers interested in it,” President Garrett Regan said. “It’s a fun way for us to get out in the community and say ‘thanks’ to everyone for their support.”

This event, along with the car shows downtown, would not be possible without the partnership of the Faribault Police Department, Rice County Sheriff’s Office, CERT team, “and the many volunteers who all work to ensure this event is safe and enjoyable to partake in, and watch,” Nygaard said.