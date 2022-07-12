Where to Watch and Stream Belle and Sebastian Free Online

Click here to read the full article. A tricky narrative requires deft execution, something that turns out to be well beyond the capabilities of “Gone in the Night.” Presented at SXSW earlier this year as “The Cow,” writer-director Eli Horowitz’s first feature has a wide-eyed Winona Ryder as a woman taken back when her boyfriend goes AWOL from a weekend getaway. What at first looks like a standard missing-person suspense tale turns out to have a more complicated agenda — but it is so haphazardly advanced and clumsily articulated, the film itself seems to be fumbling around for a cohering structure...

MOVIES ・ 31 MINUTES AGO