• Florida Storms: Why forecasters look closer to home early in the tropical season. "Because systems can form closer to land, this gives forecasters less time to warn the public. In the case of this current disturbance, the Florida Panhandle and other Gulf states are already experiencing heavy rains, and even flooding. Even unnamed systems can cause heavy damage in certain circumstances."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO