Who Will Be The First-Choice Backup To Trent Alexander-Arnold For Liverpool Next Season (Opinion)?

By Neil Andrew
 2 days ago

Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to be the first-choice right-back at Liverpool and will be for many years to come. We take a look at who the candidates are that will step in for him when he is unavailable or in need of a rest.

Reports this week have suggested that Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal with Liverpool for the transfer of Welsh international Neco Williams, so it looks increasingly likely that the 21-year-old will leave the club imminently.

In our opinion, that leaves three possible candidates to fill in for Alexander-Arnold when required.

1. Calvin Ramsay

The 18-year-old signed for Liverpool from Aberdeen in a transfer earlier this summer for a fee that could rise to £6.5million.

Scotland under-21 international Ramsay joined the Reds after an impressive season in the SPL that saw him crowned SFWA Young Player of the Year.

He is highly rated by the Anfield hierarchy and has arrived with the blessing of some big names in the game, including Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish.

2. Joe Gomez

The England international started his Liverpool career as a full-back before establishing himself as the regular partner of Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defence.

After returning from a serious knee injury, Gomez struggled for game time last season before being used by manager Jurgen Klopp to deputise for Alexander-Arnold towards the end of the season.

Gomez's new contract will more than likely mean that the 25-year-old is given more playing opportunities during the new campaign.

3. James Milner

The veteran has proved time and time again how key his versatility is to this Liverpool squad and filled in at right-back at times last season.

In case of need, Klopp would have no hesitation throwing the 37-year-old in as cover for Alexander-Arnold once again.

Author Verdict

With Williams likely to be on the move, the assumption is that new signing Ramsay will automatically become the number two to Alexander-Arnold.

Whilst this may well be the case for the domestic cups, I think we will see Gomez pressed into right-back action for the bigger matches to deputise for Alexander-Arnold if he doesn't re-establish himself alongside van Dijk.

