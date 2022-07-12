2 cars involved in southeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were transported to the hospital following a west Columbus apartment fire Wednesday morning. A fire broke out at a three-story apartment building along Wedgewood Drive. According to fire officials, one person was taken to the hospital in critical, another was transported in serious...
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville police are searching for a 14-year-old who reportedly ran away from home. Sariyah Nicole Gibson, who is 5 feet 4 and 120 pounds, left her Westerville home in the early morning of Tuesday, July 5, according to a news release from the Westerville Division of Police. Investigators said this is […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a span of five hours Monday night, five Kias and Hyundais were stolen in Columbus. The thefts happened between 5 and 10 p.m. For several months, CrimeTracker 10 has reported on a group of juveniles, dubbed the "Game Over kids," that police say are stealing cars across Columbus. Many of the vehicles are Kias and Hyundais.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people went to an area hospital Tuesday night after a shooting on the east side of Columbus. Columbus police said a ShotSpotter alert came in at approximately 10:31 p.m. at the 900 block of East Livingston Ave. Officers discovered two victims suffering gunshot wounds arrived at Grant Medical Center. Both […]
COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the 3000 Block of East Main Street on Friday. Police stated that they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the hip and abdomen when they arrived at the scene. The 33-year-old was transported to Grant Hospital in stable condition.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A crash sent a car into a downtown Columbus restaurant overnight. According to officers, it happened around 3 a.m. at the corner of North High Street and Spring Street. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and is expected to be okay. The accident...
COLUMBUS – Ohio State University officials say two men got into a dorm Tuesday night and pulled a knife on a student who walked in on their attempts to steal items from a room. The two men followed an authorized vehicle into the Neil Building Hall Complex in the...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than two dozen security cameras are now stationed inside city parks around Columbus, after a string of shootings since April that left four people dead. "It's something you cannot be aware of as a parent," Ellen Janzen said, "keeping them safe is my only...
ABOVE: Neighbors remember the family who died in a house fire in North Columbus on July 7. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Fire has identified the family who died in a house fire in north Columbus last week. According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffery Geitter, Mark Nibert, 61, his wife Linda, […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in a deadly shooting case that happened on May 31, in southwest Columbus. Derek Hotelling, 31, has been charged with the murder of Joshua Moyer, 39. Moyer was shot by a thief who was trying to...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Home prices are hitting record highs in the U.S., with a 12.1% increase in average price across listings in central Ohio. For prospective buyers looking to find a new space, here are 10 Columbus homes sold for around $750,000 in June. This home at 242 E. Thurman Ave. in Columbus sold […]
GROVEPORT — UPDATE @ 10:15 a.m.:. Two people, a woman and a man, are dead after a shooting at a Columbus-area workplace facility Monday morning, according a report from our news partners at WBNS-TV in Columbus. >>Two people hospitalized after rollover crash in Miami Co. The shooting was reported...
COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the. 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue last Wednesday afternoon. Officers found the 29-year-old victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. “The victim stated that he was walking home from Wendy’s...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — FIrefighters were able to save a cat and at least two people from a house fire outside of New Albany. Dozens of other cats were found dead inside. The fire happened Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of Clouse Road in Plain Township.
UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday. UCSO states that Annaka Leslie reportedly ran away from home and was last seen at 4pm on Saturday. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black leggings, and multi-colored tennis shoes while carrying a black backpack.
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting overnight Tuesday in Lancaster at a mobile home park, according to deputies with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies state the shooting occurred around 2:00 a.m. at the Colonial Estates Mobile Home park at the 2400 block of Columbus-Lancaster […]
GENOA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man has been arrested after pistol whipping an Uber driver overnight Monday in Genoa Township, according to police. Police said that at around 3:45 a.m., an Uber driver had an intoxicated male passenger passed out in the back of the car. When the male driver tried to to wake […]
A business owner from Ohio who wrecked a hotel room in central Pennsylvania is wanted by the police. Lower Allen Township police were called to the Country Inn and Suites 4943 Gettysburg Road, Mechanicsburg after hotel staff discovered serious damage to a hotel room at 11:28 a.m. on July 26, 2021, according to a release by the department.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot outside a diner in the Short North early Monday morning. According to police, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. outside Skully's Music-Diner, located at the corner of North High Street and East 4th Avenue. The 23-year-old victim told police he was...
August in Ohio is sizzling with fun events. From Farmer’s Markets to fun festivals to the much anticipated Ohio State Fair, you’ll find plenty of events to help you make incredible memories before the kids head back to school. Ongoing Events Throughout the Month of August. The Sandusky...
Comments / 0