Metro Nashville Public Schools to host job fair this Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools is looking to fill teacher and other support staff roles through a summer hiring fair this weekend.

English, math and science teachers are in high demand, according to MNPS, as well as, teachers for exceptional education classrooms. The district is also looking for non-licensed professionals who are working toward completing their licenses. These candidates can teach full-time pre-K through 12th grade, with the exception of PE, exceptional education and end-of-course classes.

Other open positions include bus drivers and cafeteria workers.

The job fair will be hosted on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Martin Professional Development Center on Fairfax Avenue. Those interested in a position can register ahead online through MNPS' website.