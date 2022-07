A cold front will continue to slowly meander south across the Foothills today before stalling over the Piedmont through Thursday. The severe weather risk on Wednesday will be marginal across most of the region with the risk focused on those south of I-85 on Thursday – mainly south and east of the WCCB Charlotte area. The weekend will feature a typical July pattern with scattered showers and storms.Forecast:

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO