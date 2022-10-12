(Image credit: Future)

Amazon Prime Early Access deals 2022

Jump straight to the deals you want...

1. Top deals

2 . Gaming laptop deals

3. Gaming PC deals

4. Graphics card deals

5. Monitor deals

6. TV deals

7. Storage deals

8. Component deals

9. Gaming chair deals

10. Peripherals deals

We're on the second day of Amazon Prime Early Access and there are still loads of gaming PC deals to check out. Whether you're looking for a simple upgrade or a whole new gaming PC or laptop, these pre-Black Friday deals are an opportunity to take advantage of holiday season discounts early.

If you aren't subscribed to Amazon Prime , members are getting the most benefit, though plenty of other retailers such as Walmart, Target, B&H Photo, Staples, Best Buy have PC gaming deals going right now.

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale event ends at 11:59 pm Pacific on Wednesday, October 12.

PC hardware retailers, including Amazon, are trying to shift gaming PC and GPU stock in advance of Nvidia's 40-series graphics card launch, and all the other fancy tech that's simultaneously vying for our attention right now. As a result, we're seeing decent discounts on gaming PCs, laptops, graphics cards.

Keep an eye on this page for all the best PC gaming deals. We're updating it frequently, and our deal bots at the bottom of each section are scouring for anything we might have missed, delivering to-the-minute deals.

Where are the best Amazon Prime Early Access PC gaming deals?

Other retailers are likely to take advantage of Amazon's own sale to get their own summer sales events kickstarted.

Amazon Prime Early Access Top Deals

Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | Ryzen 9 5900HX | 15.6-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,799.99 $1,899.99 at Amazon (save $900)

An absolutely intense machine here with a ridiculous saving. We're in love with the Blade in general, though this isn't our fave config; it's a little noisy and has the potential to throttle under heavy loads, but it's still a super speedy machine for a great price. View Deal

MSI GF65 Thin | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Intel Core i5 10500H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $909.99 $851.62 at Amazon (save $58.37)

It may come in at the lower end of the gaming spectrum, but this is a dependable machine that's lighter than your average gaming laptop, and the CPU is still relevant today. Overall, it's a good price for a portable gaming machine with a current gen GPU. View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 | Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti | Intel Core i7 11800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $929.99 $749.99 at Amazon (save $180)

The RAM is a little lacking, but this nifty little laptop should see you right at its native 1080p in most games. A 11th Gen Intel CPU and 3050 Ti combo makes this one a very tidy entry level gaming laptop. More storage would be nice. View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 16 YE4 | RTX 3080 | Intel Core i9 12900H | 16-inch | 4K | 60Hz | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | $2,999 $2,199 at Newegg (save $800)

Hold me back. This one not only comes with more storage and RAM than any human could hope to use, it's packing one of the most beastly CPU/GPU combos out there. The 4K panel may be locked at 60Hz, but you can bet it'll be a crisp image, and great for anyone looking to do studio work. View Deal

Gigabyte Eagle Radeon RX 6650 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 stream processors | 2,635MHz boost | $339.99 $299.99 at Newegg (save $40)

This doesn't sound like such a crazy price from the Newegg listing, but trust us, it's one the best we've seen in, literally, years. The original version of this card launched for $379, competing with the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060. Today, the slightly faster RX 6650 XT version is less than the price of most RTX 3050s. Let that sink in for a moment. And it's a triple-fan cooler from a trusted manufacturer. View Deal

Viewsonic Omni | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 144Hz | $239.99 $189.99 at Best Buy (save $50)

Of course, you couldn't bag a 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor for less than $200, could you? Turns out, yes you can. This big-screen, high resolution, high refresh rate IPS screen is as cheap as it's ever been. View Deal

Hisense U7G Quantum Series| 65-inch | 4K | ULED | 120Hz | $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

Hisense makes a surprisingly good (and quite large) gaming TV for under $1,000. It supports 120Hz, so you can put a high-end PC to work. The one catch is that there are only two HDMI 2.1 ports. We can't have it all, can we? View Deal

WD_BLACK SN850 with heatsink | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,000MB/s reads | 5,300MB/s writes | $279.99 $148 at Amazon (save $131)

This impressive SSD consistently gives the Samsung 980 Pro's performance a run for its money and is arguably the PCIe 4.0 drive to beat. It's our favorite high-speed SSD, and at this price makes a great upgrade for your gaming rig's boot drive. This version with the heatspreader is cheaper than the bare drive right now, too. View Deal

WD Black SN770 | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 5,150MB/s reads | 4,900MB/s writes | $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $50)

It may not match the peak performance of the pricier SN850, but this is a great budget option. And a good shout for anyone still stuck on a PCIe 3.0 motherboard but with a yearning for an upgrade soonish. This SSD will be as fast as any PCIe 3.0 drive but then will reach its own top speeds as soon as you upgrade to a PCIe 4.0 board. View Deal

Logitech Stream Cam | 1080p |60fps |FOV 78 | 2.1 MP | $179.99 $96.99 at Amazon (save $83)

The Stream Cam is one of the most feature-rich webcams out there. The camera will automatically switch from landscape to portrait mode, making it easier to upload content to places like TikTok, for instance. View Deal

HyperX Solocast USB Microphone| Black| $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $20)

This cute pill-shaped mic offers incredible sound at an even more incredible price. It may lack many features more serious streamers want, but if you're on a budget but still want good sound quality, a Solocast for $40 is an awesome deal. View Deal

HyperX Cloud Alpha | 50mm drivers | 13Hz - 27,000Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $30)

The Cloud Alphas are still one of the best gaming headsets out there. We like the comfortable, simple design, and balanced sound that hits the low notes—or explosions—with gusto. View Deal

Logitech G915 wireless | Clicky low-profile mechanical switches | Per-key RGB lighting | 30hr battery | $249.99 $159.99 at Amazon (save $90)

The G915 gets a lot of use on the PC Gamer team. (In fact, I'm typing out this very deal with it.)A long-lasting, great feeling and superbly stylish gaming laptop at a fantastic low price for the rest of the day. The G915 has lots of modern competitors, but few can get any close to it in value for money while it's on sale right now. View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 | Wired | 20,000 DPI | 8 buttons | Right-handed | 82g | $69.99 $28.49 at Amazon (save $41.50)

The updated DeathAdder is the latest spin on the classic Razer gaming mouse. The 20K sensor is super-accurate and never less than responsive. A great mouse at an unfeasibly cheap price. View Deal

Amazon Basics DisplayPort 1.4 cable | 6 feet | 4K@120Hz | $14.20 $10.49 at Amazon (save $3.71)

One of the bigger savings on Amazon's Basics range is on this 6-foot DisplayPort cable. This is rated to a bandwidth of 32.4Gbps, which is enough for 4K at high refresh rates, and even 8K. We can attest to the quality of the cable generally: It's super well built, and you don't have to fiddle with the usual DisplayPort clips like you would most others. The only thing to consider is the width of the cable itself. These cables are thick . View Deal

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Gaming Pro|Wired| White or Black| $149.99 $99 at Amazon (save $50)

If you're looking for customization, the Razer Wolverine V2 has that and then some. We're talking swappable thumbsticks, trigger stops, RGB lighting, and four back paddle buttons. View Deal

Amazon Prime Early Access gaming laptop deals

MSI GF65 Thin | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Intel Core i5 10500H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $909.99 $851.62 at Amazon (save $58.37)

It may come in at the lower end of the gaming spectrum, but this is a dependable machine that's lighter than your average gaming laptop, and the CPU is still relevant today. Overall, it's a good price for a portable gaming machine with a current gen GPU. View Deal

Gigabyte G5 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Intel Core i5 11400H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,299 $979 at Amazon (save $320)

This RTX 3060-powered machine isn't a door buster, but it's a nice deal. That CPU is only last gen, and it's backed up with 16GB of RAM as well as a 144Hz monitor. The SSD is a little lacking for the size of today's games, but you can always upgrade it later. View Deal

Gigabyte A7 K1 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800H | 17.3-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,299 $1,053.48 at Amazon (save $245.52)

A current-gen GPU with ray tracing capability coupled with a sweet Ryzen CPU on a big 17-inch laptop; not bad for the price, though some more SSD space would've been nice. View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 | Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti | Intel Core i7 11800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $929.99 $749.99 at Amazon (save $180)

The RAM is a little lacking, but this nifty little laptop should see you right at its native 1080p in most games. A 11th Gen Intel CPU and 3050 Ti combo makes this one a very tidy entry level gaming laptop. More storage would be nice. View Deal

MSI Pulse GL66 | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 11800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,499 $1,249 at Amazon (save $250)

There's a lot to say about a machine with an RTX 3070, and while it's not the best deal ever, this one comes suped up with a powerful last Gen Intel mobile CPU, and has a speedy 144Hz monitor to top it off. View Deal

Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | Ryzen 9 5900HX | 15.6-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,799.99 $1,899.99 at Amazon (save $900)

An absolutely intense machine here with a ridiculous saving. We're in love with the Blade in general, though this isn't our fave config; it's a little noisy and has the potential to throttle under heavy loads, but it's still a super speedy machine for a great price. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 | RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 300Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,399.99 $1,799.99 at Newegg (save $600)

An immense component combo here, one that's sure to smash anything you throw at it, especially at its native 1080p resolution. You may even be able to make the most of that speedy 300Hz refresh rate screen View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 16 YE4 | RTX 3080 | Intel Core i9 12900H | 16-inch | 4K | 60Hz | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | $2,999 $2,199 at Newegg (save $800)

Hold me back. This one not only comes with more storage and RAM than any human could hope to use, it's packing one of the most beastly CPU/GPU combos out there. The 4K panel may be locked at 60Hz, but you can bet it'll be a crisp image, and great for anyone looking to do studio work. View Deal

Amazon Prime Early Access gaming PC deals

AVGPC Hellfire | RTX 3060 Ti | Ryzen 7 5700G | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD + 2TB HDD | $1,299 $1,199 at Amazon (save $100)

It may not be the most powerful CPU/GPU combo ever, but at that price, and with tons of storage space, this is a pretty nice entry-level gaming PC. It will be able to knock out good frames at 1440p if you make some concessions (use DLSS when available), and with dual channel RAM it'll be a good multitasker. View Deal

HP Omen 25L | RTX 3070 | Core i7 12700 | 16GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,749.99 $1,419.99 at HP (save $330)

HP has introduced a few different case sizes for its Omen line, but this 25L chassis is certainly big enough, and it's good-looking in white too. It's what's on the inside the counts of course, and the combo of an RTX 3070 and Alder Lake Core i7 12700 is simply beautiful for this much cash. The 512GB is a bit on the small side, but it is a WD Black, and you do get a 1TB hard drive, too. This is a great PC for 1440p, and will do the job at 4K. View Deal

Skytech Shiva | RTX 3080 | Ryzen 5 5600X | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,399.99 $1,699.99 at Amazon (save $700)

Knocking $700 off the price of this rig has made superbly tempting. It may not have the most current CPU but that RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD makes it a gaming PC which will run happily out of the box without any issues. A little more RAM wouldn't have gone amiss for the price, but it'll still ace most games you throw at it. View Deal

iBuyPower Gaming RDY | RTX 3080 | Core i7 12700K | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,399 $1,899 at iBuyPower (save $500)

This RTX 3080-powered gaming rig can be on your desktop in two days. In a world where sometimes buying a new gaming PC would take months, that's a refreshing buying experience. The rest of the spec is solid, too, with a decent Alder Lake CPU and the 16GB RAM/1TB SSD you'd expect at minimum for a modern rig. View Deal

HP Pavilion | RTX 3060 | Core i5 10400F| 8GB RAM | 256GB NVMe SSD | $848 $749 at Walmart (save $99)

This is an incredible price for an RTX 3060 PC. It really is that simple. The CPU is a bit old now, but still fine for 1080p gaming, and the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage could do with a boost, but that's easy to do after the fact. And when you're saving this much money, you'll still end up with a great value PC, and a mouse and keyboard for good measure. View Deal

Amazon Prime Early Access graphics card deals

XFX Speedster RX 6900 XT MERC319 | 16GB GDDR6 | 5,120 shaders | 2,365MHz Boost | $899.99 $699.99 at Amazon (save $200)

Sitting somewhere between the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3080 in terms of performance, the RX 6900 XT's sale price makes a lot more sense these days. I mean, it's still a big chunk of cash for a graphics card, but if you're going to buy a high-end GPU today this is genuinely a decent deal. It's a shame AMD's RDNA 2 isn't a bit better at ray tracing, but that's the only downside at this price. View Deal

ASRock RX 6800 XT Phantom | 16GB GDDR6 | 4,608 shaders | 2,310MHz Boost | $639.99 $549.99 at Newegg (save $90)

When they first launched, the RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT went head-to-head and could barely be separated. That means, so long as ray tracing isn't right at the top of your must-have list (it really shouldn't be) then opting for the cheaper AMD card is possibly the smarter choice. View Deal

Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 Shaders | 1,800MHz Boost | $839.99 $759.99 at Newegg (save $80)

This is the original take on the RTX 3080, which means you get 10GB of GDDR6X and 8,704 CUDA Cores—256 less than you get with the slightly newer 12GB version of the GPU. Importantly, you can max everything out with this card, even at 4K, and enjoy some serious high-end gaming. Make sure to use the code FTSBUAA696 at checkout the an extra $40 off. View Deal

Asus TUF RTX 3070 Ti | 8GB GDDR6X | 6,144 shaders | 1,815MHz Boost | $689.99 $659.99 at Newegg (save $30)

At this price, the RTX 3070 Ti starts to look like a much more tempting purchase. This is the full-fat GA104 GPU and comes with speedier memory than the standard RTX 3070. But it does trail the RX 6800 XT in terms of performance, so if the prices are close enough for you not to worry about the extra, the AMD card is the one to go for. View Deal

Gigabyte RTX 3070 Gaming OC | 8GB GDDR6 | 5,888 cores | 1,815MHz Boost | $599.99 $539.99 at Newegg (save $60)

This is an Nvidia card getting closer to its MSRP in factory overclocked guise. That makes it a rather rare beast indeed and a great little GPU to boot. It's comfortably faster than the last-gen $1,200 card. View Deal

Gigabyte RTX 3070 Vision OC LHR | 8GB GDDR6 | 5,888 cores | 1,815MHz Boost | $729.99 $549.99 at B&H Photo (save $180)

Of all of Nvidia's GPUs, it's the RTX 3070 that is often closest to the MSRP. To the point that there was a time when you could get an RTX 3070 for less than some RTX 3060 Ti cards. This snazzy-looking Gigabyte card is a case in point. You're looking at a triple-fan beast that can handle 1440p with ease; 4K is possible, too. View Deal

Gigabyte RX 6700 XT Eagle | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,581MHz Boost | $549.99 $469.99 at Newegg (save $80)

This RX 6700 XT is $50 cheaper than the lowest cost RTX 3060 Ti we've found, and delivers the same rasterized gaming performance. Ray tracing, it's admittedly slower, but honestly, you're probably not going to want to turn RT on with the Nvidia card, either. This is a quality mid-range card, with a serious triple-fan cooler to boot. Don't forget to add the code: FTSBXAZ343 at checkout. View Deal

XFX RX 6700 XT Speedster Qick | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,622MHz Boost | $549.99 $429.99 at B&H Photo (save $120)

The Radeon RX 6700 XT is a great mid-range offering that can take the fight to the RTX 3060 Ti and win, or be close enough as to not matter, excluding ray tracing at any rate. Given this tends to be cheaper than Nvidia's card, this is where the sensible money is. Not a huge saving here, but it all helps. View Deal

Gigabyte Eagle Radeon RX 6650 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 stream processors | 2,635MHz boost | $339.99 $299.99 at Newegg (save $45)

This doesn't sound like such a crazy price from the Newegg listing, but trust us, it's one the best we've seen in, literally, years. The original version of this card launched for $379, competing with the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060. Today, the slightly faster RX 6650 XT version is less than the price of most RTX 3050s. Let that sink in for a moment. And it's a triple-fan cooler from a trusted manufacturer. View Deal

Gigabyte Gaming OC Radeon RX 6650 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 stream processors | 2,694MHz boost | $319 $284.99 at Newegg (save $34.01)

This doesn't sound like such a crazy price from the Newegg listing, but trust me, it's one the best we've seen in, literally, years. The original version of this card launched for $379, competing with the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060. Today, the slightly faster RX 6650 XT version is less than the price of most RTX 3050s. Let that sink in for a moment. And it's a triple-fan cooler from a trusted manufacturer. View Deal

Gigabyte Eagle Radeon RX 6600 | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,792 stream processors | 2,391MHz Boost | £399.99 $239.99 at Best Buy (save $160)

The Radeon RX 6600 makes a lot more sense at this price point than it did at its peak. You'll enjoy smooth 1080p gaming with the settings cranked up pretty high, and the triple fan cooler will ensure the card runs cool and quiet, too. View Deal

Zotac RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC LHR | 8GB GDDR6 | 5,888 cores | 1,695MHz Boost | $529.99 $399.99 at Amazon (save $130)

This RTX 3060 Ti is a solid deal. It'll perform better than a 2070 Super (which costs more), giving you good performance at 1440p, even with ray tracing on, particularly if you use DLSS. If you don't want to wait around for the full 40-series to launch, this card will get you through a few generations just fine. View Deal

Amazon Prime Early Access Gaming Monitor deals

Gigabyte M32U | 32-inch | 4K | SS IPS | 144Hz | $799.99 $649.99 at Newegg (save $150)

This Gigabyte monitor ticks a lot of boxes for its sub-$700 price tag—it's a 4K IPS monitor with a speedy refresh rate, FreeSync support, and a 1ms response time. View Deal

Gigabyte M28U | 28-inch | 4K | SS IPS | 144Hz | $649.99 $529.99 at Best Buy (save $120)

We're big fans of the Gigabyte M28U . It's got a stunning IPS panel that really makes the most of that 4K resolution, and the bonus of the 28-inch size is that the pixel pitch at this resolution is absolutely minute, making for a super clear image. It's also sporting a low 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh for high-resolution PC gaming good times. View Deal

LG 27GN950-B UltraGear | 27-inch | 4K | Nano IPS | 144Hz | $799.99 $596.99 at Amazon (save $203)

With a one millisecond response time, Freesync Premium Pro, and Gsync compatibility, it's no wonder this bright, vivid gaming monitor has bagged the second spot in our best gaming monitors guide. It can get a little oversaturated in sRGB mode, but you do get the benefit of Nano IPS for wide colour gamuts and stellar viewing angles. View Deal

Aorus FO48U | 48-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,499.99 $799.99 at Amazon (save $700)

If you're looking to go big, check out this Aorus 48-inch OLED 4K 120Hz gaming monitor. Now that a larger model has been announced, this one got another price cut. Plus it's an OLED (here's what that means ). View Deal

Viewsonic Omni | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 144Hz | $239.99 $189.99 at Best Buy (save $50)

Of course, you couldn't bag a 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor for less than $200, could you? Turns out, yes you can. This big-screen, high resolution, high refresh rate IPS screen is as cheap as it's ever been. View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G5 Series | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | $319.99 $247.99 at Best Buy (save $72)

This monitor has never been cheaper than this, and delivers a lot of screen for the money, too. You're getting a quality Samsung panel with a 1440p native res and a 144Hz refresh rate with FreeSync support. View Deal

HP Omen 27i | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 165Hz | $509.99 $279.99 at Best Buy (save $230)

This is arguably the sweet spot for gaming monitors right now—it's rocking a high refresh rate, low response time, quality IPS panel, and a 1440p native resolution. And, at 27-inch, it's large enough to provide an immersive experience without taking over your desktop. View Deal

MSI Optix G272 | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 144Hz | $352.60 $155 at Walmart (save $197.60)

Normally, a $150 IPS monitor would be at best a 1080p 75Hz panel. But this is a proper gaming monitor, with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time on its IPS screen. It's also sporting a nicely restrained design, with a narrow bezel making it all but frameless on three sides. It's not the brightest, so don't expect any retina-searing visuals, but this is a fantastic budget gaming option. View Deal

Gigabyte G24F | 24-inch | 1080p | IPS | 180Hz (OC) | $179.99 $129.99 at Newegg (save $50)

24-inches might seem a bit small to some, but for a 1080p screen that does give you a really tight pixel pitch. Another good thing is that 180Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Acer Nitro XF243Y | 24-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165Hz | $219.99 $139.99 at Best Buy (save $70)

The Acer Nitro is another budget IPS screen with genuine gaming credentials. It's got a super low response time at 0.5ms and a 165Hz refresh rate. It may only be a 24-inch panel, but there's a lot to like about this bargainous display. View Deal

Amazon Prime Early Access TV deals

Vizio MQ7 | 55-inch | 4K | QLED | 60Hz | $549.99 $429.99 at Best Buy (save $120)

A decent discount on Vizio's already affordable line of QLED Smart TVs. While technically only native 60Hz (dynamic motion rate of 120Hz), it does have variable refresh rate support, auto game modes, and other gaming features that make it an appealing option for a gaming TV. View Deal

Hisense U7G Quantum Series| 65-inch | 4K | ULED | 120Hz | $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

Hisense makes a surprisingly good (and quite large) gaming TV for under $1,000. It supports 120Hz, so you can put a high-end PC to work. The one catch is that there are only two HDMI 2.1 ports. We can't have it all, can we? View Deal

LG OLED C1 | 55-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

If size really matters, then you might be happy spending that little bit extra on this outstanding gaming TV in order to get a full 55-inch OLED experience when plumbed into your gaming PC. It's still got the G-Sync/FreeSync compatibility, low latency connections, and 120Hz refresh rate. And y'know, a bigger screen. View Deal

Amazon Prime Early Access storage deals

WD_BLACK SN850 without heatsink | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,000MB/s reads | 5,300 MB/s writes | $229.99 $128.57 at Amazon (save $101.42)

This impressive SSD consistently gives the Samsung 980 Pro's performance a run for its money and is arguably the PCIe 4.0 drive to beat. It's our favorite high-speed SSD, and at this price makes a great upgrade for your gaming rig's boot drive. View Deal

WD_Black SN850X | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s reads | 6,600MB/s writes | $289.99 $199.99 at Newegg (save $90)

This is the very latest version of our favorite drive, with that trailing X representing a slight bump in performance. It does cost slightly more because of it, but with a healthy saving like this, it's easier to recommend. You can get the heatsink model for an extra $10 too. View Deal

WD Black SN770 | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 5,150MB/s reads | 4,900MB/s writes | $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $50)

It may not match the peak performance of the pricier SN850, but this is a great budget option. And a good shout for anyone still stuck on a PCIe 3.0 motherboard but with a yearning for an upgrade soonish. This SSD will be as fast as any PCIe 3.0 drive but then will reach its own top speeds as soon as you upgrade to a PCIe 4.0 board. View Deal

XPG GAMMIX S70 SSD | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400MB/s reads | 5,500MB/s writes | $127.49 $99.99 at Best Buy (save $27.50)

There are some really great SSD deals this year, with the XPG Gammix being one of the best. It's faster than either Samsung or WD in some tests, and offers a whole lot of speedy storage for the money. If you're stuck on PCIe 3.0, this is a good upgrade to have in the back pocket for a Zen 4 or Raptor Lake platform of the future. View Deal

Samsung 980 SSD | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | 3,500 MB/s reads | 3,000 MB/s writes | $139.99 $85.49 at Amazon (save $54.50)

For just over $100 you can bag a full 1TB of fast PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. That's plenty of space for a boot drive and a host of your most often played games. You would have to be a Samsung fan to pick this over the WD Black SN770, but if that goes out of stock, the Samsung 980 is a great backup. Back up. See, SSD deals humor, we've got it all. View Deal

Samsung 980 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD | 2TB| PCIe 4.0 | 7,000 MB/s reads | 5,100 MB/s writes | $379.99 $189.99 at Amazon (save $190)

Last Prime Day, this 2TB Samsung 980 Pro sold out fast. It's one of the better Gen4 NVMe SSDs you can use right now, even if it is a bit older. It has outstanding read/write speeds along with hardware-based AES 256-bit encryption. It typically goes for $235-$250. View Deal

XPG GAMMIX S70 SSD | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400MB/s reads | 6,700MB/s writes | $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy (save $50)

Looking to add storage to your PlayStation 5? This XPG SSD can provide you with an easy upgrade for both your console and gaming PC. This SSD isn't the cheapest it's ever been, but it's still a pretty good deal for a 2TB drive, and it's lightning fast. View Deal

SK Hynix Gold P31 SSD | 2TB | PCIe 3.0 | 3,500MB/s reads | 3,200MB/s writes | $198.99 $159.19 at Amazon (save $39.80)

This affordable SSD is great for anyone looking for a modest storage upgrade. It's a PCIe 3.0 drive, so not the fastest option around, but this is still a good deal for the cash. SK Hynix SSDs rarely go on sale. View Deal

Intel 670p SSD | 2TB | PCIe 3.0 | 3,500MB/s reads | 2,700MB/s writes | $169.99 $125.99 at Newegg (save $44)

An oldie but goldie! There was a time when the Intel 670p was the definitive budget SSD. SSDs have gotten a lot quicker since then, but this is still one of the cheapest ways to add a big chunk of storage to your machine. View Deal

Samsung T7 Shield | 1TB | $129.99 $109.99 at Best Buy (save $20)

We're big fans of the T7 Shield SSD , which offers speedy portable SSD storage that won't give up the ghost if you drop it in the odd puddle. Weirdly, only the blue version is discounted. View Deal

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD | 1TB | $249.99 $124.99 at Amazon (save $125)

This SanDisk is a great pocket-sized solution for your portable storage needs. This 1TB external SSD can take on the elements, and it even comes with a carabiner loop, so you keep it on your belt, which is totally not embarrassing. View Deal

Crucial X6 Portable SSD | 2TB | $199.99 $115.89 at Amazon (save $84.10)

While not the fastest external SSD you'll see, the Crucial X6's size makes it a perfect travel buddy for editing videos remotely or moving data between PCs. View Deal

WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive| 4TB | $749.99 $589.99 at Amazon (save $160)

This P50 is an external SSD that can take a beating while giving you massive storage to hold your game libraries for PC and consoles. It's still pricey after the discount, but hey, you won't have to worry about storage for a long, long while. View Deal

PNY CS900 3D NAND SSD | 1TB| SATA | 535 MB/s reads | 515 MB/s writes | $95.99 $59.99 at Amazon (save $36)

This PNY SATA SSD is a great option for budget builds where you can't quite stretch to a full PCIe drive. For less than $80 you can slowly ease yourself off your old spinning HDD with a large enough capacity for your OS and a bunch of games. Alternatively, it will make a great secondary storage if you're already sporting a faster SSD as your boot. View Deal

Seagate IronWolf Hard Drive | 14TB | SATA | 7,200rpm | $529.99 $209.99 at Newegg (save $320 with code: FTSBXAZ386)

Hard drives may have had their day when it comes to gaming PCs, but they can still offer frankly ridiculous capacities that SSDs can only dream of. (Assuming SSDs dream.) This 14TB HDD is really designed for NAS boxes, but could handle your massive Steam library should you choose. And with an equally massive $320 off its normal price, this is an incredible deal. Make sure you add the code FTSBXAZ386 at the checkout. View Deal

Amazon Prime Early Access Component deals

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X | 12 cores | 24 threads | 4.8GHz | $549 $334.99 at Amazon (save $214.01)

This is a great saving on a serious slice of silicon. If you want a chip that is as comfortable working as it is letting you play, then you'll do well to find much better out there at this price point. The fact the rest of the AM4 platform is mostly affordable doesn't hurt things either. If your current gaming PC is getting on a bit, this is a great deal on a great chip worth building a system around. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X | 6 Cores, 12 Threads | 3.7GHz to 4.6GHz | $309 $164.99 at Amazon (save $144.01)

One of the best CPUs for gaming during its prime, and still great today, the Ryzen 5 5600X has never been cheaper at Amazon than it is right now. It comes with a cooler too, which is good enough if you plan to stick with the stock settings. View Deal

Intel Core i7 12700KF | 8 P-cores, 4 E-cores | Up to 5GHz | No iGPU | $377.98 $302.38 at Amazon (save $75.60)

This chip is great for gaming, but be aware that it doesn't have onboard graphics. You should also consider the upcoming Raptor Lake processors before pulling the trigger, but this is a good deal if you're trying to knock down the total cost of a future build. View Deal

Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan Z | DDR4 | 16GB Kit (2x8GB) | 3200MHz | CL16 | $52.99 $48.99 at Amazon (save $4)

It might not look like much of a saving, but consider this already a great price and with a little extra off the top to make it that much more alluring. A great PC upgrade if you're currently using 8GB of total RAM. View Deal

Corsair RM750x PSU | 750 watt | 80 Plus Gold | Fully modular | $144.99 $98.60 at Amazon (save $46.39)

This is the best PSU for gaming as rated by us and our trusted and world-renowned PSU reviewer, Aris. This isn't the cheapest it's been—that was back in March—but it's close to that price right now. View Deal

Asus ROG Thor 1200 | 1200W | 80+ Platinum | Fully modular | $349.99 $279.99 at Amazon (save $70)

Need a high wattage PSU for your next build? The Asus ROG Thor is a bit flashy, what with the RGB lighting and display, and you could ditch all that for a cheaper unit. But if that sort of stuff appeals to you then this PSU will also ace the fundamentals (you know, supplying power), and is as cheap as we've seen it for a long while now. View Deal

Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Ultra motherboard | 12th/13th Gen Intel compatible | LGA 1700 socket | PCIe 5.0 | WiFi 6 | $369.99 $199.99 at Amazon (save $170)

If you're looking for an Intel 12th/13th Gen compatible motherboard, the Gigabyte Aorus Ultra comes with all the trimmings you'd expect from a high-end motherboard and is currently at the lowest price we've ever seen it on Amazon. View Deal

DeepCool AK400 Zero Dark | Air | Included PWM fan | 220W TDP | $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon (save $8)

This deal is only around for the next 12 hours, so get in quick if you're in need of a new cooler. This chip chiller has proven itself plenty capable as a modern replacement for coolers such as the famed Cooler Master Hyper 212, which is getting on a bit now, and the AK400 is also going a little cheaper thanks to today's lightning deal. View Deal

EK-AIO 240mm CPU cooler | 550–2200RPM | Up to 33.5dB(A) | 275 x 120 x 27mm | $125.99 $88.19 at Amazon (save $37.80)

This is the RGB version of our top pick when it comes to CPU coolers , and right now it's got a mighty saving. Compatible with Intel LGA 1150, 1151, 1155, 1156, 1200, 2011, 2011-3 and 2066, as well as AMD AM4, this cooler does it's job without issue, and does it quietly. It's even very close to managing the cooling capabilities of a 360mm cooler. Not bad at all. View Deal

DeepCool Gammaxx L240 RGB V2 | 500–1800RPM | Up to 30dB(A) | 280 x 120 x 27mm | $136.99 $80.17 at Amazon (save $56.82)

Second only to the EK-AIO on our list of the best CPU coolers , this one does the job, and does it quietly. You can expect it to stay pretty much silent while you PC is idle, even. It's compatible with Intel LGA20XX, LGA1366, LGA1200, 115X, and AMD AM4, AM3, AM2, FM2, FM1. View Deal

Cooler Master MasterFan MF120 | Duo-Ring ARGB fan | 120mm PWM | Static pressure optimised | $27.99 $17.99 at Amazon (save $10)

This is a static pressure optimised fan, and therefore will work best attached to a radiator for a CPU cooler or liquid loop. It's a good price for a single RGB fan compared with the market; $54 for three isn't bad, either. View Deal

G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB Series 32GB RAM (2x16) | 1.3V | 6000MHz | CAS latency: 36 | $289.99 $219.99 at Amazon (save $70)

Sitting at the top of our best DDR5 RAM guide right now is this dual channel memory kit, and man does it fly. The timings are on point, and it still manages to crush anything thrown at it at high speed. It's a little overkill if you don't happen to have a system with a recent gen CPU, but hey, why not future-proof your machine? These sticks have been at this price for a couple weeks, but were selling for $320 as recently as July. View Deal

Corsair 5000D PC case | Mid-tower | Tempered glass side panel | 2 fans included | $174.99 $109.99 at Amazon (save $65)

This isn't the cheapest the Corsair 5000D has ever been on Amazon. That was apparently back in 2021 when it sold for, unbelievably, $65. If you ignore that wildly good offer back then, you'll find that normally you'd be looking to pay around the $120–$130 mark for this case. View Deal

Amazon Prime Early Access Gaming Chair deals

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair | Classic | Regular size | Leatherette | $589 $449 at Secretlab (save $140)

Secretlab always has some sort of discount available on its chairs if you order direct from the company. There's always a sale on, pretty much. Yet it's our favourite gaming chair for a reason and we really rate it at even its full price, let alone with some extra money off. View Deal

Noblechairs Hero | Flexible 4D Armrests | PU Faux leather | Ergonomic design | $589.99 $509.99 at Amazon (save $80)

Even on sale, Noblechairs are pricey, but they have a build quality to match their cost, and it's certainly not the most you can spend on a desk chair. A good choice if you want a high-quality chair that sits between 'gamer chair' and office equipment. View Deal

Respawn 110 Pro Racing | Padded Armrests | Extendable footrest | Ergonomic design | $189 $149 at Respawn (save $40)

Do you need a comfortable gaming chair? How about one with a footrest for less than $200? This Respawn 110 Pro Racing chair is exactly what you need to unwind after a long Call of Duty: Warzone session. View Deal

Respawn RSP-900| Cupholder| Full recline | Storage Pouches | $319.00 $204 at Amazon (save $116)

The Respawn RSP-900 might be the perfect chair to replace the La-Z-Boy in your living room. Quickly go from gamer to TV watcher to daytime napper with this fully reclinable gaming chair. There's a cup holder, storage pouch, and footrest because you deserve to be spoiled. View Deal

Amazon Prime Early Access Peripherals deals

Razer Basilisk Ultimate | Wireless | 20,000 DPI | 11 buttons | right-handed | $149.99 $56.99 at Amazon (save $93)

The Razer Basilisk has been a favorite of ours for quite some time and now it's cheaper than we've ever seen it. It's super responsive, and comfortable to use over long periods. The Ultimate version has the benefit of being wireless, and if there's ever a peripheral you want to cut the cord with, it's your gaming headset... then it's your gaming mouse. View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 | Wired | 20,000 DPI | 8 buttons | Right-handed | 82g | $69.99 $28.49 at Amazon (save $41.50)

The updated DeathAdder is the latest spin on the classic Razer gaming mouse. The 20K sensor is super-accurate and never less than responsive. This is a great mouse at a great price. View Deal

Razer Naga Pro | Wireless | MMO mouse | Interchangeable button layout | 20,000 DPI | $149.99 $80.74

The Naga is an MMO mouse, really, but it also has extra interchangeable sides that offer different configurations for FPS, RTS, and MOBA games. It's wireless, too, so you don't have to muck about with a cable except when it needs a charge. View Deal

HyperX Pulsefire Core | Wired | 6,200 DPI | 7 buttons | Ambidextrous | 87g | $29.99 $12.99 at Amazon (save $17)

Who says you need to spend a ton of cash on a decent gaming mouse? HyperX's budget gaming mouse is great for casual gamers looking to upgrade from the dinky mouse they stole from work. View Deal

Logitech G915 wireless | Clicky low-profile mechanical switches | Per-key RGB lighting | 30hr battery | $249.99 $159.99 at Amazon (save $90)

The G915 gets a lot of use on the PC Gamer team. In fact, I'm typing out this very deal with it. A long-lasting, great feeling and superbly stylish gaming laptop at a fantastic low price for the rest of the day. The G915 has lots of modern competitors, but few can get any close to it in value for money while it's on sale right now. View Deal

Logitech G815 | Clicky low-profile mechanical switches | Per-key RGB lighting | Wired | $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon (save $60)

If you like the sound of the G915, but don't love that it's another thing to charge, you can opt for the slightly cheaper wired G815. Same keyboard and build we love, no battery to worry about. View Deal

Roccat Vulcan 120 AIMO | Mechanical tactile switches | Per-key RGB lighting | Media keys | $80.99 $76.94 at Amazon (save $4.05)

Full-size mechanical keyboards under $100 have gone out of fashion lately, replaced by swanky new optical numbers that could cost $200 or more. But Roccat is still flying the sub-$100 flag with its Vulcan 120. This a keyboard we've used and reviewed on team, and it's super sleek and well-built. View Deal

Razer Cynosa V2 | Membrane | Per-key backlighting | Media keys | $59.99 $33.99 at Amazon (save $26)

We love mechanical keyboards, but there are members of the team who swear by the Razer Cynosa membrane board. You don't get the satisfying clack that you might a mechanical, but if you like a softer activation, the Cynosa has all the other expected features, like RGB lighting and media keys, and it's spill resistant. View Deal

HyperX Cloud Alpha | 50mm drivers | 13Hz - 27,000Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $30)

The Cloud Alphas are still one of the best gaming headsets out there. And at just $60, this is a bargain considering they sound just as good as their wireless cousins. View Deal

Razer BlackShark V2 | Wired | 50mm drivers | Detachable mic | $99.99 $66.49 at Amazon (save $33.50)

Our favorite gaming headset, the Razer BlackShark V2 is extremely well made and sounds great. It's tough to beat at this price. View Deal

Razer Opus X | 40mm drivers | 60ms latency connection | ANC | Bluetooth 5.0 | $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (save $40)

This stylish Bluetooth headset is perfect for the gamer who commutes. Its active noise-canceling technology will ensure the sweet sound of victory is the only thing you can hear at your desk or in the subway. View Deal

Corsair HS80 RGB | 50mm neodymium drivers | 20Hz - 30,000Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $20)

The Corsair HS80s are some of the most pleasing headsets to look at. They're also pretty comfortable, thanks to the big cozy foam earpads that we described as "a warm blanket" for your ears. View Deal

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Gaming Pro|Wired| White or Black| $149.99 $99 at Amazon (save $50)

The Razer Wolverine V2 is a highly customizable Xbox-style controller, with swappable thumbsticks, trigger stops, and four back paddle buttons, as well as Razer's usual Chroma RGB lighting effects. View Deal

When is Amazon Prime Early Access 2022?

Amazon Prime Early Access began at 12 am PT , Tuesday October 11 , and will run all the way through to 11.59 pm on Wednesday October 12 . Expect 48 hours of potential PC gaming deals, before we get into the meatier discounts expected to drop on Black Friday—that's November 25 for anyone willing to wait that long. Truly, Amazon isn't messing around when it says Early Access. In fact, let's just have a deal event every month.