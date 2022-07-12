Where to Watch and Stream Orlando Free Online

You'll soon be able to sign up for a cheaper version of Netflix with ads — though that option is still in its "early days."Netflix will partner with Microsoft on this new ad-supported subscription plan, the two companies announced Wednesday.The partnership follows the surprising announcement in April that Netflix would be open to adding a lower priced ad-supported tier to its service — something its CEO Reed Hastings resisted for years. But the company is going through one of the roughest periods in its 25-year history, after losing subscribers in the first quarter for the first time in more than...

BUSINESS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO