Netflix bingers might recognize the New York landmark, 281 Park Avenue South, as the building that took down scammer socialite Anna Delvey. Listed by Official, the infamous venue, formerly known as the Church Missions House, is back on the market for $135 million as reported by Curbed. That's $3,000 per square foot and almost three times the asking price Aby Rosen's RFR Realty paid when it purchased the property in 2014. Built in the 19th century, the six-story building boasts an intricate exterior with stained glass windows, ornate limestone and lots of Gothic...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO