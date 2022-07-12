ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd star Marcus Rashford’s dream 6-a-side team includes only Red Devils legends.. but won’t put himself in it ‘yet’

By Joe Miles
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Phz6j_0gcifPm300

MARCUS RASHFORD left himself out when he named his all-time Manchester United 6-a-side team.

The England international, 24, picked two players from the club's current squad in his legendary line-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTQ6K_0gcifPm300
Marcus Rashford refused to put himself in the all-time dream team

Rashford was asked to pick his dream 6-a-side team during a Q&A session on Instagram Live.

He said: "Right, I'm going to go with most players from the teams that I watched when I was growing up.

"I'd probably have [David] De Gea, but it was a close one between him and [Edwin] Van der Sar.

"When I was a kid Van der Sar was one of the best keepers and obviously playing with David has been great, so I'd have to put David in there."

Focusing on the outfield players, Rashford said: "At the back I'd have Rio Ferdinand.

"I'm all out attack there. I'd have [Paul] Scholesy in front of Rio, [Ryan] Giggs on the right, [Cristiano] Ronaldo on the left and [Wayne] Rooney up front.

"I'm not putting myself in. Not yet."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBuVb_0gcifPm300
Rashford has scored 93 goals in 302 games for Manchester United Credit: PA:Press Association

The Spanish goalkeeper has played with Rashford since 2016, but it was a close call between him and Edwin Van der Sar.

De Gea is United's longest-serving player and looks to have secured his no1 place under Erik ten Hag.

Before being replaced by De Gea, Van der Sar managed to keep 135 sheets in just 266 appearances - but arguably had a much better defence in front of him.

Rio Ferdinand

Without hesitation, the long-serving centre-back was the first name that Rashford picked to be in his dream team.

Ferdinand achieved legendary status at Old Trafford after making 455 appearances and winning multiple trophies over 12 years.

Paul Scholes

Scholes was the next player mentioned - even though he has previously questioned whether Rashford is good enough for the Red Devils.

He scored 155 goals in 718 appearances for United, won 11 Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups and two Champions League trophies.

Ryan Giggs

Rashford credited Giggs and Rooney as the two players that he had learnt the most from throughout his career.

He said: "Rooney. Or maybe Giggs when I first came in and he was coaching under [Louis] van Gaal. He [Giggs] helped me a lot with what he used to say to me."

Giggs made a whopping 963 appearances for United and scored 168 goals over his 24-year spell.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed in December 2019 that Rashford can follow in the footsteps of the Portuguese legend.

Ronaldo scored an incredible 118 goals in 292 appearances for the club before he left for Real Madrid in 2009.

He added 24 more goals to his tally after his return last summer but there may be no more to come after Ronaldo asked to leave amid interest from Chelsea.

Wayne Rooney

Last but not least, Rashford picked United's leading scorer Rooney to lead the line for his dream 6-a-side team.

Speaking about the ex-England star, Rashford said: "Him and Ronaldo were my two favourite players growing up, so to get an opportunity to play with him was an unbelievable experience."

Rashford named Rooney, Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona when he was asked to name his top three players of all time.

The striker also had another wish come true last season after Jadon Sancho arrived at Old Trafford, having been desperate to play alongside the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Diego Maradona
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Utd#Spanish#United
BBC

Transfer news: PSG turn down Ronaldo's offer to sign

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his services to Paris St-Germain in an attempt to play alongside Lionel Messi, after saying he wants to leave Manchester United.(Le Parisien, via Express), external. But PSG have turned down the chance of signing Ronaldo as they do not have enough space on their wage bill...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Ajax willing to sell Man Utd target Lisandro Martinez for £46m - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Ajax have accepted defeat in their bid to stop Lisandro Martinez, the Manchester United target, from leaving the club but want £46m. Mike Dean says fans should be able to listen to referees and VARs debating decisions and...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford says Manchester United's players 'are a lot fitter' under Erik ten Hag as the striker tries to hit the ground running ahead of the new season having scored just five times last term

Marcus Rashford believes Manchester United's players are already a lot fitter under new manager Erik ten Hag as they prepare for the new season. The Dutchman, who succeeded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as United's permanent boss, has been working his squad hard during training sessions both in Manchester and on the club's pre-season tour, which has now arrived in Melbourne.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
593K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy