In July of 2017, the Tigers traded J.D. Martinez to the Diamondbacks. He has made every All-Star Game since. A month later, they traded Justin Verlander to the Astros. He has made three of four All-Star Games since. These are the necessary evils of a rebuild. The harsh reality for the Tigers is they have little to show for it.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO