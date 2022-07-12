ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Meet the Triad guinea pig who just earned a Guinness World Record

By Justyn Melrose, Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rz5ks_0gcicGBN00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — This isn’t your ordinary guinea pig.

Coco the guinea pig was abandoned at a shelter four years ago. He had a bad fungal infection at the time, too.

Now, he’s a world record holder.

After submitting his entry on March 6, Coco’s owner and trainer Gwen Ford learned Tuesday that the Guinness World Records have recognized Coco for “most tricks performed by a guinea pig in one minute.”

His performance included 18 tricks, but Guinness only accepted 16 of them. Nevertheless, it was still enough to get him the title.

NC Zoo taking care of orphaned bear cubs

“Coco is an intact male, Abyssinian guinea pig of approximately 4-5 years old,” the Guinness World Records says of Coco’s achievement. “Gwen fostered and later adopted him from an animal shelter in December of 2018. Due to Coco’s abundance of energy and curiosity, Gwen began training him through a trick certification program. He soon learned over 70 tricks and became a certified Trick Guinea Pig Champion.”

This is just the latest achievement for the star-studded guinea pig. Coco already has nine titles.

Gwen said that she’d hoped training him for tricks would alleviate boredom and provide him some enrichment because he’s always a curious, intelligent pig. From that, it’s grown into so much more!

“I’m extremely proud of him and in perpetual awe of his talent,” she wrote after submitting his entry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Lifestyle
High Point, NC
Sports
ABC News

Man's best friend sets record with 7-year walk around the world

Tom Turcich may win the award for world's best dog dad after taking his rescue pup Savannah for a record-breaking walk of a lifetime. The New Jersey native and his now 7-year-old dog, whom he rescued as a puppy from an adoption center in Austin, Texas, successfully trekked 29,826 miles around the world, making him the 10th person to do so and Savannah the first dog to complete the feat.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abyssinian Guinea Pig#Triad#Nexstar Media Inc
UPI News

Alligator lunges out of water at Florida man

June 15 (UPI) -- A Florida man taking photos and video of an alligator he spotted in a pond at a public park said he was surprised when the reptile lunged out of the water at him. Foster Thorbjornsen said he spotted the 8-to-10-foot gator in the water while he...
LARGO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Casey White charged with murder of Vicky White

(NewsNation) — Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama jail in April, has been charged with murder in the death of the corrections officer who helped him leave. Corrections officer Vicky White and Casey White went on the run after the jail escape from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, leading law enforcement on an 11-day manhunt that put the tight-knit town on edge.
Newsweek

Dog Pretending To Sleep on Owner's Pillow Has Internet in Stitches

A video of a cheeky dog pretending to be asleep while lounging on its owner's pillow has gone viral on TikTok, where it received 2.8 million views at the time of writing. The video posted on the TikTok account of the dog call Wilma, which has received at least 541,000 comments, was shared along with a caption saying: "She's taking the actual piss [frustrated face emoji]."
PETS
FOX8 News

Waitress cons 99-year-old for nearly $600K to spend on vacations, investigators say

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators in Florida say they uncovered a massive fraud scheme thanks to a tip from the brother of a 99-year-old victim. Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sheena Russell, 45, on Wednesday on suspicion of grand theft, fraud and exploitation. Russell is accused of taking nearly $600,000 from a woman’s account to spend on extravagant vacations and bills.
DESTIN, FL
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy